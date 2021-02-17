Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus. Manual Assistant MT5
is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners.
The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders with a single click.
Main features of the panel
- It works with any trading instruments.
- The panel supports Buy and Sell market orders.
- Closing positions Close Buy, Close Sell, Close All.
- Closing all positions when the specified profit is reached.
- Moving the panel on the chart
Amazing Tool! Can you PLEASE add some buttons like: -MODIFY SL TO BREAK EVEN, MODIFY SL TO "xx" , -CLOSE PARTIAL LOT "xx", Thank you!