AW Alligator EA MT5

5

Fully automated advanced trading robot. It works on the signals of the classic Alligator indicator. To exit positions, it uses an intelligent trailing system or averaging using pending orders

Advantages:

  • Fully automated system
  • Customizable indicator parameters
  • Built-in automatic lot calculation
  • Intuitive setup
  • Multiplier setting
  • Simple panel interface

Problem solving -> HERE / MT4 version -> HERE

The essence of the indicator:

The Alligator indicator consists of three moving averages.The jaw is long sliding (blue), the teeth are medium sliding (red) and the lips are fast sliding (green). The indicator helps to determine the presence of a trend, as well as its direction

The trend is up when green is on top, red below and then blue. When blue is on top, then red, green below is a downtrend. When the indicator lines are intertwined, there is no pronounced trend, the market is in a flat

Strategy:

When the indicator shows that the trend has started and is confirmed, the EA will open an order in continuation of the current direction

That is, the adviser trades with the trend. During one trend, the adviser can open the first order only once. That is, after one order or one grid is closed, the adviser will not open new orders until the trend changes direction

After changing the direction of the trend, the EA will open orders in the opposite direction

Exit from a position

After the adviser opens an order:

1 - If the position goes in a profitable direction, then the trailing stop is activated. The position will be closed using the smart trailing system

2 - If the position is losing money, then the averaging function is applied using pending orders

Note! The indicator lines are not displayed in the EA!

Input variables:

LOTS SETTINGS

Size of the first order - volume to open an order

Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - Deposit amount per 0.01 lots when using autolot

ALLIGATOR INPUTS

Jaw Period - blue period, the longest moving average

Jaw Shift - shift for long moving average

Teeth Period - period of the red, moving average

Teeth Shift - shift for the moving average

Lips Period - the period of the green, shortest moving average

Lips Shift - shift for a short moving average

MA Method Alligator - MA method for indicator calculation

Applied Price Alligator - applied price for moving averages

AVERAGING SETTINGS

Multiplier for size of orders -volume multiplier for pending orders, each subsequent open order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by this coefficient;

Step for pending orders -a variable that regulates the step between orders in the grid, measured in points

TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

Trailing Start -value in points, after opening a market order when passing this volume of points, Trailing will be set for the order

Trailing Step - after passing the specified step, Trailing will follow the price

PROTECTION SETTINGS

Maximum slippage in points - maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

Maximum spread in points - maximum allowable spread for opening orders

Maximum size of orders - maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots

Maximum number of orders - the maximum allowed number of orders of the same type

ADVISOR SETTINGS

Orders Magic number - magicNumber of EA orders

Comments of the EA's orders - comments for EA's orders

Allow to open OP_BUY orders - allow opening orders of the OP_BUY type

Allow to open OP_SELL orders - allow opening orders of the OP_SELL type

Allow to open new orders after close - allow sending new orders after closing

Show panel of advisor - the ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font size in panel - adjusting the font size on the panel


Reviews 4
ypfy00
168
ypfy00 2024.05.11 07:02 
 

Hello, sir, I bought this ea, can you send me the excellent configuration file of this EA? Thank you, my email address is ypfy0@126.com, and I also personally wrote to you.

AshBurn166
111
AshBurn166 2023.07.24 14:50 
 

Excellent EA and profitable. Recommended to everyone.

Tiago Fernando Miranda Lacerda
1443
Tiago Fernando Miranda Lacerda 2022.10.14 19:47 
 

In the first few days after installation, it's been profitable. I´ve done a lot of tests and configurations with strategy tester and had good use. I'll keep watching and operating.... Thank you !

