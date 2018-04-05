Ride Trend
- Experts
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Kambiz Shahriarynasab👋 Welcome to MetaCode
I’m Kambiz, a senior software engineer and trading platform architect with more than 15 years of experience in backend development, FinTech systems, and enterprise software architecture.
- Version: 225.17
- Activations: 10
Only gold and bitcoin can be profitable. Trade time is 30 minutes and trend time is 1 hour.
You should check the efficiency of this robot at the end of three months.
Strong trends make very good profits.
There are many inputs for your personalization, but the best settings are defined by default.
This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it.
You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.