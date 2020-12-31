Abiroid COG Slope

This is a slope indicator for COG (Center of Gravity) indicator.

 

Download extra COG Indicators and read detailed description and strategy here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759120


Description:

You can set the Slope Threshold for indicating Buy/Sell heightened levels. In the above Image the Threshold is set to 0, because of that all Bullish slope is Green and Bearish is Red.

Suppose we set Threshold to -10 and 10, then this is what we get:

And also set Slope Period. Default is 5, which means it will measure the COG values for past 5 bars and find the Slope based on time for past 5 bars.

You can also get Alerts when slope changes. Alerts can be Popups, Push Notifications, Email or in a File.

Also get COG Slope in Buffer values for specified COG bars back.


What slope means:

If slope is red, it indicates that COG lines are sloping downwards, and price is in downwards trend.

So only trade sell signals.

If slope is Green, it indicates COG lines are sloping upwards and price is in upwards bullish trend.

So only trade buy signals.

The main COG Indicator smoothes the lines, so slope will also be smoothed. Because it is based on middle band.

To see what the COG actually looked like at a bar, use JB COG version. Which will give actual slope. 

But smoothed COG is good to see overall how market is trending. 


Example COG Strategy:

Slope Period: 5. Slope Threshold: 15,-15

COG Bars back 240. And rest are all default values.


Bullish:

Wait for price to cross Lower most band. And then wait for MA OC Up Arrow.

For strong trades, only trade if slope is Green. For Medium signal: trade if slope is White or Green

 

Bearish:

Wait for price to cross COG Upper most band. And then wait for MA OC Down Arrow.

For strong signals, only trade if slope is Red. For Medium signal: trade if slope is White or Red


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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This Indicator uses Center of Gravity (COG) Indicator to find you the best trades. It is a reversal based Swing Indicator which contains an  Arrows Indicator. That you can buy here from Metatrader Market. Check out this blog post for detailed How to Use Guide and links to free scanner: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758262 Scanner needs this arrows indicator in same directory to run Copy scanner ex4 in same folder as your Arrows Indicator: MQL4/Indicators/Market/ All extra indicators and
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Devonish
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Devonish 2024.11.12 23:08 
 

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Abir Pathak
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Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2024.11.13 05:44
Thank you :)
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