Abiroid Sway COG Arrow

This Indicator uses Center of Gravity (COG) Indicator to find you the best trades.



It is a reversal based Swing Indicator which contains an Arrows Indicator. That you can buy here from Metatrader Market.





Check out this blog post for detailed How to Use Guide and links to free scanner:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758262





Scanner needs this arrows indicator in same directory to run





Copy scanner ex4 in same folder as your Arrows Indicator:

MQL4/Indicators/Market/

All extra indicators and templates also available in above link.

Base Strategy:

For BUY:

Price crosses lower COG Band. (Cross Lower bands for Bullish reversal and Upper Band for Bearish Signal)

Faster EMA Crosses Slower EMA Upwards (and below inner COG band)

Other Checks:

Higher Timeframe Trend Alignment

NRTR Support/Resistance Check

Higher Period MA Trend Direction Check

COG is a repainting Indicator. So, to get accurate values use the JB COG Indicator.

The Arrows Indicator uses Original COG for current bar and new values and JB COG for calculating past values to keep the COG values non-repainting.

You can also turn debug texts on/off to see when a Cross Occurs and why a signal is ignored for all checks like HTF Align, NRTR, MA.





Best Trade Settings:

Best Trading Timeframe is M15 and higher. For M1, M5 the profit won’t be as much. But it might give good results for Binary options.

All default settings are the best settings for M15,M30,H1.

If trading on H4, D1 just change the HTF Start Check timeframe to the next higher timeframe. If using HTF Check.

And use crosshairs tool to find best COG Outer/Inner Bands distance for Consolidation check.