Abiroid EMA Scalper Arrow

Free scanner available here: https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ema-scalper





Basic Strategy:

1: MA Crossover Up/Down Arrow (Mandatory Check)

Optional Checks:

2: If NRTR Check On (Optional): For BUY: Check if NRTR blue and For SELL: NRTR Red If NRTR Shadow Distance On (Optional): Check price for 'x' bars back: at Shadow distance (ATR Multiplier distance) from NRTR line.

3: If High Volume bar On: Check if High Volume or if Medium (if on) Volume bar 'x' bars back

4: If HTF Trend Align On (Optional): Check if Higher Timeframe MA up/down trend direction also aligned with current timeframe direction

5: If TMA Slope On (Optional): Check if slope > Threshold for BUY Or slope < -Threshold for SELL



Best Conditions:

Works best for M15+.

Scalping strategy works best with NRTR Shadow check true.

For Binary Options, always use Volume Check true.

Be careful:

On M1 be careful with Binary options.

Not very suitable for longer-term trading. This indicator is good for scalping. Even on higher timeframes.

If signal bar is very long, even if it is high volume bar, be careful as there might be retracement.

And don't trade when market is too slow and has very less volatility.



