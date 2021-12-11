Gold Hand

  Gold Hand is a high-end, totally automated Expert Advisor specifically devised to trade with XAUUSD currency pair. It is ideal for working on M5 timeframe. The EA uses sophisticated machine learning and self-adaptive algorithms to bring your trading performance to the next level. Gold Hand has shown sustainable growth patterns for the period 2003 – 2020, which sets our advisor apart from many products on the market nowadays. What makes a real difference is that Gold Hand will easily meet the needs of both experienced traders and newcomers. Its risk management strategies can be attuned to your taste. Just set the desired risk level and you are good to go. Gold Hand is a real keeper. You don’t want to miss out on it. It doesn’t use risky and dangerous strategies of money management (no martingale, grid, hedge etc.) always keeping you in the black.


Features 
  • MT4 Compatible
  • based on Price action and trend strategy.
  • Equipped with Smart news filter.
  • Auto lot selecting and money management.
  • Works with all brokers.
  • Standard - ECN Types of Accounts=Min Deposit $200 and Above.
  • Less risk of Drawdown (less than 30%-low Risk).
  • As the default setting, it can be utilized easily.
  • It trades automatically.
  • It analyses the market data automatically.
  • Lifetime access.


Recommendation


Symbol 
 XAUUSD
Timeframe    M5 
Minimum deposit   200

 

