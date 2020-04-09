PositionsClose

Very often there are situations when you need to quickly close all open positions or close only under a certain condition...





The Positions Close script closes open positions according to the selected settings.





You can choose to close All positions, only Buy, only Sell





You can also choose by which symbols to close positions: by all symbols or only by the current one, on the chart of which the script was thrown





There is a filter for closing profitable or unprofitable positions, as well as both





You can specify the magic number of positions, or specify 0 to close positions with any magic number.





