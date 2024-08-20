Quick Close 1S is a utility designed for fast and organized trade management. It provides a clean control panel to open or close orders instantly, apply flexible SL/TP settings, manage basket targets, and control overall profit or loss. Suitable for traders who value precision, efficiency, and clear execution in their daily trading routine.

Main Features

Streamlined Trade Control: Manage positions from an intuitive panel with options to open or close specific types of orders, or all at once.

Flexible SL/TP Settings: Apply fixed or candle-based stop loss and take profit, either per order or for the entire basket.

Basket Targets & Trailing Stop: Set overall basket TP in points and maintain positions with customizable trailing stop.

Global Risk Management: Automatically close all trades when reaching predefined profit or loss thresholds (money or %).

Customizable Interface: Adjust Magic Number, slippage limit, and enable click sound feedback for comfortable operation.

Thank you for choosing this utility. If you find it useful, a positive rating would be greatly appreciated as it helps recognize the effort put into its development. This tool is shared without profit, and your feedback and support are highly valued.