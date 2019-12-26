Abiroid Extreme TMA System Arrows Indicator

Extreme TMA System with Arrows Indicator

And Buy/Sell Boxes with Take Profit & Stop Loss

This is a Non-Repainting Arrows Indicator based on the Extreme TMA System.

It shows TMA cross signals and the best BUY/SELL signals. Along with the most predicted TakeProfit. And StopLoss based on TakeProfit ratio.


Please note: This is an Arrows only Indicator. Dashboard is sold separately here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44825


About Indicator:

This indicator shows BUY/SELL Signal Arrows and also shows most probable Take Profit. And Stop Loss is calculated based on ratio you set for StopLoss:TakeProfit.

There are 3 TMA Bands: Upper, Middle and Lower bands.


When price crosses Upper band, it will reverse and give a SELL Opportunity and if it crosses Lower bands, there is a BUY Opportunity.
Once reversal happens price will go at least up to the middle band.

To verify this reversal, we have to check 3 things:
1. TMA Slope (of current and Higher timeframes)
2. Support/Resistance Lines
3. RSI OverBought/Sold


About Support/Resistance:

If price is close to Support and it crosses the lower band also, it will likely reverse for BUY.
If price is close to Resistance and it crosses the upper band, it will likely reverse for SELL.


BUY SELL Signal Conditions:

– If useHeikenAshiPrice is true – use Heiken Ashi prices

If Price has crossed Upper/Lower bands
If useRSI is true and Price OverBought/OverSold
If checkCurrentTFSlope or checkHTFSlope – do a Slope Check as described in next section
If “Ignore If TakeProfit Too Close” is true – and price is less than “Min Distance from TakeProfit” percentage. See in section below.

    If all conditions match you will get a corresponding BUY or SELL Signal and Alert. BUY is Green Background. SELL is Red background.

    Slope Check:

    If TMA_SlopeThreshold is 0.3.

    If Slope < -0.3 means Bearish Trend so show only SELL Signals. Ignore all BUY Signals
    If Slope > 0.3 means Bullish Trend so show only BUY Signals. Ignore all SELL Signals
    If Slope between -0.3 and 0.3 means Market is Ranging. Show both BUY and SELL Signals
      Take Profit Distance Calculation:
      If MinDistance is 0.3 means 30%
      If 100% distance is between Upper/Lower band and Middle band.
      If distance between Upper/Lower band and starting price is already more than 30% then ignore the signal.

        Indicator Properties:

        Common Dashboard Settings:

        https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456


        - TMA_Period = 50 (Triangular Moving Average Period)
        - checkHTFSlope = false (Check Slopes for next 3 Higher Timeframes or not)
        - checkCurrentTFSlope = true (Check slope for Current Timeframe or not)
        - ignoreMNSlope = true (Ignore Monthly chart’s slope or not)
        - TMA_SlopeThreshold = 0.3 (Slope Threshold for Checking Bullish/Bearish)
        - useRSI = false (If Use RSI true – only trade BUY if RSI OverSold and SELL if RSI OverBought. Else ignore signal)
        - RSI_Period = 14
        - RSI_OversoldLevel = 30
        - RSI_OverboughtLevel = 70
        - ignoreTooCloseMiddleBand = true (TakeProfit will be somewhere close to Middle Band. But if price already reached too close to middle band then ignore signal or not)
        - minDistFromMiddleBand = 0.3 (0.3 means 30% distance from Middle Band. If ignoreTooCloseMiddleBand  true and price reaches more than 30% distance from middle band then ignore signal)
        - PredictBestSL_TP_Rectangle = true (Get SL and TP are predictions rectangle. Note these are predictions. Use with Support/Resistance lines for validation)
        - SL_Ratio = 1 (Ratio 1 means SL and TP will be 1:1. 0.5 means StopLoss will be half of TakeProfit)
        - MaxTakeProfit = 500 (If TakeProfit more than these Points, then reset it to this max. And reset StopLoss to this max * SL_Ratio)
        - MinStopLoss = 70 (Ignore signal if StopLoss less than Min Points)

          Characteristics:

          Platform: Metatrader4
          Currency pairs: All pairs
          Trading Time: Around the clock
          Time-frame: All TimeFrames. But higher TF H1, H4+ are better and more stable

            sysma6990
            sysma6990 2022.11.07 13:19 
             

            fantastic indicator with many ways to set it to your liking, really better than many other TMA I have tried and which also had very few licenses and very few settings, thank you very much Abiroid

            Sl80
            Sl80 2021.11.03 06:26 
             

            An excellent Indicator to have if you are using the TMA trading strategy.

