Trend indicator Trend Esay MTF is an indicator that draws arrows directly on the price chart.

Like every trend indicator, it works well with good price movement and worse in a flat.

A feature of this indicator is the ability to send alerts both in the terminal and on a smartphone.

The indicator menu contains the number of bars in the history of the indicator

and period value for determining the trend.

The "trend" function has been added to the indicator menu, which filters the indicator signals.



