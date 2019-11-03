EMA Multi meter

4.92

How the Indicator Works:

This is a Multi-timeframe MA multimeter indicator which studies if price is above or below a particular EMA range and shows Red/Green/Yellow signals.

Red: Price Below EMA range

Green: Price above range

Yellow: Price within range


Indicator Properties:

EMA Settings:

- Default Period is 200. You can change all MA Settings like Period, MA Method (SMA, EMA, etc) or MA Applied Price (Close, Open, etc).


- EMA Range list is a comma separated value list for different timeframes. It will be converted to points.

If price is above range it is green, price below is red and price within is Yellow.


E.g. EURUSD: If for M1 you need to use just 5 Points it will be 0.00005.

But for a higher TF like H1 you need to use a greater range like 25, so it will be converted to 0.000025.

By default list is 0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0 for all 9 timeframes M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1 respectively.

But you can set it to something like: 5,10,15,20,25,30,35,40,45

If any value is missing it will be 0 by default. 


EMA Color & Positioning:

- You can change colors for Up/Down/Within range.

- And also which corner of screen this multimeter will appear.

- And Y-position. This is helpful if you need several multi-meters for different EMAs. Also change Prefix for multiple multimeters so that they don't overwrite each other.

- WaitTicks: Wait for number of ticks before refreshing multi-meter. Keep higher number like 200 or 500 for better performance.

About EMAs:

EMA (Exponential Moving Average) is a very good indicator of current Trend. Especially a higher 200 period one.

In EMA, more weight is given to the most recent data and the EMA reacts faster to recent price changes.

So, studying different Timeframes EMA together can give a very good indication of the overall market trend.

That's why this Multi Timeframe Indicator is very helpful.


Trends:

Downtrend: The price is below 200 EMA.

Uptrend: The price is above 200 EMA.


Good EMA Strategy:

- Find the Trend:

1. Look at the D1 trend

2. Look at the trend on H4 if it has the same trend with the daily chart.

3. Look at H1 and see if it has the same trend with H4 and daily chart.

- Next:

On the H1, wait for the price to touch back to the 200 EMA and enter on the reversal. You can identify reversal through the reversal candlestick.


If you are thinking of a sell position, place sell stop order 3-5 pips below the low of the reversal candlestick and set stop loss 10-15 pips above the high of the reversal candlestick.

If you are thinking of a buy position, place buy stop order 3-5 pips above the high of the reversal candlestick and set stop loss 10-15 pips below the low of the reversal candlestick.

Target profit is at the previous swing high or low on the H1 timeframe, or you can trail the stops by moving the stop loss if the market move in favor of your position.

Combine this strategy with Price Action and Support/Resistance for best results.


Look at the screenshots for Multiple Multi-meters and how they look. And for settings screens.

Reviews
Rich8989
718
Rich8989 2025.11.18 07:20 
 

Good indicator. Many thanks for sharing.

rbhurst
49
rbhurst 2024.10.03 00:22 
 

I like it, very handy!

Devonish
3254
Devonish 2023.11.28 21:29 
 

Very useful. Thank you.

Rich8989
718
Rich8989 2025.11.18 07:20 
 

Good indicator. Many thanks for sharing.

Abir Pathak
51548
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2025.11.18 10:51
Welcome :)
rbhurst
49
rbhurst 2024.10.03 00:22 
 

I like it, very handy!

Abir Pathak
51548
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2024.10.04 13:20
Thank you :)
Devonish
3254
Devonish 2023.11.28 21:29 
 

Very useful. Thank you.

Abir Pathak
51548
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2023.11.29 00:04
Welcome :)
SSSda123
140
SSSda123 2023.10.24 09:22 
 

Fantastic Indicator! I have been searching for exactly this. Great work

Abir Pathak
51548
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2023.10.24 10:45
Thank you :)
Suzanne
742
Suzanne 2023.08.15 12:51 
 

Fantastic indicator. I agree with Ato Attah, I'm also looking for the 6-star rating. Better than most, if not all the paid indicators I have purchased. I would have absolutely no problem paying for such an awesome indicator. I just wish I had found it sooner. I would have saved myself a lot of money and started making money trading much sooner. Thank you very much.

Abir Pathak
51548
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2023.08.15 14:35
Thank you :)
gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2023.07.25 16:19 
 

Good Indicator

Xavipas
187
Xavipas 2023.05.12 11:04 
 

De lo mejor que se pueda encontrar en cuanto a indicadores. Sencillo, eficaz y con aporte de mucha información clara y clave para la toma de decisiones.

Abir Pathak
51548
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2023.08.15 14:36
Thank you :)
rarnold04
39
rarnold04 2022.03.31 16:01 
 

Excellent product, at a glance see when the price is in relation to the 200MA

Andre Germe
442
Andre Germe 2021.09.28 11:58 
 

the tool to have, with this one, no need anything else, great job, thank you.

Abir Pathak
51548
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2023.08.15 14:36
Thank you :)
Nicolas Dobrovsky
839
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2021.09.22 14:31 
 

great indicator

Abir Pathak
51548
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2023.08.15 14:36
Thank you :)
8601567
789
8601567 2021.09.06 23:10 
 

Finally a Vendor who puts people before profits. She allows you to try many of the products before you buy. Many of them are free, but can help in some way. This indicator is different and it is helpful.

Abir Pathak
51548
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2023.08.15 14:35
Thank you :)
Ebenezer Kessie
378
Ebenezer Kessie 2021.01.06 11:04 
 

The best I have seen so far. I was looking for the 6-star rating

Abir Pathak
51548
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2023.08.15 14:35
Thank you :)
erynade
24
erynade 2020.12.20 13:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Abir Pathak
51548
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2023.08.15 14:36
Thank you :)
Quantum Trader
2939
Quantum Trader 2020.11.15 13:59 
 

great indicator .

Abir Pathak
51548
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2023.08.15 14:36
Thank you :)
sunnychow
9048
sunnychow 2020.01.24 16:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review