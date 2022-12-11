This strategy is useful for small timeframe scalping and binary options.

Best timeframes: M5,M15,M30

M1 timeframe is too unpredictable. So be careful with that.





Read Detailed Description and Get All:

- Free Demo

- Free Scanner

- Extra Indicators ex4 files from

https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-donchian-scanner-and-arrows



Arrows Demo only works in strategy tester. So, Arrows Demo won't work with the free scanner. Scanner needs "Abiroid Donchian Arrow.ex4" to work. So make sure both arrows and scanner are in the same directory. Scanner Refreshes every new bar. So keep scanner open for your min timeframe. E.g. If you use M5,M15,M30 then keep scanner on a chart with M5 timeframe.





Strategy:

Donchain Channel Break Check High Volume MA Filter (Buy: Price > MA OR Sell: Price < MA) ADX > 25 HTF Align SMA



