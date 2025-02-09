Magic Number Analyzer

Running multiple EA's on your account and confused by who's winning and who's loosing?

Try this indicator that report's in real time on the Magic Numbers in your account by reading the History_trades along with the Open_trades.

Note: Manual trades are grouped under Magic Number "0".

For a better visual report, run it on a symbol that you don't execute trades on, switch the history bars to "Line Charts" and set it's color to Black.



Recommended products
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Indicators
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.27 (56)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. VERSION MT5 - More useful indicators There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: 1. To the right of the price (runs behind the price); 2. As a comment (in the upper
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator / Market Profile Indicator What this is not : FMP is not the classic letter-coded TPO display , does not display the overall chart data profile calculation , and , it does not segment the chart into periods and calculate them. What it does :  Most importantly ,the FMP indicator will process data that resides between the left edge of the user defined spectrum and the right edge of the user defined spectrum. User can define the spectrum by just pulling each end of the indi
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
Fibomathe for MT4
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Indicators
Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT4 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart. L
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicators
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Vanesa price distribution
Vo Mai Chi
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays price distribution on a horizontal histogram. Horizontal histogram help find out key levels of price so that you can make good decision on setting point of take profit, stop loss... You can improve exist trading strategy or get new trading idea with the histogram of price. Outstanding features Support multiple time frame : you can choose to work with history data in any time frame you want. It does not depend on current display time frame. Support weighting by volume and/
FREE
TPX Calculadora de Lotes
TPX
Indicators
The tool that will help you calculate the lot accurately for the risk you need, if you want to risk 1% of your account, just enter the entry, target and stop values ​​ and you will have the lot size to use and only lose the chosen percentage. You can also choose a fixed value. This tool will help you with consistency, because you can only be consistent if you operate consistently and enter with fixed loss values, it is an INFALLIBLE way to be consistent!!!!
FREE
TrendPlus
Sivakumar Subbaiya
4.07 (14)
Indicators
Trend Plus   Trendplus  Indicator   Time Frame: Suitable for any time frame.  Purpose: Trend Prediction. Blue and red candle indicate the buy and sell call respectively. Buy: When the blue candle is formed buy call is initiated. close the buy trades when the next red candle will formed.   Sell: When the Red candle is formed Sell call is initiated. close the Sell trades when the next blue candle will formed.   Happy trade!!
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Indicators
Welcome to our   Price Wave Pattern   MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. EA Version : Price Wave EA MT4 MT5 version : Price Wave Pattern MT5 Features :  Automatic
FREE
Trading Sessions Indicator 4test
Andrei Sviatlichny
Indicators
Highlights trading sessions on the chart The demo version only works on the AUDNZD chart!!! The full version of the product is available at: (*** to be added ***) Trading Session Indicator displays the starts and ends of four trading sessions: Pacific, Asian, European and American. the ability to customize the start/end of sessions; the ability to display only selected sessions; works on M1-H2 timeframes; The following parameters can be configured in the indicator: TIME_CORRECTION = Correct
FREE
Absolute currency strength for MT4
Radim Kucera
5 (2)
Indicators
Indicator measures strength of each currency in your list. Main idea: It simply iterates through all combinations of pairs and adds difference between open and close in percent. Parameters: List of currencies - what currencies will be calculated (maximum is 8) Calculation type - from which data will be strength calculated Calculation data input - used as input related to calculation type Symbol suffix - used in case of suffix on symbols, e.g: when your symbols look like EURUSDm, EURUSDmicro etc
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
What is this indicator? This   Basic Support and Resistance Indicator   -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the   MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels bas
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.86 (29)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Time Range Separator
Chantal Sala
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Time Range Separator is a useful tool to display a separator period on your platform. You could go in the properties of the indicator, select the desired range and that's ALL. We believe it is a useful and necessary that we wish to share with you for free all our followers. Input Values: TimeFrame Period Separator GMT_Hour (ex. +1 or -1) to move the lines at Period Time +/- tot hours in input Hide_dates to show or hide the datetime on vertical lines VLine_Color = Vertical Color Line VLine_Style
FREE
Chart Mirror Client MT4
Fabio Albano
Indicators
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 4 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Simple QM Pattern
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Simple QM Pattern is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential reversals by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes dynamic
FREE
PZ Pivot Points
PZ TRADING SLU
4.6 (10)
Indicators
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Modes The indicator
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
RC Hour Interval Lines MT4
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was designed to assist your trading experience. It draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in re
FREE
Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
Ely Alsedy
Indicators
Harmonic Patterns are utilized for predicting market turning points with precision. These patterns offer a high win rate and numerous trade opportunities within a single trading day. Our indicator identifies the most prominent Harmonic Patterns based on principles outlined in Harmonic Trading literature. **IMPORTANT NOTES:** - The indicator does not repaint, lag, or redraw. It accurately identifies patterns at the D point, ensuring reliability in pattern detection.    **HOW TO USE:** 1. Drag
FREE
Symbol Overlay
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator plots another symbol on the current chart. A different timeframe can be used for the symbol, with an option to display in multiple timeframe mode (1 overlay candle per several chart candles). Basic indicators are provided. To adjust scaling of prices from different symbols, the overlay prices are scaled to the visible chart price space. Features symbol and timeframe input MTF display option to vertically invert chart, eg overlay USDJPY, invert to show JPYUSD data window values; o
