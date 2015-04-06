Forex Martingale M4
- Experts
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Kenneth Parling| Welcome to MTAI |
We are MetaTech Algo Invest - Your mt4/mt5 software partner with over 11 years of experience in the backpack.
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
Introduction
Forex Martingale M4 expert is exactly what the name says, a martingale system that you can use on any Forex major/minor symbol. What differs from many other products is that you yourself determine its settings and the risks you are willing to take, in other words you get to set/optimize the desired settings to your own advantage. However, the expert presets that it comes with are no guarantee that these will work on all intended Forex major/minor symbols. The expert is equipped with order stop loss and trading signals consist of a model with the Relative Strength Index's overbought and oversold price zones.
- Supported symbols is Forex major and minors
- Any time frame can be traded
- Equipped with order stop loss
- Cycle controller
- Spread, trading time and day filters
- Two profit target settings, one for the initial order and one for the recovery orders process
- Turbo Step decrease Mode - Simply decreases the step (gap) between the recovery positions in three steps. It should be mentioned that this feature should be used with caution!
Other related information
- A vps of some kind should be used for flawless trading.