            Abiroid Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5
            Abir Pathak
            Indicators
            About: The Nadaraya-Watson Envelope is a sophisticated yet practical technical indicator that helps traders identify overbought and oversold conditions using advanced kernel regression methods. This is the MT5 only Version. For MT4 Version go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158640/ Key Features ATR-Based Bands: Three upper and three lower bands provide graduated overbought/oversold zones Logarithmic Scale Calculation Center Line - bullish (teal) or bearish (red) What is the Nad
            FREE
            Abiroid Auto Fibonacci Indicator
            Abir Pathak
            4.91 (22)
            Indicators
            A Fibonacci indicator is best used with other indicators like Pivots, Support/Resistance etc. Price tends to use Fibo levels as Support or Resistance lines. So, this indicator is very useful to know when price might reverse or if a level is crossed, price might continue the trend. Also, to find the best Take Profit and StopLoss lines. Don't use Fibo Indicator alone for trading as it might not always be accurate. Use it to make your strategies better as a supporting indicator. Settings: Auto Fib
            FREE
            TDI Scanner Dashboard
            Abir Pathak
            5 (9)
            Indicators
            TDI Multi Timeframe Scanner: This Dashboard indicator uses the TDI (Trader's Dynamic Index) Indicator to find best trades. Read detailed How to Use Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758252 Extra indicators also available in above post. Checks for: - SharkFin Pattern Free indicator for SharkFin: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405/ - TDI Trend: Strong/Weak Trend Up/Down - TDI Signal: Strong/Medium/Weak Signal for Buy/Sell - Consolidation - Overbought/Oversold - Volatility Ban
            Abiroid Iterative Gaussian Channel MT5
            Abir Pathak
            Indicators
            Detailed blogpost: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766378 Key Features Adaptive Upper/Lower bands Smooth Center Line Customizable Length (sensitivity) Non-Repainting (only current ongoing bar is updated every "Refresh After Ticks" number of ticks) Multiple Price Sources - Choose from close, open, high, low, median, typical, or weighted close Components: The Basis Line The smooth center line represents the weighted average of price. Think of this as the "true" price level when all the noise
            FREE
            Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
            Abir Pathak
            4.75 (16)
            Indicators
            Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
            TDI Patterns SharkFin Indicator
            Abir Pathak
            4.85 (13)
            Indicators
            This is a Sharkfin Arrows Indicator. Detailed explanation and TDI extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 This indicator will show only Arrows. It does not have TDI symbols on chart. Please get the extras from links above for TDI indicators. Sharkfin Scanner (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123566 TDI Scanner Dash (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41826 About: This Indicator finds the Shark Fin Pattern. It will show an arrow in the current bar if RSI sha
            FREE
            Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ System
            Abir Pathak
            4.8 (10)
            Indicators
            How To Use Check out this post for detailed description on  All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 The Best Heiken Ashi System is a simple trading system for trading based only two indicators for generate signals: Heiken ashi smoothed and Vqzz indicator multi-timeframe. The system was created for scalping and day trading but can also be configured for higher time frames. As mentioned, the trading system is simple, you get into position when the two indica
            FREE
            Semafor 3LZZ Scanner Dashboard
            Abir Pathak
            5 (8)
            Indicators
            3 Level ZZ Semafor Scanner: This is a Dashboard indicator which uses 3LZZ Indicator in the background to find semafors. It will give priority to the semafors3 because they specify a strong signal. So, even if there is a sem1 or 2 on current bar, and if Sem3 was within "Check Previous Bars for Sem 3". Then it will show Sem3 instead. Read about this in detailed post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758250 And get all extra Indicators/Template from above link. Please note: Number of settings
            Guppy GMMA Cross Arrows Indicator
            Abir Pathak
            5 (9)
            Indicators
