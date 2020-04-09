PositionsClose

Very often there are situations when you need to quickly close all open positions or close only under a certain condition...

The Positions Close script closes open positions according to the selected settings.

You can choose to close All positions, only Buy, only Sell

You can also choose by which symbols to close positions: by all symbols or only by the current one, on the chart of which the script was thrown

There is a filter for closing profitable or unprofitable positions, as well as both

You can specify the magic number of positions, or specify 0 to close positions with any magic number.

If you liked the script, then you can thank me by buying one of my paid products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ovpmusic/seller


Recommended products
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Utilities
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT5: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 5. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on u
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Exp Assistant 5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.77 (122)
Utilities
Auto Setting, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stop loss and take profit. Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions. This program, the Expert Advisor, is designed to automatically set the  Real or Virtual   Stop Loss and Take Profit  levels for your positions while trading.  You can easily manage all the operations of the Expert Advisor from the control panel on the chart.  If you face any difficulty in setting stop loss, take pro
FREE
DynamicTrader 1
Markus Christer Ekengren
Utilities
Smart Trade Manager EA – Simple, Visual, and Risk-Based Trading Take control of your trades with ease! This free Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want a fast, intuitive, and risk-based way to manage entries directly from the chart. Risk-Based Position Sizing – Just set your preferred % risk in the EA settings, and lot size is calculated automatically. One-Click Trading – Place trades instantly with two simple buttons: BUY or SELL . Interactive SL & TP Lines – Drag and drop stop-
FREE
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators
Luiz Guilherme Neves Da Silva
Utilities
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators Script Automatically remove all indicators from your chart offered for free by NS Financas! Don't waste any more time deleting the indicators one by one. With this script it is possible in one click to remove all indicators from the screen to adjust your new strategy while still using the settings of your graph, in addition to the possibility of configuring keyboard shortcuts for quick access to the script. Take the opportunity to visit our cha
FREE
Bundle Risk Manager Pro
Kai Lim
Utilities
Bundle Risk Manager Pro EA "Risk Manager Pro EA is an all-in-one trading utility that combines advanced risk management tools, ensuring full control over your trading account while protecting your capital and complying with trading regulations. By bundling Limit Positions , Concurrent Risk Capital , and the newly added Limit Profit , this EA is the ultimate solution for disciplined trading and achieving evaluation goals. Key Features: 1. Limit Positions : Enforces a maximum number of open posi
FREE
Tool Auto Modify SLTP
Tran Van Luc
Utilities
Tool Auto Modify SLTP – Protect Your Trades, Optimize Your Strategy In trading, risk is always present. Just one forgotten SL/TP can turn a promising trade into a loss. Even experienced traders occasionally make mistakes. That’s why Tool Auto Modify SLTP was created – to keep you protected and let you focus on your strategy. Key Features: Manage Orders for All Symbols: Monitor and adjust SL/TP for all your trading pairs. Three Flexible Risk Modes: Point-Based: Set fixed SL/TP distances. Account
FREE
QuickTrade Control
Aristeidis Gitas
Utilities
QuickTrade Control (Free Version) The QuickTrade Control is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed to give you complete control over your trades in MetaTrader 5. This free version includes a comprehensive set of tools and features that simplify decision-making and trade management. You can find more   free   products   HERE . If you're looking for a  low risk   EA   , check the   Silent Pressure EA  . Features: Instant closure of all open positions: Close all active positions with a si
FREE
Position Size Caculator
Nguyen Van Chien
5 (2)
Utilities
Calculating the volume of orders every time you create an order is an extremely important thing in risk management Let this tool simplify your work! ----------------------------------------------------- How to use? Attach the indicator to the chart and set its parameters:  Risk size in %  or money and Risk Reward Ratio. Click on the ON button and locate the horizontal line to your would-be StopLoss level. Options: Click on the Pending/Instant button to locate the horizontal line  to your would-b
