Ride Trend

Only gold and bitcoin can be profitable. Trade time is 30 minutes and trend time is 1 hour.
You should check the efficiency of this robot at the end of three months.
Strong trends make very good profits.


There are many inputs for your personalization, but the best settings are defined by default.


This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it.
You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Step by step trade BB
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
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CParabolicSAR
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
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Experts
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Kambiz Shahriarynasab
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Market Session Visual
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that you
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Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
You can identify the strength of the main forex currencies with this tool. You can combine it with different styles and get the best strategy out of it. It has very high power. It can be customized. MT4 version This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
Market Session Pro
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your
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Kambiz Shahriarynasab
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MT4 Version A versatile tool You do not need any other tools with this tool. You can enable or disable all indicators. Their values ​​are adjustable. In the first line you will see a summary of your account status. p: The amount of your profit or loss BP: The amount of your daily profit based on the balance EP: Equity daily earnings WP: Your weekly profit MP: Your monthly profit The next line shows each of the time frames you selected. Chikou: The Chikou process KT: The trend of the K and T li
IndexScalper
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Only 5 copies of the EA at $333! Next price --> $1111 The robot only works on the Nasdaq for 30 minutes or less Please contact me for optimal settings. The robot only trades two times a day in American Time. Very low risk. Limits specified. Opens only one position. Martingale does not. Absolutely scalp. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
Golden Phoenix MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Golden Phoenix Expert This specialist is against the trend and works against the trend. It is better to be silent during important news. It works great in the suffering market and gives good profit and will amaze you. mt4 version Inputs are divided into four parts: Main setting: The main settings of the robot on the corresponding symbol Magic number: The magic number that, if it is zero, randomly selects a number for trades. Deviation: Maximum display of changes in broker price with issued pr
Nasdaq 5 Gage MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
For Nasdaq trading, the most important principle is to know the trend of the fund. This indicator with 6 green and red lights provides you with the daily path of this important indicator. This indicator has been tested for 6 months and has a win rate of over 85%. Be sure to contact me before purchasing to get the necessary instructions on how to use and set up this indicator. You should use a broker that has dollar index, vix, and commodities. MT4 Version You can contact us via Instagram, Teleg
Transaction Manager MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
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Daily drawdown MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
Speed, Accuracy, Intelligence — Three Essential Components for Scalp Trading. This indicator is a lightweight and practical account dashboard designed to help traders monitor their account status in real time directly on the chart. It provides a clear overview of key account metrics such as balance, equity, daily starting balance, maximum daily balance, and different drawdown levels. The main purpose of this tool is to support better capital management and faster trading decisions. Instead of ch
CandelTimer MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
300 downloads without review ? !!!! If continued. I will not share any product for free. :( Small and very simple timer next to the current price to show the end time of the current candle Very useful and important for scalpers and those who work on price action.   We assure you that we welcome any suggestions to improve this indicator and make the necessary changes to improve this indicator. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
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