            This indicator is based on Guppy's GMMA Strategy. And shows arrows when GMMA lines cross up or down. To have this indicator and get alerts for Multiple Timeframes and multiple Pairs you can check out the demo of this GMMA Trend Scanner indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38747 About GMMA In Brief: GMMA attempts to identify trends by combining two groups of moving averages with differing time periods: The long-term EMAs (30, 35, 40, 45, 50, and 60) the behaviors of investors that h
            FREE
            Abiroid Range Filtered Trend Signals MT5
            Abir Pathak
            Indicators
            Read detailed blogpost with screenshots here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764306 Note: This is the MT5 only version. The MT4 version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149941 Features Kalman smoothing to reduce market noise. Supertrend bands for trend direction. Color-coded dots and arrows for quick reading. Arrow signals for trend continuation. Alerts for trend changes. Adjustable inputs for different styles. How to Use Green dots = bullish bias. Red dots = bea
            Abiroid GMMA Trend Scanner Dashboard
            Abir Pathak
            4.5 (4)
            Indicators
            Features: - Current TF GMMA Cross and Trend (Mandatory Check.. G-Up/G-Down) - HTF GMMA Trend Check (Optional.. slanting arrow) - TDI or NRTR Trend Check (Optional.. diamond) Read post for detailed description and downloading extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758264 Scanner: This is a Dashboard Scanner for finding good trades using the GMMA method as base and TDI method for trend verification. All buttons for all Pairs and Timeframes are clickable and will change the chart f
            Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
            Abir Pathak
            Indicators
            Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
            FREE
            Abiroid Slope MA
            Abir Pathak
            4.67 (3)
            Indicators
            Features: - Moving Average Slope for Max Past Bars - Slope Period - Slope Thresholds - Multiple Slope Type options - See slope visually as a histogram - Info Panel Show/Hide Slope Calculations and Types: The slope value is calculated using the Slope Period. Suppose Period is 5, it will check the MA value for bar (x) and bar (x+5). And find the slope angle between them. Read detailed description about Slope Types and Settings here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747651
            FREE
            Abiroid Simple Semafor Scanner
            Abir Pathak
            4 (1)
            Indicators
            Description This scanner uses 3LZZ TRO ex4 and scans for Semafors at given “Shift” bar. Scanner Detailed Settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Other Settings: Set Periods for Semafor 1,2,3 Set alerts on/off for Semafor 1,2,3 Shift bar (Bar on which semafor is scanned) Refresh After Ticks (Number of ticks when dash is refreshed) This scanner is pretty simplistic version. And a more detailed version with a different strategy is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
            FREE
            EMA Multi meter
            Abir Pathak
            4.92 (13)
            Indicators
            How the Indicator Works: This is a Multi-timeframe MA multimeter indicator which studies if price is above or below a particular EMA range and shows Red/Green/Yellow signals. Red: Price Below EMA range Green: Price above range Yellow: Price within range Indicator Properties: EMA Settings: - Default Period is 200. You can change all MA Settings like Period, MA Method (SMA, EMA, etc) or MA Applied Price (Close, Open, etc). - EMA Range list is a comma separated value list for different timeframes
            FREE
            Abiroid Slopes Histogram
            Abir Pathak
            Indicators
            Abiroid Multi Slope indicator allows you to calculate a Slope Histogram for any line of any indicator . Histogram is for 1 slope line only, but slope values can be calculated for 3 lines total. To have multiple histograms, add as many Slope indicators for custom indicators as you like on chart. You just need to provide the Indicator name, buffer value, slope's period and max number of bars back. By default it has slope calculation for TDI_v4.ex4 indicator. There is no way to specify parameters f
            FREE
            Abiroid MA Stack
            Abir Pathak
            4.5 (4)
            Indicators
            Moving Average Rainbow Stack: Free: Single Currency & Single Timeframe MA Stack Very useful for finding current and higher timeframe trends. Best suited for long term trend based trading. Use fewer MAs for quick scalping. And not suitable during low volatility. Only use during high volatility and steady trending markets. Use this to enhance your existing Trend based strategies to find best trends. Read detailed description https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ma-stack Available MTF and Scanner v
