ThraeX – Scalping on M1 (Recommended for DAX and XAU)

Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1). It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability.

Key Features:

⚔️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market data.

⚙️ Fast Execution System – Engineered for quick reaction to micro-fluctuations in volatile markets.

🧠 Self-Adaptive Parameters – Utilizes internal algorithms to adjust to changing price dynamics without relying on external data or platform connections.

🔄 Continuous Optimization – The system refines its behavior over time, adapting its actions based on the latest market data.

🛡️ No External Dependencies – Fully autonomous; does not connect to external platforms, APIs, or files.

📉 Compact Scalping Architecture – Optimized for low-latency environments and high-speed execution.

Technical Profile:

Timeframe: 1 Minute (M1)

Execution Style: High-Frequency Scalping

Input Data: Managed internally by built-in logic

Compatibility: Works in both manual and automated setups

📌 This tool is provided “as is,” without any performance guarantees. Users are advised to test and adjust parameters according to their own trading preferences and conditions.