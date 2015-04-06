Eulogy
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.10
- Activations: 5
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product
The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.
Usage Tips
- Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons
- Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol
- Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-
- If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy
- The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
- But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
- There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
- Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
- Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process
- Big spread hikes affect the EA negatively. If possible, trade from a fixed spread account
- In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance
- However, a safe zone for variable spread accounts is +100 pips
- Avoid taking a trade if you expect the market to stay flat
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
|GBPUSD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURGBP ( You can also try other pairs with more conservative settings)
|Timeframe
|M5
|Account
|ECN
|Minimum deposit
|50
Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).
Recomended 5M, 1H