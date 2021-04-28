Abiroid EMA Scalper Arrow

Free scanner available here:

https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ema-scalper


Basic Strategy:

  • 1: MA Crossover Up/Down Arrow (Mandatory Check)

Optional Checks:

  • 2: If NRTR Check On (Optional):
    • For BUY: Check if NRTR blue and For SELL: NRTR Red
    • If NRTR Shadow Distance On (Optional):
      • Check price for 'x' bars back: at Shadow distance (ATR Multiplier distance) from NRTR line.
  • 3: If High Volume bar On:
    • Check if High Volume or if Medium (if on) Volume bar 'x' bars back
  • 4: If HTF Trend Align On (Optional):
    • Check if Higher Timeframe MA up/down trend direction also aligned with current timeframe direction
  • 5: If TMA Slope On (Optional):
    • Check if slope > Threshold for BUY
    • Or slope < -Threshold for SELL

Best Conditions:

Works best for M15+.

Scalping strategy works best with NRTR Shadow check true.

For Binary Options, always use Volume Check true.

 

Be careful:

On M1 be careful with Binary options.

Not very suitable for longer-term trading. This indicator is good for scalping. Even on higher timeframes.

If signal bar is very long, even if it is high volume bar, be careful as there might be retracement.

And don't trade when market is too slow and has very less volatility.


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THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
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4.85 (60)
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Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
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This is a slope indicator for COG (Center of Gravity) indicator.   Download extra COG Indicators and read detailed description and strategy here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759120 Description: You can set the Slope Threshold for indicating Buy/Sell heightened levels. In the above Image the Threshold is set to 0, because of that all Bullish slope is Green and Bearish is Red. Suppose we set Threshold to -10 and 10, then this is what we get: And also set Slope Period. Default is 5, which
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