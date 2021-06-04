Abiroid Support Resistance Scanner
- Indicators
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Abir PathakI create MT4 and MT5 indicators. They are mainly arrows and scanner indicators and also some essential utilities.
I'm hoping they will make your trading easier and make you profitable.
You can join my Telegram channel to keep track of all products I post.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 15 November 2023
- Activations: 20
Get all extras and download free demo here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760210
Read detailed description in post above. And get the SR Indicator for individual charts.
Features:
- Scan Support/Resistance zones (also called Supply/Demand zones)
- Show alert when price is inside these zones and highlights the pair/timeframe
- Show or hide SR zones price nearest to current price (Price_Close)
- Show or hide current price (Price_Close) distance in points from SR zones
- Merge and Extend Zones Option
- MA Filtering Alerts
Solid work, solid indicator!