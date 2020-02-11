Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ System

How To Use



The Best Heiken Ashi System is a simple trading system for trading based only two indicators for generate signals: Heiken ashi smoothed and Vqzz indicator multi-timeframe.

The system was created for scalping and day trading but can also be configured for higher time frames. As mentioned, the trading system is simple, you get into position when the two indicators agree.

Note:VQZZ is based on higher timeframes. e.g, H1 Timeframe will be based on H4. So, while higher H4 is still forming, the last 4 candles on H1 will also be forming. And VQZZ might change colors. If you want it to be fully Non-repainting, then use NRTR instead for trend detection.



Indicator Settings used:



Heiken Ashi 2, 13.

Vqzz (TF 15, 6, 2,2,5 true)

NRTR

Pivot Daily levels or Fibonacci levels for take profit and Support and resistance.

Wait Bars VQZZ After Heiken Switch: After Heiken Ashi has changed, number of bars to wait for VQZZ to align.

e.g.: If Heiken has turned green, wait for current TF VQZZ to turn green and at least one of the 2 Higher Timeframe VQZZ to turn green.

Note: vqzz is based on higher timeframe's ongoing bar. Suppose current timeframe is H1, and vqzz Higher timeframe is H4 then 4 bars for current TF are still ongoing on HigherTF H4.

So, since it is still forming, the current TF arrow might repaint for last 4 bars. Which is why this arrows indicator will take data from vqzz only once per bar.

And it will not repaint, unless you reload the chart.





Buy Arrow appears when:



Heiken Ashi green color. “VQZZ Trend Align Check” (Optional). VQzz green bar on Current TF and is Aligned with current. “Heiken Trend Align Check” (Optional). Higher timeframe Heiken should be Aligned with current. NRTR Check (Optional). Blue NRTR Support line should be below price Use HTF Peak Trend

Next higher timeframe last 3LZZ Peak should indicate Up trend.

All Vice-versa for Sell.

If price has already gone too far at BUY/SELL Arrow, then wait a few bars for a retracement back to Heiken Ashi price.

Then trade BUY/SELL once price starts moving back in direction of the arrow.

Or use BUY/SELL Limit to place trade at nearest Pivot Levels.





How the checks work:



Find Heiken Change

If "Trend Align Check VQZZ" true:

Check if VQZZ Timeframes aligned with Heiken.

"Num of TFs For VQZZ Aligned" If it's 3, it will check current timeframe and 2 higher timeframes.

If "Timeframes Aligned with Heiken" is All then it will check all timeframes

If it's Any: then it will check at least one of the higher timeframes is aligned with current timeframe





It will wait for "Wait Bars VQZZ After Heiken Switch" number of Bars for VQZZ to align. If still not aligned, that Heiken change signal is ignored.





If "Trend Align Check Heiken" true:

Check if Heiken Ashi for Higher timeframes is aligned with current timeframe.

If "Num of TFs For Heiken Check" is 3, it will check current timeframe Heiken and 2 higher timeframes Heiken color.





Find the currency in trend with Currency Strength and trades only in the direction of the trend.



Exit position



When Heiken Ashi changes color or at the pivot points or Fibo levels.

Place initial stop loss at the previous swing high/low.