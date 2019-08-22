Semafor 3LZZ Scanner Dashboard

5

3 Level ZZ Semafor Scanner:

This is a Dashboard indicator which uses 3LZZ Indicator in the background to find semafors.

It will give priority to the semafors3 because they specify a strong signal.

So, even if there is a sem1 or 2 on current bar, and if Sem3 was within "Check Previous Bars for Sem 3". Then it will show Sem3 instead.

Read about this in detailed post:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758250


And get all extra Indicators/Template from above link.


Please note: Number of settings has reached over 60. So, I won't be adding new features to it. 

I'll continue to provide support and bug fixes for this scanner. But I will be unable to add more settings.

Because a lot of people are using it combined with their own EAs.


To use this template just specify "3LZZ" in Dashboard Property: "Use Template For New Window" (without the quotes)

Scanner scans every bar only once for 3LZZ. But it refreshes every new bar. So for example, if your lowest timeframe on dashboard is M5, set the current chart timeframe to M5 too. So it will refersh every 5 minutes.

Or use "Refresh After Ticks" to refresh every given number of ticks if Shift is 0.

What each button means (examples):

Green font 1 or 2 or 3: Bearish Semafor 1 or 2 or 3 on current bar

Red font 1 or 2 or 3: Bearish Semafor 1 or 2 or 3 on current bar

Orange 1/1 or 2/2 or 3/3: Both Bullish and Bearish semafors on current bar (very rarely occurs)

Green Block 3(4): Bullish Semafor 3 occured 4 bars back

Red Block 3(2): Bearish Semafor 3 occured 2 bars back

Letter S: Means Stochastic Crossed Overbought or Oversold in Stochastic Timeframe

      e.g.: If you keep Main TF: M15,M30,H1 and Stoch HigherTimeframes M30,H1,H4. So, for M15, stoch check will be done for M30.

- No semafors

-- Semafor 3 in previous bars but hidden because higher timeframe has a current bar semafor

(See screenshots for examples)


Alerts:

Popup alerts or email alerts or push notifications. Can be specified in Indicator Properties.


Settings:

See common scanner settings here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456


- Check Previous Bars for Semafor 3: Specify number of previous bars to check Semafor 3 for.

- Skip If Semafor On Higher Timeframe: If true: If a semafor is still forming on a higher Timeframe then hide any previous semafors on the just lower timeframe. And just show double dash "--"

Because if higherTF semafor is still ongoing then price might still move. So it's best to wait for bar to finish.

Alert Semafor On Bar 3(x): Show alert for semafor on (x) previous bar


How to Trade:

Best way to use this indicator is with Support and Resistance, Pivots, Quarters etc. Or any indicators which might validate the reversal.

Support/Resistance levels will also help you set the SL/TP.


Reviews 13
mehdi mohammadi
144
mehdi mohammadi 2021.12.26 09:30 
 

best Dashboard

powerjeti
91
powerjeti 2021.10.28 05:12 
 

Wow, great indicator, thank you

Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2021.03.06 18:12 
 

good author, good products

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This Indicator uses Center of Gravity (COG) Indicator to find you the best trades. It is a reversal based Swing Indicator which contains an  Arrows Indicator. That you can buy here from Metatrader Market. Check out this blog post for detailed How to Use Guide and links to free scanner: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758262 Scanner needs this arrows indicator in same directory to run Copy scanner ex4 in same folder as your Arrows Indicator: MQL4/Indicators/Market/ All extra indicators and
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rossiadler
64
rossiadler 2022.04.09 17:21 
 

Sarebbe utile se si aggiungesse RSI 30/70 come condizione E' possibile ?

Abir Pathak
55436
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2022.04.09 20:18
Hi,
Sorry. I won't be adding new features to it. Because it already has stochastic. And a little over 50 total settings total. Adding more checks might slow it down. Since each check for several bars... Eg 28pair x 4 timeframes x 3 past bars = more than 300 checks per indicator used. And I need to keep it light weight :)
mohammud sharif
30
mohammud sharif 2022.02.18 15:39 
 

But for me isn't working 😕

I send letter to the seller he didn't answer i don,t know what happened with him 🙄

Abir Pathak
55436
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2022.02.18 16:15
Hi,
Sorry to hear you are having problem using it.
Can you please PM me with the exact issue.
mehdi mohammadi
144
mehdi mohammadi 2021.12.26 09:30 
 

best Dashboard

powerjeti
91
powerjeti 2021.10.28 05:12 
 

Wow, great indicator, thank you

lns777
176
lns777 2021.06.28 20:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.03.13 23:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2021.03.06 18:12 
 

good author, good products

clausejmbm123
361
clausejmbm123 2020.12.08 21:12 
 

Very useful tool from a great programmer. The support is outstanding.

akompy
366
akompy 2020.11.27 12:22 
 

Excellent indicator!! and support was very great. Many thanks

Corey Knighten
192
Corey Knighten 2020.09.16 21:29 
 

I had no idea some genius of a trader/coder had created this awesome tool, but I'm more than ecstatic that you did!!! This is tool is perfect for the way I trade!!! SUPERB!!!

sammie2019
400
sammie2019 2020.08.05 21:32 
 

I'm very happy with this indicator.

[Deleted] 2020.02.22 22:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

kennyschuble
133
kennyschuble 2020.02.07 14:30 
 

If you use and like this indicator which I do, then you should love this scanner !

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