FREE
Prop Edge Heartbeat
Nuno Madeira Amaro Pire Costa
Utilities
EA to prevent inactivity violations on prop firms. This EA will scout for your most recent trade and if it is older than the number of days defined, will enter a micro lot position size 0.01 on the pair defined. It is recommended to use a tight spread pair like EURUSD. This EA will not act as long as you have at least one trade in the last X days (defined on config). This EA will not place other trades or modify existing position.
FREE
Auto Smart Trade Manager EA
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilities
Note:   All   inputs of this EA   are designed in Arabic for easier configuration and management Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar   automatically manages trades on MetaTrader 5. Sets   Stop Loss (SL)   and   Take Profit (TP) , supports   Trailing Stop   to secure profits, and includes   Equity Protection . Smart management for all trades or by Magic Number and symbol, with full control over slippage and risk. Trading involves high risk and you may lose part or all of your capital. Use this EA cau
FREE
Binary Profit Gainer
Myo Min Aung
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.93 (14)
Utilities
The Lot by Risk trading panel is designed for manual trading. This is an alternative means for sending orders. The first feature of the panel is convenient placing of orders using control lines. The second feature is the calculation of the order volume for a given risk in the presence of a stop loss line.   Control lines are set using hot keys: take profit – T key by default; price – P key by default; stop loss – S key by default; You can configure the keys in the settings of the trading panel.
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
TrendLine Manager
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4 (1)
Utilities
TrendLine Manager - Professional Trading Assistant TrendLine Manager is a smart trading tool that helps you manage your trades using trendlines drawn directly on your charts. Instead of manually watching every line you draw, this Expert Advisor does the monitoring for you. What it does: Converts any trendline you draw into an active trading trigger Automatically closes positions when price hits your stop loss or take profit lines Opens new trades when price crosses your entry lines Works with sl
FREE
FX Market Snapshot
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Utilities
Free for a limited time: master the market with FX Market Snapshot Turn Forex market activity into quantifiable, automated decisions with FX Market Snapshot — the tool designed for serious traders seeking an edge through objective data and fast, reliable actions. Key Features ️ Exportable data for AI : generate custom CSV reports ready to analyze with your favorite AI engine, and get high-probability trade suggestions by combining key market data like strength, volume, volatility,
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Utilities
Purpose: Automatically opens charts for all symbols from the Market Watch using the default.tpl template on the current timeframe (TF) , while closing all other open charts (except the active one). Perfect for quick analysis of multiple instruments without manual work! Features: Automation: Opens dozens of charts with a single click. Safety: Closes unnecessary charts, keeping the current one active. Flexibility: Uses your default.tpl template (pre-configure it as needed!). Current
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
Chart historical archeology viewer
Ofer Dvir
Utilities
Get you a Free Utility EA that will show closed positions results on your chart fun little feature that make every trader really happy EA will not open or manage position only show historical results on the chart chose color and size  Please leave 5 start review if you liked this free tool make sure to check out my trading EA  the EA Bull scalper  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116071?source=Site+Profile+Seller or the  EA Bear Scalper  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123680?s
FREE
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators
Chun Cai Lu
5 (1)
Utilities
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators 每12秒产生一个K线，而且自带Alligator指标，对超短线选手交易非常有帮助。程序启动时可能不成功，是因为MT5 MqlTick 数据加载少的原因。可以通过修改显示的数据参数避免，比如display=100，程序正常之后再将参数调大 display=300 。如果数据不正常，也可以采用重新加载的方式解决。 如果您对这个指标有任何建议，请联系作者。  Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators  produced a candle per 12 seconds,include Alligator, it's helpful to Short-Term Trading。You'd better reload the indicator every start MT5 or change display parameter to reslove data bug. Please attach author when  you had some su
FREE
