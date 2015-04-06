Gold Marker
- Experts
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- Version: 2.10
- Activations: 5
Gold Marker EA is an automatic trading robot to trade Gold(XAUUSD)
Benefits
Gold Marker EA is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market trends and price movements and uses that data to achieve a high rate of winning trades. Every order has StopLoss, and EA has implemented excellent filtering functions with spread and slippage protections. The good thing about this EA is it does NOT use any of the dangerous strategies like Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage. Also, This EA is fully customizable by the user.
Benefits
- Advance algorithm coding boost up the EA work fast possible make more profit.
- Advance smart Ai coding function to check the movement between Fast and Slow MT4. EA will open trades when it has the correct direction.
- Friendly price and Less setting. Only fill in the important parameters.
- Smart trailing stop to reduce the loss of each order and turn to maximize profit on positive order.
- Easy setting parameters. Suitable for both new study users and professional users.
- The Expert Advisor is easy to use and has no installation files or sets.
- The EA is optimized to work on most currency pairs
Recommendations
- Adapt your own risk settings according to the account equity and always verify with back-test
- Recommended pairs: Gold(XAUUSD)
- VPS server with small delays is recommended
- Best on M5 timeframe and default settings are optimized for it (but work with other pairs or time-frame still avoid high volatile pairs with insufficient market liquidity like XAUUSD)
- A minimum deposit of 100 USD
- True ECN broker with low spread