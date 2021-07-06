Abiroid Halftrend Scanner

5

Read detailed description and Get Free Demo and extra indicators:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758610


Features:

  • Halftrend Arrow Scan: Scan Max Past Bars for Halftrend arrows. Show how many bars back the arrow occurred in a bracket
  • Past Bars Back Alerts: Num of bars back for which scanner will send alerts
  • Halftrend HTF Align: Scan Higher timeframes for Trend Direction of Halftrend Indicator and if trends align show a slanting Green/Red Arrow for Up/Down trend
  • Semafor 3 Check: Few bars before Halftrend arrow to validate reversal


Simplistic and easy to use Halftrend scanner.


Please note, that this is not a full trading system. It will help you get initial Halftrend signals. And higher timeframe trend alignment.

And it’s to be used with your existing Halftrend strategies.


Check HTF Align: Keep true, if you want to check Higher timeframe’s Halftrend direction

Num HTF: Number of Higher timeframes to check for trend alignment with current timeframe.

Suppose current TF is M15 and “Num HTF” is 2. And current Halftrend direction is Bullish. It will check M30 and H1 for Bullish Trend as well. And show a slanting Up Green Arrow if Bullish.

Slanting Down Red arrow is for Bearish Alignment.


Halftrend and Price Cross Check:

If you need to know how long back did price cross Halftrend line (HT-Line).

Or if price is still in same direction as trend. And by how many points, then this check will be useful.

By default price crossing HT-Line alerts are off. You can also Show/Hide the Price and HT-Line Distance, Cross Arrows and bars in brackets.

 

Check HTF Align: Keep true, if you want to check Higher timeframe’s Halftrend direction

Alert only if HTF Align: If true show Halftrend Arrow alerts, only when all selected number of HTF are aligned in same direction

So, if up arrow occurs in current timeframe (say M15), and num of HTF check is 2. Then trend should be upwards in M30 and H1. Only then halftrend arrow alert will be shown.

Num HTF: Number of Higher timeframes to check for trend alignment with current timeframe.

Suppose current TF is M15 and “Num HTF” is 2. And current Halftrend direction is Bullish. It will check M30 and H1 for Bullish Trend as well. And show a slanting Up Green Arrow if Bullish.

Slanting Down Red arrow is for Bearish Alignment.


Filter: 3LZZ Semafor Before Halftrend Arrow:

If true, it will check for a semafor 3 occurring right before halftrend arrow (within Max Bars).

Even if you set “Max Bars Back Check Sem3” to a higher value like 20, make sure that price is still near the Sem3 price, and is on it’s support/resistance.

By the time halftrend arrow occurs.


Halftrend Amplitude: Set to higher value to get halftrend arrows further apart and to get much longer trends.


Shift: Start scanning for halftrend from “Shift” bar to “Max Past Bars“. Shift is 1 by default. But if you are not interested in new signals 1 bar back, then keep Shift to higher value.

Don’t use 0, since halftrend might repaint while forming on current bar. Min possible value is 1.

 

Past Bars Back Alerts: Number of bars for which previous alerts are also sent. Suppose it is 5. And when you load scanner, it will also give alerts if Halftrend arrow had occurred 5 bars back.

Also Blocks will light up Red/Green if a signal was there within past 5 bars.


Reviews 5
Максим Земницкий
144
Максим Земницкий 2024.10.22 10:38 
 

Good indicator, I'm satisfied, thanks Abir!

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2024.05.19 20:08 
 

This is a great dashboard for the Halftrend indicator which has been around for a long time with many copies of the indicator, it would seems no one had the genius to create a dashboard for this indicator until now, and this is a superb dashboard that encompasses everything you would want to ascertain information from the Halftrend indicator. Great job by the author!

danmar
2479
danmar 2023.07.30 06:24 
 

Hi, a very very good , accurate, clear, tool witch make a so good job : well done but there is more : 1) all tools come with explanation of a rare quality, explain all parameters one by one, video clear 2) i ask some questions and have quick response = excellent user support, products and documentation, all that show the respect of customers i regret to not be able to put 10 stars because here there are so many reasons for 10 stars thank you for the quality of your work warmly

2023 08 14 === i have to say that the capability to hear customers needs and to make update to help is simply huge

i have a great respect for professionalism of Abir and the capacity to deliver a temporary version to help me

i have 2 products and , they are very well done and for an very very affordable price

Abir is in first place of 3 persons making a real great job and taking care of customers

Thank you so much, five stars is not enought for you work

very very very well done

2023 09 18 i ask Abir for a specific feature and she do it quickly and deliver a demo version to have time to test it because it was not so simple

what to say ? very very good development, quick response, a lot of quality which show a really game changer in the way to take care of clients

most of my asking was taken (the most importants for me ) some not and i understand why to keep the product easy to use and not too heavy

but always discuss and explain why

a real kind and professionnal exchange, nice to meet such a person

again Thanks a lot, Very Well Done, you are great, Warmly

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Максим Земницкий
144
Максим Земницкий 2024.10.22 10:38 
 

Good indicator, I'm satisfied, thanks Abir!

Abir Pathak
55308
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2024.10.22 11:56
I'm really glad you liked it :)
Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2024.05.19 20:08 
 

This is a great dashboard for the Halftrend indicator which has been around for a long time with many copies of the indicator, it would seems no one had the genius to create a dashboard for this indicator until now, and this is a superb dashboard that encompasses everything you would want to ascertain information from the Halftrend indicator. Great job by the author!

Abir Pathak
55308
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2024.05.20 01:50
Thank you :)
You are awesome!
danmar
2479
danmar 2023.07.30 06:24 
 

Hi, a very very good , accurate, clear, tool witch make a so good job : well done but there is more : 1) all tools come with explanation of a rare quality, explain all parameters one by one, video clear 2) i ask some questions and have quick response = excellent user support, products and documentation, all that show the respect of customers i regret to not be able to put 10 stars because here there are so many reasons for 10 stars thank you for the quality of your work warmly

2023 08 14 === i have to say that the capability to hear customers needs and to make update to help is simply huge

i have a great respect for professionalism of Abir and the capacity to deliver a temporary version to help me

i have 2 products and , they are very well done and for an very very affordable price

Abir is in first place of 3 persons making a real great job and taking care of customers

Thank you so much, five stars is not enought for you work

very very very well done

2023 09 18 i ask Abir for a specific feature and she do it quickly and deliver a demo version to have time to test it because it was not so simple

what to say ? very very good development, quick response, a lot of quality which show a really game changer in the way to take care of clients

most of my asking was taken (the most importants for me ) some not and i understand why to keep the product easy to use and not too heavy

but always discuss and explain why

a real kind and professionnal exchange, nice to meet such a person

again Thanks a lot, Very Well Done, you are great, Warmly

Abir Pathak
55308
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2023.12.29 00:29
Thank you for your awesome review :)
Heiko
404
Heiko 2023.03.17 14:43 
 

Very good dashboard, it works perfectly!

Abir Pathak
55308
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2023.03.17 18:44
Thank you :)
jsmerchants
53
jsmerchants 2022.05.05 05:34 
 

I have always been a fan of the Halftrend and this scanner is super great! A1 Abiroid the seller has been very helpful whenever I have an enquiry.

Abir Pathak
55308
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2023.03.17 18:44
Thank you :)
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