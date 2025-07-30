TrendGap Hunter
- Experts
- Sergey Batudayev
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 21 August 2025
- Activations: 5
TrendGap Hunter
TrendGap Hunter is an automated advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines a proven trend strategy based on SuperTrend and Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis for precise entries and exits.
Main featuresCombination of SuperTrend and FVG Breakout indicators to filter out false signals
Flexible methods of volume calculation:
- Fixed lot
- % of balance or free margin
- By SuperTrend level
- Along the Fair Value Gap
- Fixed Points (Pips/Points)
- Stop Loss Multiplier
- Percentage of entry price
- Fixed profit in account currency
- Timeframe: M1 to H4 (tested)
- Configurable working time range (in server time zone)
- Trailing stop with adjustable parameters
- Maximum number of simultaneously open BUY/SELL
Advisor settings
|Parameter
|Description
|MAGIC
|Magic Number for filtering orders
|LOTS_METHOD
|Volume calculation method (Fixed / % Balance / % Free Margin)
|SL_METHOD
|Stop Loss Calculation Method (SuperTrend / FVG)
|TP_METHOD
|Pips Take Profit Calculation Method
|MAX_LONGS, MAX_SHORTS
|Maximum number of positions for BUY / SELL 0 (no limit)
|TRAILING_STOP, TRAILING_STEP
|Trailing Stop Settings
|EA_BEGIN, EA_END
|Advisor working hours (serv. time) "" (any time)
Logic of work
- The advisor tracks the change of trend using the SuperTrend indicator.
- When a trend signal is confirmed, the latest Fair Value Gap is analyzed.
- If the FVG direction matches the trend, a position is opened.
- Stop loss is set according to the selected method (SuperTrend or FVG border).
- Take profit or trailing stop - depending on the settings.
- Closing by feedback signal or manual interventions according to rules.
Advantages
- Reduced risk of false entries due to double signal filtering
- Flexible settings for any risk management style
- Optimized for single and multi-threaded tests
- Compatibility with any instruments and timeframes
- Minimal delays when working in real time
Recommendations for use
- Before launching on a real account, test in the strategy tester and optimize the parameters.
- Use a reliable broker with low spreads and fast execution.
- Follow the news background and turn off the advisor during important events.
Start trading with confidence - TrendGap Hunter will give you an edge in dynamic market conditions!
