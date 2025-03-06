Zen Flow 2 MT4

2.33

LAUNCH PROMO:

  • Final price: 1,700$
  • Only 2 copies left at $399. Next price will be $499
  • Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase

Welcome to ZenFlow!

ZenFlow is an advanced EA designed to adapt to changing market trends with precision and speed. It is optimized to trade the XAUUSD( or GOLD) symbol and should be run on only one chart. This EA uses a sophisticated trend-following strategy combined with a momentum-based indicator that identifies the optimal entry points while filtering out false signals. The trailing stop-loss feature helps secure profits while managing risks effectively.

Built with cutting-edge technology, this EA is particularly efficient during trending markets, ensuring high accuracy in trade execution. Its built-in risk management system includes dynamic lot sizing, stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stops, all aimed at maximizing the potential of every trade while safeguarding your capital.

Features:

  • Quick and easy setup: Attach the EA to a single chart of XAUUSD( or GOLD)
  • No grid, no martingale, no high-risk strategies
  • Compatible with all brokers and prop trading firms
  • Automatically adapts to market conditions for optimal performance
  • Trailing stop-loss and take-profit features for securing gains

Backtesting:

Run the EA on XAUUSD( or GOLD) with the default settings, or customize the risk management parameters to match your preferred drawdown levels. Backtests demonstrate consistent growth and effective risk management across various market conditions.

Setup:

Simply attach the EA to XAUUSD( or GOLD) on the M15 timeframe. Set your preferred trade size and risk limits, and the EA will manage the rest automatically, handling trades efficiently.

NOTE: ZenFlow should be attached to one chart only. It trades XAUUSD(GOLD) precisely, but please avoid attaching it to multiple charts to prevent duplicate trades.

Act fast – the price will increase to $1,700 once the initial copies are sold!


Reviews 6
Thailand2407
72
Thailand2407 2025.04.10 10:35 
 

I have been using this EA for nearly 4 weeks now on a live account, and all I can say is it has been a GEM!!!! In that space of 4 weeks, it has only lost 1 trade. That is unbelievable! Hopefully there is more to come with this EA! Great support as well! Hopefully more updates to come to make this EA even better!!!!!!!!!!!

Tuan Anh Nguyen
189
Tuan Anh Nguyen 2025.03.21 11:30 
 

great support, hope to see good things happen !

Filter:
Rafaliya Ketankumar Babubhai
88
Rafaliya Ketankumar Babubhai 2025.06.08 17:51 
 

no support from developer i see continues loss in real account

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 09:01
Hello the new update is much better please give it a try
yuki0x0
43
yuki0x0 2025.04.25 00:24 
 

I strongly advise against this EA. Partly due to its content, but more importantly, the developer is untrustworthy. Even though they initially agreed to provide a refund, they later refused. Regarding refunds, other developers seem to be flexible, so you should definitely purchase a different EA instead.

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 09:01
Hello the new update is much better please give it a try
Reply to review