Forex trading bot ai is an artificial intelligence-based robot with self-learning capabilities. This robot initiates its first trades based on the input parameters specified in the settings. Each trade executed by the robot is recorded in a file (memorized). The robot then analyzes all the closed trades and the conditions under which they were closed. If the overall profit of the closed trades is negative, the robot examines the parameters with which they were opened and adjusts them to improve trading results. In this way, the robot continuously learns and independently selects the most effective trading parameters. The robot's learning process begins once the first 10 orders have been closed. The robot trains on the last 100 trades it has executed. The input parameters in the settings are needed only for opening the first 10 orders, after which the robot starts optimizing the settings on its own. Thus, the longer the robot trades on the chart, the better its performance becomes.

What do you get when you purchase the robot?

An automated trading robot.

SET files with settings for effectively opening the first trades while the robot is still in the learning phase.

Access to a closed VIP channel for developers.

The ability to install the robot on 20 different PCs.

You can install the robot on an unlimited number of trading accounts. The robot is linked to the PC.

Free access to all the latest updates for the robot.

Lifetime usage of the robot without restrictions.

Advantages of the robot:

The robot is based on artificial intelligence, capable of self-learning and improving trading results.

The robot independently selects the most effective trading parameters.

The robot can trade on different currency pairs, but it delivers the best results on XAUUSD (GOLD).

The robot can learn to trade with almost any broker.

The robot can also learn to trade on any timeframe.

Trading conditions under which we tested the robot:

Broker: FXopen

Currency pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Spread on XAUUSD: 12-15 points

Leverage: 1:100

Initial balance: $1000

Description of the robot's settings: