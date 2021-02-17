Manual Assistant MT5

4.75
Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus.
Manual Assistant MT5 is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners.

The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders with a single click.

Main features of the panel

 
  • It works with any trading instruments.
  • The panel supports Buy and Sell market orders.
  • Closing positions Close Buy, Close Sell, Close All.
  • Closing all positions when the specified profit is reached.
  • Moving the panel on the chart








Reviews 7
Fatih Klavun
4666
Fatih Klavun 2022.11.03 14:36 
 

Amazing Tool! Can you PLEASE add some buttons like: -MODIFY SL TO BREAK EVEN, MODIFY SL TO "xx" , -CLOSE PARTIAL LOT "xx", Thank you!

Rik672001
310
Rik672001 2022.11.01 04:31 
 

Nice and easy to use with quick buy and sells

mezzo42222
44
mezzo42222 2024.09.25 22:01 
 

Super Arbeit, was noch wichtig wäre eine margin Berechnung die für die eingestellte Position benötigt wird.

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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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The Best Trend Signals
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Этот индикатор является уникальным в своём роде, больше всего подходит для скальпинга на XAUUSD а также для торговли на более старших таймфреймах! Уведомление сообщит самые важные точки входа, поэтому следует торговать по тренду. Идеален для скальпинга! The Best Trend Signals - трендовый мультивалютный индикатор, может использоваться на любых финансовых инструментах валюта, криптовалюта, металлы, акции, индексы. Рекомендуемый тайм-фрейм M15, M30, H1, H4, D1.  Как торговать с помощью индикатора
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Индикатор   Super Trend TV , выдаёт точные сигналы для входа в сделки. Работает без перерисовки! Super Trend TV - трендовый мультивалютный индикатор, может использоваться на любых финансовых инструментах валюта, криптовалюта, металлы, акции, индексы. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Рекомендуемый тайм-фрейм M15, M30, H1, H4, D1. Какие точки входа в сделку являются идеальными? Лучшая точка для входа в сделку – это начало или продолжение движения цена в определенную сторону. В так
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Adrian Lara Carrasco
11327
Adrian Lara Carrasco 2025.11.10 21:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mezzo42222
44
mezzo42222 2024.09.25 22:01 
 

Super Arbeit, was noch wichtig wäre eine margin Berechnung die für die eingestellte Position benötigt wird.

Igor Kotlyarov
8313
Reply from developer Igor Kotlyarov 2024.11.03 11:36
Thanks for the feedback
andreylap
24
andreylap 2024.09.05 12:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Igor Kotlyarov
8313
Reply from developer Igor Kotlyarov 2024.11.03 11:36
Thanks for the feedback
ZAIL
26
ZAIL 2023.01.08 10:21 
 

Perfect except one freezing bug.

Igor Kotlyarov
8313
Reply from developer Igor Kotlyarov 2024.11.03 11:36
Thanks for the feedback
Watcharapol Sriwongchai
38
Watcharapol Sriwongchai 2022.11.12 12:35 
 

Thank you very much

Igor Kotlyarov
8313
Reply from developer Igor Kotlyarov 2022.11.13 10:27
Thanks for the feedback
Fatih Klavun
4666
Fatih Klavun 2022.11.03 14:36 
 

Amazing Tool! Can you PLEASE add some buttons like: -MODIFY SL TO BREAK EVEN, MODIFY SL TO "xx" , -CLOSE PARTIAL LOT "xx", Thank you!

Igor Kotlyarov
8313
Reply from developer Igor Kotlyarov 2022.11.05 09:13
We will try to add these features in the update.
Rik672001
310
Rik672001 2022.11.01 04:31 
 

Nice and easy to use with quick buy and sells

Igor Kotlyarov
8313
Reply from developer Igor Kotlyarov 2022.11.13 10:28
Thanks for the feedback
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