            FREE
            Abiroid Extreme TMA System Scanner Dashboard
            Abir Pathak
            5 (6)
            Indicators
            This Scanner Dashboard uses the Extreme TMA System Arrows Indicator to show good BUY/SELL signals. This Product contains dashboard only. It does not contain the Abiroid_Arrow_Extreme_TMA.ex4 indicator. Arrows indicator is not necessary for dashboard to work.  To see arrows, you can buy the arrows indicator separately if you like: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44822 Dash shows Slopes for current and Higher Timeframes. - 1st diamond is current TF. Next diamonds are higher TFs (Please Not
            Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Scanner Dashboard
            Abir Pathak
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            Scanner Dashboard for Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Arrows Indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45900 Check out this post for detailed description on How To Use All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 Please note that if you are using too many pairs/timeframes, then VQZZ calculations might slow down the dashboard. So be careful not to use too many VQZZ Higher timeframes if you are using too many pairs. Also, VQZZ is based on higher timeframes. e.g
            Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows Stoch Ichimoku
            Abir Pathak
            Indicators
            Abiroid Profit Percent Series 1: Arrows Indicator Stochastic Ichimoku with ATR Get the Scanner for free. For getting Profit Percentages for Multiple Timeframes and Multiple Pairs. And read detailed description about this indicator and all the settings here. And get extra Indicators, Templates and settings for download: https://abiroid.com/product/profit-percent-stoch-ichimoku-with-atr Watch the tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/C45-9kWPE2Q About The Strategy: This strategy has 3 main par
            Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows MA Confluence
            Abir Pathak
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            Profit Percent Series 2 The scanner dashboard available here (for  Free) : And read detailed information about MA Confluence here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747474 Here's a post about Common Settings for all Profit Percent Series Indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Strategy: Main Signal Indicators (Any One): MA Cross (In-built) or Hull, OBV Cross, Heiken Ashi Cross Validation Indicators (Preferably less than 3): OBV (with Min Distance), Heiken Ashi, ADX, SuperTren
            Abiroid COG Slope
            Abir Pathak
            Indicators
            This is a slope indicator for COG (Center of Gravity) indicator.   Download extra COG Indicators and read detailed description and strategy here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759120 Description: You can set the Slope Threshold for indicating Buy/Sell heightened levels. In the above Image the Threshold is set to 0, because of that all Bullish slope is Green and Bearish is Red. Suppose we set Threshold to -10 and 10, then this is what we get: And also set Slope Period. Default is 5, which
            Abiroid Sway COG Arrow
            Abir Pathak
            5 (2)
            Indicators
            This Indicator uses Center of Gravity (COG) Indicator to find you the best trades. It is a reversal based Swing Indicator which contains an  Arrows Indicator. That you can buy here from Metatrader Market. Check out this blog post for detailed How to Use Guide and links to free scanner: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758262 Scanner needs this arrows indicator in same directory to run Copy scanner ex4 in same folder as your Arrows Indicator: MQL4/Indicators/Market/ All extra indicators and
            Abiroid Darvas Arrow
            Abir Pathak
            Indicators
            This strategy is best used for Trend based trading. While market is trending, price still makes smaller ranges. Darvas boxes show breakouts from these small ranges, while still following the original market trend. Detailed Description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747919 Features: Darvas - Check Darvas Box Breakout -   Check Price Above/Below MA or Darvas Box has crossed MA -   Min, Max Box Height -   Max Distance Between Entry Price and Darvas Box Other Indicators: - NRTR Trend Check
            Abiroid EMA Scalper Arrow
            Abir Pathak
            Indicators