FREE
LineBreakMT4
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
Indicators
Key Features: Type of Indicator: Line Break Chart Indicator Usage: Identifying trend reversals and potential market turning points. Input Parameters: The primary input parameter is 'Lines_Break,' which represents the number of lines the price needs to move to create a new line in the opposite direction. How it works: The indicator draws green and red histogram bars to represent the line break chart. Green bars indicate an upward trend, and red bars indicate a downward trend. The indicator calcul
FREE
Candle Bias FREE Version
Dario Pedruzzi
Indicators
--->  Check all the other products  <--- The Candle Bias is a coloring indicator that doesn't take account of the close price of the bars.  It will color the candle in the bearish color (of your choice) if the downard range is greater than the upward range.  Conversely, it will color the candle in the bullish color of your choice if the upward range is greater than the downward range.  This is a major helper for Multi Time Frame analysis, it works on every security and every Time Frame. You ca
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.91 (45)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (138)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months access       to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS   — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months access       to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed traders
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.69 (68)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (295)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the e
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (94)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.64 (105)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
PipRush MT4
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /        VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (262)
Indicators
Gold Stuff is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. At it indicator work full auto  Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. You can find it at my profile. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual here  Please note that I do not sell my
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
IQ Gold Gann Levels a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download
Easy Breakout
Mohamed Hassan
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! $44 instead of $88! Promotion is valid until 15 August 2025!  After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!   Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breako
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels, Auto Optimized RSI dynamically adjusts its levels bas
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. The signals of the indicator DO NOT REPAINT! In
Upper and Lower Reversal
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels. The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes. There are several types of alerts for signals The indicator i
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (655)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthle
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner is a support‑and‑resistance indicator that adds volume context to price structure. By showing how trading activity clusters around recent pivots, it helps users see where buying or selling interest has been most active. See more MT5 version at:
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (3)
Indicators
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.6 (35)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
ForexGumpXL
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.93 (14)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tra
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow. For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow. Benefits of the
More from author
Flexible EA
Nicolas Zouein
4.3 (10)
Experts
Flexible EA works by loading your custom indicators into the EA to trigger Buy/Sell signals and TP/SL signals, also it has built-in advanced grid, averaging, trailing, and filtering systems. Many times it happened that you grabbed a nice indicator and sat watching its beautiful blue and red arrows or dots popping up on your chart indicating buy/sell signals that you only wished if you can backtest this indicator to see it's performance. Well this happened to all of us and many many times. On top
NickZ Tool
Nicolas Zouein
Utilities
This is a must have tool for a serious trader. It saves your precious time spent for opening/closing trades, creating pending trades and modifying your TP/SL in bulk according to either pips or price. If you need to quickly open several pending orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop) at a certain distance from each other, this script will do all the routine for you! The first time you use this handy tool, you will realize it has already paid for itself. Instructions: Drag and drop this script onto a chart.
MagicClose
Nicolas Zouein
Utilities
Did you ever wish if you can control how to auto close multiple trades in your account that are opened by multiple/different EA's ? Well.. Good news.. You're at the right place because now you can do this with MagicClose. Below are the inputs of MagicClose, going through them will give you a detailed idea what this handy EA is capable of: Chart timeframe: any Parameters Settings to control the Buys open trades: Enable Buys monitoring - true/false Buys Magics to monitor - Enter magic number foll
FXstar
Nicolas Zouein
Experts
Merlin Grid
Nicolas Zouein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Merlin Grid is a fully automated EA that uses a clever combination of grid, price action, fast scalping, smart filtering and artificial intellect (artilect) to determine profitable entry and exit points into the FX market. Merlin Grid is optimized and backtested over a period of 8 years (2010–2018). Download the free demo version and give it a run yourself. Visit Merlin Grid's blog for set files, news, updates, wish list, etc. Characteristics FIFO compliance option. Price averaging of same kind
GoodBoy
Nicolas Zouein
Experts
GoodBoy EA is a new concept developed after many years of Forex trading experiences. It uses multilevel complex algorithms and multitimeframes analysis to detect trends. It trades in the direction of a strong market impulse. The EA is optimized with it's default settings to pass backtesting from 2011 to 5-Aug-2018 (Release date). Please visit GoodBoy's  Blog for set files and other notes. Characteristics of the EA FIFO compliance option. Price averaging of same kind trades (Buys separated from
Laser Trend
Nicolas Zouein
Indicators
The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about. Follow this famous saying and be safe. Characteristics: Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar. Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes. Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market. No repainting. Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018) Parame
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review