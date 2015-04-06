I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.

Eulogy EA

is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy.

Experts use unique artificial intelligence technology for market analysis to find the best entry points. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements. Reinforcement machine learning differs from supervised learning in a way that it does not need labelled input/output pairs to be present, and it does not need sub-optimal actions to be explicitly corrected. Instead it focuses on finding a balance between exploration (of uncharted territory) and exploitation (of current knowledge).





Usage Tips

Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons

Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol



Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-

If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy

The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time

But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol

There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols

Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5

Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process

Big spread hikes affect the EA negatively. If possible, trade from a fixed spread account



In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance



However, a safe zone for variable spread accounts is +100 pips



Avoid taking a trade if you expect the market to stay flat





RECOMMENDATION



Symbol

GBPUSD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURGBP ( You can also try other pairs with more conservative settings)

Timeframe M5 Account ECN Minimum deposit 50

Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).

Recomended 5M, 1H



