Abiroid Auto Fibonacci Indicator

A Fibonacci indicator is best used with other indicators like Pivots, Support/Resistance etc.

Price tends to use Fibo levels as Support or Resistance lines. So, this indicator is very useful to know when price might reverse or if a level is crossed, price might continue the trend.

Also, to find the best Take Profit and StopLoss lines.

Don't use Fibo Indicator alone for trading as it might not always be accurate. Use it to make your strategies better as a supporting indicator.


Settings:

Auto Fibo Indicator plots Fibonacci Retracements by automatically finding high and low price points using following 2 ways:

  • ZigZag
  • 3LZZ Semafor

Red Fibo means current trend is bearish and Green Fibo means trend is bullish.


Golden Zone:

You can also specify a golden Zone: GoldenZone_Start_Percent and End_Percent

And indicator will mark Golden Zone when price enters inside it.


Show Levels:

FiboShowLevelsStr = "23.6,38.2,50,61.8,78.6"

Which Fibo Levels to Show on chart. By default 0 and 100 levels will be show. Specify all other levels you want to see as comma separated values.

And Which Fibo Levels to Mark when price crosses that level.


Price Cross Direction:

WithTrend, WithRetracement, WithBoth


If you like to trade only Trends select WithTrend, If you want to trade retracements specify WithRetracement.

Try not to use WithBoth as that will give too many signals.


JUAN rulfo
311
JUAN rulfo 2025.12.10 08:54 
 

Hello Abir. This is an excellent indicator on H1 timeframe. Thanks in advance

TT77IRL
336
TT77IRL 2025.11.03 16:35 
 

Very handy!

Jozsef Lakatos
521
Jozsef Lakatos 2024.02.12 20:38 
 

GOOOD

Wartono
1 (1)
Indicators
Provides instant signals on the chart in panel form. Equipped with signal description and trading analysis tools such as drawing auto trendlines, support/resistance area, regression channel, Fibonacci levels, Pivot levels and current signal price, signal time, signal expiry and stoploss recommendation. Also sending alert messages to all available mt4 alert tool. A detailed description panel provides information about where the signal comes from and what indicators are behind the signal. Includin
JUAN rulfo
311
JUAN rulfo 2025.12.10 08:54 
 

Hello Abir. This is an excellent indicator on H1 timeframe. Thanks in advance

Abir Pathak
51548
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2025.12.11 10:57
Thanks :)
TT77IRL
336
TT77IRL 2025.11.03 16:35 
 

Very handy!

gurung7979
14
gurung7979 2024.12.10 22:03 
 

Abir Pathak
51548
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2024.12.10 22:05
Hi, Sorry..I don't share the source code for my products. But this has buffer values for fibo 0 and 100. You can use those buffers using iCustom. For your EA.
Jozsef Lakatos
521
Jozsef Lakatos 2024.02.12 20:38 
 

GOOOD

Ruggero Moroni
18
Ruggero Moroni 2023.11.07 16:24 
 

Hola,estoy empezando ahora con el trading y me encanta tu fibonacci. Una pregunta tienes un video donde puedo ver bien como utilizarlo a lo mejor posible? mill gracias

Abir Pathak
51548
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2023.11.07 16:57
Hi,
Glad you liked it :) Sorry no video. You can read the detailed tutorial on how to use here https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-auto-fibo-indicator/ And use it with your fav fibo strategy.
Martin Brown
803
Martin Brown 2023.02.10 14:06 
 

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ The "Golden Zone" has really simplified my trading. By coordinating these on the daily, 1 Hour, and 5 minute charts what once was a chaotic sea is now a peaceful lake. Thank you 😉

Abir Pathak
51548
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2023.02.10 14:10
Thank you for the wonderful review :)
Torsten Wiese
48
Torsten Wiese 2022.11.08 00:12 
 

Really good tool. I use it for trading Indices.

fxpat
520
fxpat 2022.11.01 06:46 
 

[Deleted] 2022.10.31 03:29 
 

are1971
747
are1971 2022.08.12 13:24 
 

thank you for sharing free great tool

DREECKOVICH
64
DREECKOVICH 2022.07.11 18:13 
 

[Deleted] 2022.06.23 10:52 
 

Abir Pathak
51548
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2022.06.23 12:59
Hi,
Nice to hear from you!
Actually I'm not really looking to add new enhancements to this one. I want to keep it simplistic and free :)
Seems like you have very specific requirements for an Indicator, merging 3 different ones. It sounds really cool.
You could try maybe posting it in freelance mql5 section. I'm sure someone will be able to make something with your requirements.
Good luck :)
John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 05:35 
 

topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.05.03 12:14 
 

very good

Max
1584
Max 2022.01.26 14:12 
 

Super cool and unique, love it, thank you so much, almost perfecyt *^^*

EllyMaus
374
EllyMaus 2021.12.03 13:02 
 

Abiroid Auto Fibonacci Indicator in combination with Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ System are useful instruments/tools. THANX !!!

Forexan
498
Forexan 2021.11.29 09:25 
 

good

Elusive Pimpernel
182
Elusive Pimpernel 2021.10.28 15:39 
 

Thank you, will use and update here.

Suvashish Halder
145908
Suvashish Halder 2021.10.23 08:26 
 

Good Work 🙂

Andreas Door
76
Andreas Door 2021.10.18 19:54 
 

Thank you very much. Its perfekt!

12
