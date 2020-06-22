Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows MA Confluence

Profit Percent Series 2

The scanner dashboard available here (for Free):

And read detailed information about MA Confluence here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747474







Here's a post about Common Settings for all Profit Percent Series Indicators:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456







Strategy:

Main Signal Indicators (Any One): MA Cross (In-built) or Hull, OBV Cross, Heiken Ashi Cross

Validation Indicators (Preferably less than 3): OBV (with Min Distance), Heiken Ashi, ADX, SuperTrend, PSAR, Higher TimeFrame EMA Alignment

Main Signal will first generate a BUY/SELL Signal when:

If MA Cross True:

If OBV Cross True:

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If Heiken True:

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- BUY: Fast MA crosses Slow MA upwards- SELL: Fast MA Crosses Slow MA DownwardsBUY: OBV Crosses OBV-MA upwardsSELL: OBV Crosses OBV-MA downwardsBUY: Heiken Changes from Bearish to BullishSELL: Heiken Changes from Bullish to Bearish

If MA Cross is true and OBV Cross and Heiken are also True, it will only use MA Cross as Main Signal. While OBV and Heiken will be used as Validating Signals.

There can be only 1 Main Signal which will generate the BUY/SELL Arrows. All other indicators will be used for validation only.





Once a BUY/SELL Signal is generated, it will check all validating indicators and see if they also indicate a BUY/SELL.

If they don't validate, then signal is ignored. Or else if everything is in Confluence then you will get a BUY or SELL Arrow and SL and TP lines will be generated.

All Signal Settings:

MA Cross Checks (Main Signal)

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OBV Cross Check (Main or Validation) In Dashboard, for MinOBVDist (Minimum OBV Distance) you can also set different values for different timeframes. This will also work in Arrows Indicator. It's useful in arrows because you might want to save a common template that the dash will open. And would like all values to be preset. OBV-MA: Is the Moving Average of "OBV_MA_Period" number of last OBV Values. Using "OBV_MA_method" Moving Average Method. BUY: OBV should be at least Min Distance above OBV-MA SELL: OBV should be at least Min Distance below OBV-MA Heiken Cross Check (Main or Validation) BUY: Heiken should be Bullish SELL: Heiken should be Bearish ADX (Validation): ADX should be above Threshold for both BUY and SELL BUY: +DI should be above -DI SELL: -DI should be above +DI SuperTrend (Validation) BUY: SuperTrend should indicate Buy (Blue) SELL: SuperTrend should indicate SELL (Orange) PSAR (Validation) BUY: PSAR dot should be under the price SELL: PSAR dot should be above the price EMA Higher Timeframe Align (Validation) If Number of timeframes is 3, it will check current timeframe alignment with 2 higher timeframe alignment. If all are aligned with Main Signal, then it will allow the signal.

MA (In-Built with MT4)Hull MA