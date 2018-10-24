GND Tail Candle
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A tall upper shadow occurs when the price moves during the period, but goes back down, which is a bearish signal. A tall lower shadow forms when bears push the price down, but bulls pull it back up, which leaves a long line or shadow. This is considered a bullish signal.
Some technical analysts believe a tall or long shadow means the stock will turn or reverse. Some believe a short or lower shadow means a price rise is coming. In other words, a tall upper shadow means a downturn is coming, while a tall lower shadow means a rise is coming.
Input Parameters
- On Alert - True/False (displays a message in a separate window).
- On Send Notification = True/False. (Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab. (Strict use restrictions are set for the SendNotification() function: no more than 2 calls per second and not more than 10 calls per minute. Monitoring the frequency of use is dynamic. The function can be disabled in case of the restriction violation.))
- Max Bar - Numbers of bars.
Parameters in chart
- Tail Candle - Distance of tail candle.
- Tail Candle Reverse - Number percent (Plus percent when reverse).