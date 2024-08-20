Quick Close 1S

5

Quick Close 1S is a utility designed for fast and organized trade management. It provides a clean control panel to open or close orders instantly, apply flexible SL/TP settings, manage basket targets, and control overall profit or loss. Suitable for traders who value precision, efficiency, and clear execution in their daily trading routine.

Main Features

  • Streamlined Trade Control: Manage positions from an intuitive panel with options to open or close specific types of orders, or all at once.
  • Flexible SL/TP Settings: Apply fixed or candle-based stop loss and take profit, either per order or for the entire basket.
  • Basket Targets & Trailing Stop: Set overall basket TP in points and maintain positions with customizable trailing stop.
  • Global Risk Management: Automatically close all trades when reaching predefined profit or loss thresholds (money or %).
  • Customizable Interface: Adjust Magic Number, slippage limit, and enable click sound feedback for comfortable operation.

Thank you for choosing this utility. If you find it useful, a positive rating would be greatly appreciated as it helps recognize the effort put into its development. This tool is shared without profit, and your feedback and support are highly valued.

Reviews 16
pandachan12345
14
pandachan12345 2026.05.13 02:16 
 

good

Aleksandr Dubolazov
143
Aleksandr Dubolazov 2026.03.10 11:23 
 

Добрый день, долго искал такого рода утилиту, очень помогает в моей торговле, автору большая благодарность!

itakhola
591
itakhola 2026.03.01 01:20 
 

“Quick Close 1s” feature is working exactly as described — great job! It performs smoothly and reliably. It would be more useful and preferable if it had the ability to close multiple magic numbers at once. It would also be very helpful to have the option to resize the panel and adjust the font size for better usability.

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pandachan12345
14
pandachan12345 2026.05.13 02:16 
 

good

Aleksandr Dubolazov
143
Aleksandr Dubolazov 2026.03.10 11:23 
 

Добрый день, долго искал такого рода утилиту, очень помогает в моей торговле, автору большая благодарность!

itakhola
591
itakhola 2026.03.01 01:20 
 

“Quick Close 1s” feature is working exactly as described — great job! It performs smoothly and reliably. It would be more useful and preferable if it had the ability to close multiple magic numbers at once. It would also be very helpful to have the option to resize the panel and adjust the font size for better usability.

lmd
396
lmd 2026.02.26 23:25 
 

Great panel. Please custom the colors and panel size.

Silver Trader
421
Silver Trader 2025.12.02 13:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

patrickdrew
3235
patrickdrew 2025.10.08 15:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tan Au Phuong
37157
Reply from developer Tan Au Phuong 2025.10.09 01:42
Using more than one EA on the same chart depends on later updates or features provided by MT5 itself.
Additionally, this EA can only manage positions for the specific symbol to which it is attached.
Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:56 
 

best indicator

nodfish
16
nodfish 2025.07.02 23:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tan Au Phuong
37157
Reply from developer Tan Au Phuong 2025.07.03 00:36
I’ve just checked on my side and everything is working well. Could you please provide a screenshot and more details about the specific situation you encountered? This will help me investigate the issue more effectively. Thank you!
Hao Yu Zhu
56
Hao Yu Zhu 2025.05.15 02:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

preeda preedarat
30
preeda preedarat 2025.04.29 02:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

BASS-77
73
BASS-77 2025.03.24 11:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yogi Ginanjar
28
Yogi Ginanjar 2025.02.17 12:39 
 

thanks for update

Darrel Balucos
275
Darrel Balucos 2025.02.11 15:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tan Au Phuong
37157
Reply from developer Tan Au Phuong 2025.02.12 00:49
Thank you for your feedback! We will adjust the button positions to prevent accidental clicks and improve the user experience. If you have any other suggestions, please let us know!
marek1952
207
marek1952 2024.11.05 12:16 
 

super narzędzie. bardzo pomocne

Thuy Nguyễn
33
Thuy Nguyễn 2024.10.17 07:06 
 

tool rất tốt. nếu bạn thêm phần trailing sl theo tổng lệnh nữa thì ok hơn. vì nhiều khi phải dca thêm lệnh để gỡ.

Tan Au Phuong
37157
Reply from developer Tan Au Phuong 2024.10.17 10:59
Ghi nhận ý kiến, cảm ơn bạn.
AeSamui
114
AeSamui 2024.09.02 10:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tan Au Phuong
37157
Reply from developer Tan Au Phuong 2024.09.08 17:27
thanks so much. Update v2.0
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