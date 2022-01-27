Abiroid Slope MA

Features:



- Moving Average Slope for Max Past Bars

- Slope Period

- Slope Thresholds

- Multiple Slope Type options

- See slope visually as a histogram

- Info Panel Show/Hide

Slope Calculations and Types:





The slope value is calculated using the Slope Period. Suppose Period is 5, it will check the MA value for bar (x) and bar (x+5).

And find the slope angle between them.





Read detailed description about Slope Types and Settings here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747651