            Free scanner available here: https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ema-scalper Basic Strategy: 1: MA Crossover Up/Down Arrow (Mandatory Check) Optional Checks: 2: If NRTR Check On (Optional): For BUY: Check if NRTR blue and For SELL: NRTR Red If NRTR Shadow Distance On (Optional): Check price for 'x' bars back: at Shadow distance (ATR Multiplier distance) from NRTR line. 3: If High Volume bar On: Check if High Volume or if Medium (if on) Volume bar 'x' bars back 4: If HTF Trend Align On (Optiona
            Abiroid Support Resistance Scanner
            Abir Pathak
            5 (3)
            Indicators
            This is a Multi-currency multi-timeframe Support/Resistance Scanner Dashboard for Metatrader 4 (MT4) platform. Get all extras and download free demo here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760210 Read detailed description in post above. And get the SR Indicator for individual charts. Features: Scan Support/Resistance zones (also called Supply/Demand zones) Show alert when price is inside these zones and highlights the pair/timeframe Show or hide SR zones price nearest to current price (Price
            Abiroid Donchian Arrow
            Abir Pathak
            Indicators
            This strategy is useful for small timeframe scalping and binary options. Best timeframes: M5,M15,M30 M1 timeframe is too unpredictable. So be careful with that. Read Detailed Description and Get All: - Free Demo - Free Scanner - Extra Indicators ex4 files from https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-donchian-scanner-and-arrows Arrows Demo only works in strategy tester. So, Arrows Demo won't work with the free scanner. Scanner needs "Abiroid Donchian Arrow.ex4" to work. So make sure both arrows and
            Abiroid Halftrend Scanner
            Abir Pathak
            5 (5)
            Indicators
            Read detailed description and Get Free Demo and extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758610 Features: Halftrend Arrow Scan: Scan Max Past Bars for Halftrend arrows. Show how many bars back the arrow occurred in a bracket Past Bars Back Alerts: Num of bars back for which scanner will send alerts Halftrend HTF Align: Scan Higher timeframes for Trend Direction of Halftrend Indicator and if trends align show a slanting Green/Red Arrow for Up/Down trend Semafor 3 Check: Few bars bef
            Abiroid Supertrend Scanner
            Abir Pathak
            Indicators
            Read detailed description and extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758622 This Supertrend dashboard is a multi-currency and multi-timeframe dash which gives signals whenever supertrend changes it's trend direction. Please note, that this is not a full trading system. It will help you get initial Supertrend signals and higher timeframe trend alignments. And it’s to be used with your own Supertrend Strategies. Features: 1- Select one of In-Built Supertrend Indicators: xSupertren
            Abiroid Customizer Arrow
            Abir Pathak
            Indicators
            About: Get Free Scanner and example Strategies And understand detailed description here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759237 And also get example wrappers from above post. You can make your own wrappers if your indicators have complex conditions or for In-Built MT4 indicators. Features: - Specify your own Custom Indicator - Specify Buffer values and create Variables - Use those Variables to create your own Buy/Sell Conditions - Get Arrows Up/Down Signals - See Arrows Signals in Scanners
            sysma6990 2022.11.07 13:19 
             

            fantastic indicator with many ways to set it to your liking, really better than many other TMA I have tried and which also had very few licenses and very few settings, thank you very much Abiroid

            Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2022.11.07 13:39
            Glad you liked it :)
            Sl80 2021.11.03 06:26 
             

            An excellent Indicator to have if you are using the TMA trading strategy.

            Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2022.11.07 13:39
            Thank you :)
            rainwalker123 2020.10.02 09:05 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2022.11.07 13:39
            Thank you :)
            Martin Brown 2020.05.29 20:59 
             

            It is not consistent enough on its own to be a valued part of your trading strategy. The TMA SLOPE is important, but there are other factors that the indicator should be taking into account before sending an alert. With this indicator you will get alerts when clearly there is no trade opportunity. Other times when there is a strong possibility, you get no signal at all.

            Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2022.11.07 13:40
            I'm glad we got to sort it out over the comments.
            Yes, it works well over higher timeframes.
            You are awesome :)