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus. Manual Assistant MT5 is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners. The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders w
FREE
PropProtectorMT5
Alexander Berger
5 (2)
Utilities
️ PropProtector for MetaTrader 5 The Ultimate Protection for Your Prop Trading Account Why PropProtector? Prop trading firms have strict rules: Daily loss limits, maximum drawdowns, limited trade counts, trading restrictions before news. One single mistake can cost you your account! PropProtector monitors your account 24/7 and automatically intervenes before you violate any rules. Main Features Daily Loss Limit Percentage or fixed amount Automatic closure of all trades Early warning a
FREE
Renko Maker
Aleksandr Slavskii
5 (1)
Utilities
Это DEMO версия Renko Maker PRO  к сожалению правила маркета не позволили указать это в названии. Почему то проверка маркета запрещает в названии слово DEMO. Демо версия строит ренко бары только на основе EURUSD из 1000 последних минутных баров. Revolution Renko Maker PRO — Инновационный Конструктор Ренко Графиков для MetaTrader 5   Создавайте идеальные ренко-бары с сохранением тиковых данных и реальных объемов — теперь с полной поддержкой индикаторов, советников и тестера стратегий!  
FREE
Elsna Color Zones
Raymond Edusei
Utilities
This MQL4 code is a   custom indicator   that draws multiple colored rectangles on a chart, spaced apart by a defined pip distance, and projected into the future. Here's a brief breakdown: Purpose: Draws several horizontal rectangles (zones) starting from a specified price. Rectangles are spaced apart vertically by a pip distance. Colors alternate between FirstColor and SecondColor . Rectangles can be drawn behind candles and optionally filled. Each rectangle extends into the future for a specif
FREE
Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilities
Note: All inputs of this EA are designed in Arabic for easier configuration and management Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar automatically manages trades on MetaTrader 5. Sets Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) , supports Trailing Stop to secure profits, and includes Equity Protection . Smart management for all trades or by Magic Number and symbol, with full control over slippage and risk. Trading involves high risk and you may lose part or all of your capital. Use this EA cautiously, and set Sto
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Elsna Horizontal Lines
Raymond Edusei
Utilities
This MQL5 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
SG Quick Closer MT5
Aleksandr Blinov
Utilities
Скрипт для быстрого закрытия рыночных и отложенных ордеров. Этот зацикленный скрипт гарантированно закроет все выбранные ордера. Он будет работать, пока не закроет все выбранные позиции и удалится когда сделает свою работу. Если у Вас много открытых позиций этот скрипт поможет вам. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс 1) Просто бросьте его на график. 2) Выберите ордера, которые надо закрыть. По умолчанию выбраны все! 3) нажмите кнопку "Close". Если вы забыли включить Авто торговлю, будет выдано сообщен
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
More from author
Ind Channel Exit
Oleg Pavlenko
Indicators
As you know, the price always moves in a certain channel and when the price goes out of the channel, it always tends to return back to the trading channel The Ind Channel Exit indicator will help you not to miss the price going out of the channel It can show an alert or send a message to the terminal on your smartphone that the next bar has closed above or below the channel levels It has a minimum number of settings and the main parameter is the Channel Multiplier , which determines the width o
FREE
Check GMT offset MT5
Oleg Pavlenko
Utilities
A utility for automatically detecting the   GMT offset   of your broker To use the utility, place it in the   Scripts   folder of the terminal data directory, enable   WebRequest   in the terminal settings and add the address   https://www.worldtimeserver.com/   to the list of allowed ones. Run the   Check GMT   script on the chart with any currency pair There is only one setting in the script:   site =   https://www.worldtimeserver.com/   just for your convenience. Copy this address from the sc
FREE
Check GMT offset
Oleg Pavlenko
Utilities
A utility for automatically detecting the   GMT offset   of your broker To use the utility, place it in the   Scripts   folder of the terminal data directory, enable   WebRequest   in the terminal settings and add the address   https://www.worldtimeserver.com/   to the list of allowed ones. Run the Check GMT script on the chart with any currency pair There is only one setting in the script: site = https://www.worldtimeserver.com/ just for your convenience. Copy this address from the script setti
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review