Gold VR
- Experts
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- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 20
Gold VR is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD. Gold VR is a robot fully automated work based on aggregate strategic analysis, it determines the direction of the trend over a set period of time. This Expert Advisor is fully automated and does not require any manual adjustments. But for experienced traders, there is a capability to intervene or trade manually. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditions.
Advantages
- Easy to configure
- Suitable for beginners and professionals
- It can work with any financial instruments
- It can be optimized in the strategy tester
- It can trade on any time periods
- It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
- It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
- The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account
- The Expert Advisor predicts the price movement in the future. Using the theory of relativity to calculate motion.
- Trades every week
- Finds the best places to range trade the market
Recommendations
- Works best on XAUUSD, XAUEUR (GOLD)
- Minimum deposit 200$
- Work best on M5 Time Frames. or any Time frame
- Low spread broker recommended.
Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).