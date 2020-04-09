PositionsClose
- Utilities
- Oleg Pavlenko
- Version: 1.0
Very often there are situations when you need to quickly close all open positions or close only under a certain condition...
The Positions Close script closes open positions according to the selected settings.
You can choose to close All positions, only Buy, only Sell
You can also choose by which symbols to close positions: by all symbols or only by the current one, on the chart of which the script was thrown
There is a filter for closing profitable or unprofitable positions, as well as both
You can specify the magic number of positions, or specify 0 to close positions with any magic number.
