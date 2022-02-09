AW Alligator EA

4.67

Fully automated advanced trading robot. It works on the signals of the classic Alligator indicator. To exit positions, it uses an intelligent trailing system or averaging using pending orders.

Advantages:

  • Fully automated system,
  • Customizable indicator parameters,
  • Built-in automatic lot calculation,
  • Intuitive setup,
  • multiplier setting,
  • Simple panel interface.
Problem solving -> HERE / MT5 -> HERE 

The essence of the indicator:

The Alligator indicator consists of three moving averages.The jaw is long sliding (blue), the teeth are medium sliding (red) and the lips are fast sliding (green). The indicator helps to determine the presence of a trend, as well as its direction.

The trend is up when green is on top, red below and then blue. When blue is on top, then red, green below is a downtrend. When the indicator lines are intertwined, there is no pronounced trend, the market is in a flat.

Strategy:

When the indicator shows that the trend has started and is confirmed, the EA will open an order in continuation of the current direction.

That is, the adviser trades with the trend. During one trend, the adviser can open the first order only once. That is, after one order or one grid is closed, the adviser will not open new orders until the trend changes direction.

After changing the direction of the trend, the EA will open orders in the opposite direction.

Exit from a position:

After the adviser opens an order:

1 - If the position goes in a profitable direction, then the trailing stop is activated. The position will be closed using the smart trailing system.

2 - If the position is losing money, then the averaging function is applied using pending orders.

Note! The indicator lines are not displayed in the EA!

Input variables:

LOTS_SETTINGS

Size_of_the_first_order - volume to open an order.

Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation.

Autolot_deposit _per_0.01_lots - Deposit amount per 0.01 lots when using autolot.

ALLIGATOR_INPUTS

Jaw_Period - blue period, the longest moving average.

Jaw _Shift - shift for long moving average.

Teeth_Period - period of the red, moving average.

Teeth_Shift - shift for the moving average.

Lips_Period - the period of the green, shortest moving average.

Lips_Shift - shift for a short moving average.

MA_Method_Alligator - MA method for indicator calculation.

Applied_Price_Alligator - applied price for moving averages.

AVERAGING_SETTINGS

Multiplier_for_size_of_orders -volume multiplier for pending orders, each subsequent open order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by this coefficient.

Step_for_pending_orders - a variable that regulates the step between orders in the grid, measured in points.

TAKE_PROFIT_SETTINGS

Trailing Start - value in points, after opening a market order when passing this volume of points, Trailing will be set for the order.

Trailing Step - after passing the specified step, Trailing will follow the price.

PROTECTION SETTINGS

Maximum_slippage_in_points - maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders.

Maximum_spread _in_points - maximum allowable spread for opening orders.

Maximum_size_of_orders - maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots.

Maximum_number_of_orders - the maximum allowed number of orders of the same type.

ADVISOR SETTINGS

Orders_Magic_number - magicNumber of EA orders.

Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - comments for EA's orders.

Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - allow opening orders of the OP_BUY type.

Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - allow opening orders of the OP_SELL type.

Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - allow sending new orders after closing.

Show_panel_ofadvisor - the ability to show or hide the advisor panel.

Font_size_in_panel - adjusting the font size on the panel.

Reviews 6
Dreamfly099
134
Dreamfly099 2024.10.22 15:31 
 

This is a great EA. Any set files for certain fx pairs?

AshBurn166
111
AshBurn166 2023.07.24 14:50 
 

Excellent EA and profitable. Recommended to everyone.

forexmania
1810
forexmania 2022.12.16 07:41 
 

This Trend oriented based on the well known alligator indicator EA works like many other EA's from this developper very well on the standard set providet by the author. I'm using it on six real accounts. The risk management can be adapted by the beginning lot size and reduced when needed with the other Recovery EA from the same author. Kind regards from Yves from forexmania

AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Axis Trend Grid EA
Yeoh Kian Hui
5 (1)
Experts
Live Account Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352008 $59 LIMITED  OFFER  UNTIL 16TH JANUARY 2026 !!!  (Next Price: $69 / Final Price: $299) The Strategy Axis Trend Grid Strategy  is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-precision trend-following on volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and NAS100 (Nasdaq) . The system uses a unique "Ladder Entry" mechanism that capitalizes on market momentum by placing pending orders at calculated price levels. The EA identifies the
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Heiken Ashi EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Experts
Heiken Ashi EA MT4  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
Fully automated trading system. Work in the direction of the current price movement. The breakdown of the Momentum indicator levels in the direction of the continuation of the price movement is used as signals. Uses averaging in its trading, as well as the function of closing the first and last orders of the basket. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Advanced filtering of basket orde
