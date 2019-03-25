Magneto Volume Trigger

The Magneto Volume Trigger indicator is designed for determining the volume confirmed by the candlestick pattern and predicting the trend tendency.


Indicator setup and use

The calculation of values is affected by two parameters - Period and Gate. The lower the value of Gate, the higher the sensitivity of the indicator. Period allows making a sample of data for the specified number of candles. The lower the value of Period, the more the indicator is adapted to the current market conditions. In the indicator window, it is possible to track the expected trend, as well as enable the notification on trend changes. The indicator values can be used not only for opening positions, but also for determining the moment for exit. For example, if you open a buy order using the indicator signal from the H1 timeframe or based on your strategy, the order can be closed based on a signal from the smaller timeframe.


Parameters

  • Bars - the number of candles used to display the indicator.
  • Period - data sampling range.
  • Gate - sensitivity.
  • Alert - notification on trend changes.
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
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Это продвинутая версия продукта, бесплатная версия находится здесь . Индикатор предназначен для торговли внутри дня. Строит канал по пробою крайних уровней которого вы можете открывать ордер на покупку или продажу. Во флетовом рынке работа ведётся на отбой от этих уровней. Для фильтрации входов используется цветная гибридная скользящая средняя. Настройки по умолчанию предназначены для терминального времени GMT +3 (подходит для большинства брокеров). Индикация канала и уровней ADR появляется начи
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The HORNET automated trading advisor was designed to work with the EURUSD pair, but with proper optimization it works successfully on many other currency pairs. The algorithm of work is based on several precise strategies, such as: regression channels on several timeframes, Price Action patterns, following the medium-term trend. The use of several filters, such as: control of the average daily deviation, reversible patterns on higher timeframes, determining the medium-term trend, allows you to
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Трёхуровневый цифровой фильтр тренда. Индикатор не нуждается в настройке. Просто установите и работайте! Предварительно подберите необходимый рабочий таймфрейм и торговый инструмент, визуально подходящие для торговли. Сигнал не перерисовывается на сформированной свече! Не забудьте посмотреть другие мой продукты - https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/altiveus/seller . Приобретая мои продукты, вы поддерживаете разработку нового программного обеспечения. Так же купив любой мой продукт вы получаете скидку
Magneto Medusa
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Experts
Сигнал Советник торгует от динамических уровней внутри канала. Ширина канала, уровни тейкпрофит и сетка ордеров подстраиваются под текущую волатильность инструмента. Это позволяет снизить нагрузку на депозит и автоматически скорректировать параметры. Советник не требователен к спреду, и скорости исполнения ордеров. Набор параметров не громоздкий и интуитивно понятный, при этом позволяет полностью контролировать стратегию, манименеджмент и сопровождение ордеров. Требование к счёту:
Magneto Weekly Pro MT5
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Индикатор Magneto Weekly Pro отображает: Недельные важные линии поддержки и сопротивления (выделены желтым, красным и синим цветами). Основные недельные цели (выделены белым цветом). Недельные паттерны возврата цены (обозначаются красными флажками). Применение индикатора Magneto Pro можно использовать и как дополнение к существующей стратегии, и как самодостаточную торговую стратегию. Данный продукт состоит из двух индикаторов, работающих на разных временных промежутках, и предназначен для скал
Magneto MT5
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Описание Данный индикатор строит (альтернативные, математически рассчитанные) уровни поддержки и сопротивления, а так же уровни, к которым с большой вероятностью придет цена в ближайшее время. Следует обратить внимание на то, что расчет уровней производится на исторических данных, и качество котировок играет важную роль при построении индикатором линий. Замечу, что отрисованные Magneto и Magneto Weekly линии не изменяют свои значения на всем расчетном периоде. Важное изменение! Добавлена функция
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