Abiroid MA Stack
- Indicators
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Abir PathakI create MT4 and MT5 indicators. They are mainly arrows and scanner indicators and also some essential utilities.
I'm hoping they will make your trading easier and make you profitable.
You can join my Telegram channel to keep track of all products I post.
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 8 June 2023
Moving Average Rainbow Stack:
- Free: Single Currency & Single Timeframe MA Stack
Very useful for finding current and higher timeframe trends. Best suited for long term trend based trading.
Use fewer MAs for quick scalping. And not suitable during low volatility. Only use during high volatility and steady trending markets.
Use this to enhance your existing Trend based strategies to find best trends.
Read detailed description
https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ma-stack
Available MTF and Scanner versions.
Thank you so much! Wonderful tool. Can't wait for the MT5 version of the same.