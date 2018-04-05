Ride Trend

Only gold and bitcoin can be profitable. Trade time is 30 minutes and trend time is 1 hour.

You should check the efficiency of this robot at the end of three months.

Strong trends make very good profits.





There are many inputs for your personalization, but the best settings are defined by default.





This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it.You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.



