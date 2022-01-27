Abiroid EMA Bounce Arrow

This strategy is best used for Scalping and Binary Options.

Strategy:

There are 3 EMAs: Faster, Medium and Slower. When Price is Trending, wait for Price to bounce an EMA and scalp at each bounce.

Features:

- Check if 3 MAs are Stacked

- Check Price Bounce Off MAs (Faster, Medium, Slower)

- Min Distance Between Faster and Medium MA Filter

- Max Distance Between Entry Price and Faster MA Filter

- High Volume Check

- Heiken Trend Check

- Volatility Check

- Higher/Lower Timeframes MA Stacked check

- Higher/Lower Timeframes MA Slope check

- Max Spread Check

- Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit Option

- Variable Stop Loss at any selected MA Option

- Calculation of Profit Loss Points and Win/Loss Count and Profit Percentage

- Debug Texts on bars to show why signal skipped





Read detailed description in this blog post:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747503





Note: Indicator has already reached more than 60+ settings. So I have stopped adding new features to it. In case people do use it for an EA or with other indicators.. I need to keep settings less than 64. Because iCustom can have max 64 settings. But I'll keep doing bug fixes.









How To Trade:

Trade only trending market. When a good trend has started. And you see the 3 MAs separate.

Default settings are best for M5 timeframe scalping.

Be Careful:

Don't trade during ranging markets. As price bouncing off EMAs only works during good trends.

And make sure volatility is good.

Don't trade when market is whipsawing and making sudden ups and downs.



