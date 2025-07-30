TrendGap Hunter

TrendGap Hunter

TrendGap Hunter is an automated advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines a proven trend strategy based on SuperTrend and Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis for precise entries and exits.

Main features

Combination of SuperTrend and FVG Breakout indicators to filter out false signals
Flexible methods of volume calculation:
  • Fixed lot
  • % of balance or free margin
Several ways to set stop loss:
  • By SuperTrend level
  • Along the Fair Value Gap

Join our community and share your results, questions, and feedback on MQL5 and Telegram:

  • MQL5 Chat
  • Telegram Channel @AlgoTrader_Sergey

Various take profit methods:
  • Fixed Points (Pips/Points)
  • Stop Loss Multiplier
  • Percentage of entry price
  • Fixed profit in account currency
  • Timeframe: M1 to H4 (tested)
  • Configurable working time range (in server time zone)
  • Trailing stop with adjustable parameters
  • Maximum number of simultaneously open BUY/SELL

Advisor settings

Parameter Description
MAGIC Magic Number for filtering orders
LOTS_METHOD Volume calculation method (Fixed / % Balance / % Free Margin)
SL_METHOD Stop Loss Calculation Method (SuperTrend / FVG)
TP_METHOD Pips Take Profit Calculation Method
MAX_LONGS, MAX_SHORTS Maximum number of positions for BUY / SELL 0 (no limit)
TRAILING_STOP, TRAILING_STEP Trailing Stop Settings
EA_BEGIN, EA_END Advisor working hours (serv. time) "" (any time)


Logic of work

  1. The advisor tracks the change of trend using the SuperTrend indicator.
  2. When a trend signal is confirmed, the latest Fair Value Gap is analyzed.
  3. If the FVG direction matches the trend, a position is opened.
  4. Stop loss is set according to the selected method (SuperTrend or FVG border).
  5. Take profit or trailing stop - depending on the settings.
  6. Closing by feedback signal or manual interventions according to rules.

Advantages

  • Reduced risk of false entries due to double signal filtering
  • Flexible settings for any risk management style
  • Optimized for single and multi-threaded tests
  • Compatibility with any instruments and timeframes
  • Minimal delays when working in real time

Recommendations for use

  • Before launching on a real account, test in the strategy tester and optimize the parameters.
  • Use a reliable broker with low spreads and fast execution.
  • Follow the news background and turn off the advisor during important events.

Start trading with confidence - TrendGap Hunter will give you an edge in dynamic market conditions!

