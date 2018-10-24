GND Tail Candle

A tall upper shadow occurs when the price moves during the period, but goes back down, which is a bearish signal. A tall lower shadow forms when bears push the price down, but bulls pull it back up, which leaves a long line or shadow. This is considered a bullish signal.



Some technical analysts believe a tall or long shadow means the stock will turn or reverse. Some believe a short or lower shadow means a price rise is coming. In other words, a tall upper shadow means a downturn is coming, while a tall lower shadow means a rise is coming.



Input Parameters

On Alert - True/False (displays a message in a separate window).

- True/False (displays a message in a separate window). On Send Notification = True/False. (Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab. (Strict use restrictions are set for the SendNotification() function: no more than 2 calls per second and not more than 10 calls per minute. Monitoring the frequency of use is dynamic. The function can be disabled in case of the restriction violation.))

= True/False. (Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab. (Strict use restrictions are set for the SendNotification() function: no more than 2 calls per second and not more than 10 calls per minute. Monitoring the frequency of use is dynamic. The function can be disabled in case of the restriction violation.)) Max Bar - Numbers of bars.



Parameters in chart Tail Candle - Distance of tail candle.



- Distance of tail candle. Tail Candle Reverse - Number percent (Plus percent when reverse).



















