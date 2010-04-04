Abiroid Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5

About:

The Nadaraya-Watson Envelope is a sophisticated yet practical technical indicator that helps traders identify overbought and oversold conditions using advanced kernel regression methods.

This is the MT5 only Version.


For MT4 Version go here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158640/


Key Features

  • ATR-Based Bands: Three upper and three lower bands provide graduated overbought/oversold zones
  • Logarithmic Scale Calculation
  • Center Line - bullish (teal) or bearish (red)

What is the Nadaraya-Watson Envelope?

Think of an envelope as a channel around price action. Traditional envelopes use simple moving averages with fixed percentage bands. The Nadaraya-Watson Envelope takes this concept further by using kernel regression - a smart mathematical approach that weighs recent price data more heavily while still considering historical context.

Why Kernel Regression?

Kernel regression doesn't assume price moves in straight lines or follows specific patterns. Instead, it looks at each price point and asks: "How much should nearby prices influence my estimate here?" Closer prices get more weight, distant prices get less. This creates a smoothly adaptive line that responds to market changes without the lag of traditional moving averages.

The Rational Quadratic Kernel used here is particularly powerful. Imagine combining multiple moving averages of different lengths into one intelligent line. That's essentially what this kernel does, giving you both responsiveness and smoothness in a single calculation.


Read detailed Description with screenshots:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766072