Recommended products
Grid Hlevel MT5
Sergey Ermolov
2 (1)
Experts
MT4 version |  Valable ZigZag Indicator  |   FAQ The  Grid HLevel  Expert Advisor is perfect for those traders who want to make a stable profit in the Forex market every month. The Expert Advisor works  according to  the averaging strategy and I suggest you to use it correctly. To use it "correctly" means to open trades with averaging in the reversal point of the market and trade only in the direction of a global trend. As for the direction of the main trend, I suggest to determine it by the in
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor – Adaptive Grid Trading Robot Overview: Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor  is an advanced market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from volatility-based pullbacks. It combines an adaptive grid engine, smart recovery, partial hedging, and dynamic risk control to automate trading while minimizing drawdowns. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders. Key Features: Adaptive Grid Engine: Optimizes entries within a defined price range. Smart Recovery &
X4O B1 Dollar Trader
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Experts
x4o B1 Dollar Trader  Heiken Ashi Trend Retest Strategy  Automated trading system combining Heiken Ashi analysis with Moving Average retest methodology for trend-following entries on H1 timeframe. Trading Methodology The EA monitors two 25-period Moving Averages calculated on High and Low prices to identify trend direction. When price closes above MA High with candle high exceeding the moving average, an uptrend is detected. When price closes below MA Low with candle low beneath the moving aver
FREE
Robot Scalping Specialist XAUUSD
Jinarto
Experts
EA351 – Multi-Entry Momentum Scalper (MT5) EA351 is an automated trading system designed for high-frequency scanning and multi-position entries on M5 timeframe , optimized for 0.01 lot trading. The EA continuously scans the market; when all conditions are met, it can open multiple positions (pyramiding) to maximize momentum moves. When profit grows, the EA manages the trade using trailing protection , and it can exit on reversal to protect gains. Key Features Timeframe: M5 (recommended) Default
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (236)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Astra MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Astra MT5 — Automated Trading System Based on Market Patterns Astra MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages key market patterns, including price retracements after sharp movements. The system is fully automated and requires no constant monitoring from the trader. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Key Features of Astra MT5 Analysis Algorithms: works with price patterns and market structures. Adaptability: adjusts to different market c
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.14 (7)
Experts
Welcome to   GoldSKY EA , a highly effective intraday trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in   normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!      IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller GoldSky u ses the chart of the
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
NeoPips Engine EA – The Ultimate Trading Revolution Has Arrived! “The real power of trading lies in seeing what others miss. NeoPips Engine doesn’t follow the market — it masters it.” About NeoPips Engine EA: Your Intelligent Trading Ally NeoPips Engine EA is not your average trading robot. It’s a multi-dimensional, AI-optimized expert advisor crafted for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and long-term performance. Unlike outdated bots with rigid rules, NeoPips Engine is a livin
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Experts
VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
Error EA
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Ride Trend
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Only gold and bitcoin can be profitable. Trade time is 30 minutes and trend time is 1 hour. You should check the efficiency of this robot at the end of three months. Strong trends make very good profits. There are many inputs for your personalization, but the best settings are defined by default. This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
Crossing Over
John Signer
Experts
The MA Crossover EA is an automated trading system for MT5 that executes trades based on moving average crossovers. It is designed to capture medium-term trend shifts on the M12 timeframe with clear entry signals and strict risk management. One important aspect to consider: it was trained and tested on NASDAQ.  Key Features Moving Average Crossover Strategy – Uses a fast and a slow moving average to generate buy and sell signals when crossovers occur, confirming trend direction changes. Customiz
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
BB King
Khima Gorania
Experts
BB King EA for MT5 BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection. It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters. Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade. Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair. Risk Management There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed. Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables. Stop
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.16 (25)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Stochastic Scalping GOLD Pro
Andika Tri Saputra
Experts
This EA was designed by experienced practitioners who deeply understand the characteristics of XAUUSD. This EA can function well in the M1, M5, M15, M30 and H1 timeframes. The narrower the time frame chosen, the smaller the profit taking level you can adjust and vice versa. The standard lot size is set at 0.01 but you can change it according to your taste. The profit taking level is determined in money, while the stop loss level is determined as a percentage of your equity. By standard it is det
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Experts
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Experts
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (52)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (11)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (12)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.96 (23)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (13)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.9 (29)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! The current price is only available for a limited number of copies. Once they are sold, the price will increase. What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approac
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (3)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (3)
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.18 (28)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 149 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (54)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
More from author
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameter
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
AI Trade Analyzer   is an intelligent market analysis tool implemented in the indicator format. The program visualizes signals on the chart and helps the trader evaluate the market situation based on technical indicators and news background. Supported Models: Compatible with the latest ChatGPT versions — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 , and GPT-3.5-turbo . GPT-5.1 provides the highest precision, advanced context understanding, and deep analysis of complex trading situations. GPT-4o offers
MT5 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
