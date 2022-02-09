AW Alligator EA

Fully automated advanced trading robot. It works on the signals of the classic Alligator indicator. To exit positions, it uses an intelligent trailing system or averaging using pending orders.

Fully automated system,

Customizable indicator parameters,

Built-in automatic lot calculation,

Intuitive setup,

multiplier setting,

Simple panel interface.

The essence of the indicator:

The Alligator indicator consists of three moving averages.The jaw is long sliding (blue), the teeth are medium sliding (red) and the lips are fast sliding (green). The indicator helps to determine the presence of a trend, as well as its direction.

The trend is up when green is on top, red below and then blue. When blue is on top, then red, green below is a downtrend. When the indicator lines are intertwined, there is no pronounced trend, the market is in a flat.

Strategy:

When the indicator shows that the trend has started and is confirmed, the EA will open an order in continuation of the current direction.

That is, the adviser trades with the trend. During one trend, the adviser can open the first order only once. That is, after one order or one grid is closed, the adviser will not open new orders until the trend changes direction.

After changing the direction of the trend, the EA will open orders in the opposite direction.

Exit from a position:

After the adviser opens an order:

1 - If the position goes in a profitable direction, then the trailing stop is activated. The position will be closed using the smart trailing system.

2 - If the position is losing money, then the averaging function is applied using pending orders.

Note! The indicator lines are not displayed in the EA!





LOTS_SETTINGS

Size_of_the_first_order - volume to open an order.

Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation.

Autolot_deposit _per_0.01_lots - Deposit amount per 0.01 lots when using autolot.

ALLIGATOR_INPUTS

Jaw_Period - blue period, the longest moving average.

Jaw _Shift - shift for long moving average.

Teeth_Period - period of the red, moving average.

Teeth_Shift - shift for the moving average.

Lips_Period - the period of the green, shortest moving average.

Lips_Shift - shift for a short moving average.

MA_Method_Alligator - MA method for indicator calculation.

Applied_Price_Alligator - applied price for moving averages.

AVERAGING_SETTINGS

Multiplier_for_size_of_orders -volume multiplier for pending orders, each subsequent open order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by this coefficient.

Step_for_pending_orders - a variable that regulates the step between orders in the grid, measured in points.

TAKE_PROFIT_SETTINGS

Trailing Start - value in points, after opening a market order when passing this volume of points, Trailing will be set for the order.

Trailing Step - after passing the specified step, Trailing will follow the price.

PROTECTION SETTINGS

Maximum_slippage_in_points - maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders.

Maximum_spread _in_points - maximum allowable spread for opening orders.

Maximum_size_of_orders - maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots.

Maximum_number_of_orders - the maximum allowed number of orders of the same type.

ADVISOR SETTINGS

Orders_Magic_number - magicNumber of EA orders.

Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - comments for EA's orders.

Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - allow opening orders of the OP_BUY type.

Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - allow opening orders of the OP_SELL type.

Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - allow sending new orders after closing.

Show_panel_ofadvisor - the ability to show or hide the advisor panel.

Font_size_in_panel - adjusting the font size on the panel.