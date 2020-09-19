

NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators Script





Automatically remove all indicators from your chart offered for free by NS Financas!

Don't waste any more time deleting the indicators one by one. With this script it is possible in one click to remove all indicators from the screen to adjust your new strategy while still using the settings of your graph, in addition to the possibility of configuring keyboard shortcuts for quick access to the script.





Take the opportunity to visit our channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRDselu7_eJjK8yFSawS-mQ/





NS Financas

http://www.nsfinancas.com.br/