The utility is designed to send a signal from MT5 to Discord. It has a number of unique features, allowing you not only to send trading signals, but also to perform the following functions: Send messages directly from the terminal to Discord Sending emojis along with custom text Send text and images directly from the MT5 terminal to Discord All this allows the user to maintain a channel with signals, focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Instructions for the utility Fully customizabl
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT5 is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT5 to MT4, from MT4 to MT5, as well as between accounts of the same type. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version — Coppy Master MT4 — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending and receiving tr
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Experts
GoldPro (MT5) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket-style
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
Indicators
The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator   that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators. simultaneous trend detection on several Timeframes defining zones of resistance and support determination of overbought and oversold zones Indicator functions: Defining a trend This function will be necessary for all traders who want to objectively assess the current market direction and avoid subjectivity. It will be clear and intuitive. Determination of support and resistance levels
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticat
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.5 (6)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -     it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is to trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before buying, be sure to test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester. Сontrol risks   To control risks in th
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
Work logic The importance of this indicator lies in the fact that it allows you to understand how much “fuel is still left at the instrument.” Imagine the situation, you left in a car with a half-discharged battery, on average, this amount of energy is usually enough for a car for 250 km, so if you want to, you cannot overcome a distance of 700 km. So for each instrument, there is a certain daily price movement, and as a result of statistical observations, it was revealed that 95% of the time t
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a screener that allows to identify assets that are more than usually overbought (% growth) or oversold (% fall)  within a selected period of time (time frame). The market is ruled by the law, buy cheaper, sell more expensive,  but without an automatic scanner it is very difficult to identify assets overbought or oversold, say, within the current week, or the current hour, or month. There can be dozens or hundreds of instruments, sometimes it is simply not possible to physically analyze e
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
3.67 (3)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
Utilities
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. [DEMO and  Instruction for utility] Customizable Signal Messages You can fully
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT4 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. Version for MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com
SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.75 (4)
Experts
Automated trading should help you grow your capital — not confuse you with endless settings and theories. SPARK is a lightweight yet effective Expert Advisor designed to give beginners a confident start with a focus on precision and simplicity. Why is SPARK different? Focused on EUR/USD: The EA is specifically optimized for EUR/USD, one of the most liquid and stable currency pairs. Built on liquidity breakout logic: SPARK identifies and reacts to unique liquidity zones where price is likely to b
FREE
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.5 (2)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Work logic Stop Out utility is a simple but very convenient indicator showing how many points are left to the Stop Out level / Its benefit lies in the fact that many traders deliberately overestimate the risk in trading in pursuit of profit, use the available margin at the maximum, and for this case it is very important to know where the broker can forcibly close your positions. Just place the indicator on the chart and depending on the open position in Buy or Sell, you will see the border m
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
MT4 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
The utility is designed to send a signal from MT4 to Discord. It has a number of unique features, allowing you not only to send trading signals, but also to perform the following functions: Send messages directly from the terminal to Discord Sending emojis along with custom text Send text and images directly from the MT4 terminal to Discord All this allows the user to maintain a channel with signals, focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Instructions for the utility Fully customizabl
Smart Grid set EA
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Smart Grid Set EA is a flexible and user-friendly expert advisor for placing pending orders in a grid. It supports breakeven logic, multiple trailing-stop modes, manual grid placement, customisable lot sizes, and an intuitive on-chart interface. It is ideal for traders who employ grid or averaging strategies. Key Features Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders in a customisable grid Supports individual lot sizes for each grid level Built-in trailing stop: classic, by candle highs/lows, or by movin
FREE
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Description of the advisor Smart Expert Advisor is an automatic grid trading advisor with auto-selection of settings for each trading pair. The Expert Advisor automatically selects the settings for each currency pair, thus you do not need to define the parameters for each pair, calculations are based on the volatility of the instrument being traded. At the time of trading, you can set the direction of entry points. Enable filter by trend. About strategy The EA is based on the logic of catching
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilities
EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click. [ DEMO and Instruction ] Panel Features: Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency) Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically Move stop loss to breakeven Partial position closing Trailing stop
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
MetaTrader utility MTI (Main Trading Info) – shows the basic trading information for a trader, namely: average and current spread size Swap size for short and long positions Cost of 1 pip for 1 trading lot Stop Level size (minimum distance for placing pending orders) Time until the end of the current (red) and time until the start of the next (gray) trading session The time until the end of the current trading session is displayed in red, the time until the opening of the next session is display
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
Stop Out Line for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Work logic Stop Out utility is a simple but very convenient indicator showing how many points are left to the Stop Out level / Its benefit lies in the fact that many traders deliberately overestimate the risk in trading in pursuit of profit, use the available margin at the maximum, and for this case it is very important to know where the broker can forcibly close your positions. Just place the indicator on the chart and depending on the open position in Buy or Sell, you will see the border m
Filter:
Ivan Rasskazoff
382
Ivan Rasskazoff 2025.08.23 15:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review