Bundle Risk Manager Pro EA

"Risk Manager Pro EA is an all-in-one trading utility that combines advanced risk management tools, ensuring full control over your trading account while protecting your capital and complying with trading regulations. By bundling Limit Positions, Concurrent Risk Capital, and the newly added Limit Profit, this EA is the ultimate solution for disciplined trading and achieving evaluation goals.

Key Features:

1. Limit Positions:

Enforces a maximum number of open positions to prevent over-trading.

Automatically closes any new positions exceeding the predefined limit.

Fully customizable for various strategies and risk tolerances.

2. Concurrent Risk Capital Management:

Tracks and manages the total risk exposure across all active trades.

Dynamically adjusts or limits trades to stay within predefined risk capital thresholds.

Prevents overexposure by managing Stop Loss levels and capital allocation.

3. Limit Profit:

Monitors the maximum profit of each position in value (e.g., 1,000 USD).

Automatically closes any position exceeding the set profit limit, ensuring compliance with prop firm regulations.

Prevents orders from breaching profit targets, vital for passing evaluations.

Example Use Case: For a profit target of 12,000 USD, set "Limit Profit = 1,100" to ensure no position exceeds 10% of the profit target, staying safely below the evaluation threshold.

Additional Benefits:

Real-time monitoring and enforcement of risk and profit controls.

Supports all trading instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

Intuitive settings interface for quick and easy customization.

Lightweight and efficient design, seamlessly integrating with existing trading strategies.

Who is this for?

Risk Manager Pro EA is ideal for traders aiming for strict control over their accounts, whether to meet prop firm evaluation requirements, manage portfolio risks, or maintain disciplined trading practices. This tool provides the flexibility and safety necessary for professional and evaluation-focused trading.

Take Charge of Your Trading Risk

Risk Manager Pro EA gives you the tools to achieve consistency, pass evaluations, and grow your trading portfolio while staying within all necessary limits."





How to use:

Add the EA into one of the chart, and adjust the configuration as needed, Change the feature option to "True" to Enabled the feature, change to "False" to disabled the feature.







































































































