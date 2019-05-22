Abiroid GMMA Trend Scanner Dashboard

4.5

Features:

- Current TF GMMA Cross and Trend (Mandatory Check.. G-Up/G-Down)

- HTF GMMA Trend Check (Optional.. slanting arrow)

- TDI or NRTR Trend Check (Optional.. diamond)


Read post for detailed description and downloading extra indicators:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758264


Scanner:

This is a Dashboard Scanner for finding good trades using the GMMA method as base and TDI method for trend verification.

All buttons for all Pairs and Timeframes are clickable and will change the chart for you to that Symbol/TimeFrame.

Green "G-Buy" button means good Buy Trend and Red "G-Sell" button means good Sell Trend.

Gray "G" means just a cross has happened but trend is not strong enough yet.


Free GMMA Arrows Indicator:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42908/


Read scanner common settings:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456


How Scanner finds the trades:

When short GMMA crosses Long GMMA upwards it will wait for some bars (customizable) for TDI to show strong BUY trend.

When short GMMA crosses Long GMMA downwards it will wait for some bars (customizable) for TDI to show strong SELL trend.


About GMMA In Brief:

GMMA attempts to identify trends by combining two groups of moving averages with differing time periods:

The long-term EMAs (30, 35, 40, 45, 50, and 60) the behaviors of investors that have taken a long-term approach to a given market. The short-term EMAs represent traders (3, 5, 8, 10, 12, and 18) who are attempting to capture short-term profits.

As you can see in the screenshots, blue lines are the short-term EMAs and red lines are long-term. So, buy when all of the blue lines cross above all of the red lines, and sell when the blue lines cross below the red lines. Right after a cross usually the red EMAs consolidate (get closer) and price has a slight reversal. Best time to buy is when the red EMAs start separating and price starts back again towards the trend using Count Back Line approach. 


How to Trade:

Best way to use this indicator is with Support and Resistance or Pivot points to know when the good trend might end. Or any other indicators which show reversal areas. And set Take Profits accordingly.

You can set StopLoss using the Count Back Line approach.


Important Note:

Please don't use too many Timeframes and too many Pairs because Scanner will need to scan each and every one and might get slower the more pairs you select.

Scanner scans every bar only once for GMMA cross. But it scans every tick for TDI strong signal. So that it can inform you immediately when trade is good.

Only trade trending markets with Higher timeframes. Don't trade when market is sideways. Ranging markets will have too many GMMA crosses and will show unreliable signals.


Reviews 5
koya2020
19
koya2020 2020.05.08 22:47 
 

Good Job!　This is surprisingly convenient.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.11.10 22:00 
 

Best one!

Arnel Arnao
2294
Arnel Arnao 2019.07.15 13:29 
 

Useful Indicator. Outstanding Customer service.

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Abiroid Profit Percent Series 1: Arrows Indicator Stochastic Ichimoku with ATR Get the Scanner for free. For getting Profit Percentages for Multiple Timeframes and Multiple Pairs. And read detailed description about this indicator and all the settings here. And get extra Indicators, Templates and settings for download: https://abiroid.com/product/profit-percent-stoch-ichimoku-with-atr Watch the tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/C45-9kWPE2Q About The Strategy: This strategy has 3 main par
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Abiroid COG Slope
Abir Pathak
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This is a slope indicator for COG (Center of Gravity) indicator.   Download extra COG Indicators and read detailed description and strategy here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759120 Description: You can set the Slope Threshold for indicating Buy/Sell heightened levels. In the above Image the Threshold is set to 0, because of that all Bullish slope is Green and Bearish is Red. Suppose we set Threshold to -10 and 10, then this is what we get: And also set Slope Period. Default is 5, which
Abiroid Sway COG Arrow
Abir Pathak
5 (2)
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This Indicator uses Center of Gravity (COG) Indicator to find you the best trades. It is a reversal based Swing Indicator which contains an  Arrows Indicator. That you can buy here from Metatrader Market. Check out this blog post for detailed How to Use Guide and links to free scanner: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758262 Scanner needs this arrows indicator in same directory to run Copy scanner ex4 in same folder as your Arrows Indicator: MQL4/Indicators/Market/ All extra indicators and
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Robert Octavianus
68
Robert Octavianus 2021.05.15 06:22 
 

Hi I just bought the scanner, do you have the manual for setting because the user interface cannot clear and some times the wording is overlapping. And the signal somehow is too early and many time send wrong signal.

Abir Pathak
55436
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2021.05.15 13:38
Hi,
Seems like you have Windows DPI Scaling set. Hope these steps help fix the issue :)
https://abiroid.com/metatrader4/mt4-text-overlap-issues
If not then there might be some other windows display settings. PM me if this doesn't work. GMMA is longer term trend based trading. And is best used with other validating indicators like Support/Resistance.
Please read about how to trade GMMA strategies first. Scanner is only for finding GMMA Cross Trends. G-Up/G-Down. It doesn't show Buy/Sell. Read detailed description here:
https://abiroid.com/product/gmma-trend-scanner
Only use in direction of Higher Timeframe trends.
koya2020
19
koya2020 2020.05.08 22:47 
 

Good Job!　This is surprisingly convenient.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.11.10 22:00 
 

Best one!

Trader mql5
1325
Trader mql5 2019.10.12 06:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Arnel Arnao
2294
Arnel Arnao 2019.07.15 13:29 
 

Useful Indicator. Outstanding Customer service.

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