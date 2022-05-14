Trend Esay MTF

Trend indicator Trend Esay MTF is an indicator that draws arrows directly on the price chart.

Like every trend indicator, it works well with good price movement and worse in a flat.

A feature of this indicator is the ability to send alerts both in the terminal and on a smartphone.

The indicator menu contains the number of bars in the history of the indicator

and period value for determining the trend.

The "trend" function has been added to the indicator menu, which filters the indicator signals.


Recommended products
Multi TF MA Levels
Luke Anthony Caras
Indicators
Multi-TF MA Levels plots a single moving average across multiple timeframes directly on your chart, giving you instant context at every level of the market. No switching charts. No mental maths. Just clean, flat lines showing exactly where the MA sits on M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 — all updated on confirmed bar close so there is no repainting. Features Plots the local timeframe MA plus up to 5 higher timeframe MAs simultaneously HTF lines only update on confirmed bar close — no repainting Higher ti
FREE
TPX Heikin Ashi Alerta
TPX
Indicators
Heiken Aish indicator that generates alerts when the market changes direction. It eases the visualization of market volatility, providing greater calm when making decisions. Blue means buying and yellow means selling. A candle without a wick indicates a strong trend, i.e., blue candles without wicks at the bottom indicate a strong buying trend and vice versa, yellow candles without a wick at the top indicate a strong downtrend.
FREE
TPX Connect All
TPX
Indicators
After purchasing the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator, you must download this indicator which will link and feed market data to the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator and will provide all Supply Demand price signals, ATR Stop, VAH and VAL, trend values ​​with the ADX, and POC prices and locations in the market. Just download it and Dash will locate the indicator to retrieve the information!
FREE
Lines Profit Loss
Taras Slobodyanik
4.65 (17)
Indicators
The indicator displays profit (loss) on the current symbol. You can freely drag and drop the line to display the current profit or loss. You can find my products here . Parameters Calculation in money or in points — calculate the profit/loss in points or money. Add pending orders to calculate — take pending orders into account in calculations. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — magic number, if it is necessary to evaluate specific orders. Offset for first drawing (points from the average
FREE
Candle Countdown MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT4 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
FREE
Volume Decomposition Index
Andrei Muzov
Indicators
Volume Decomposition Index (VDI) VDI is a proprietary volume analysis indicator designed to identify the strength and direction of price movement based on the decomposition of volume into buying and selling activity. The indicator visualizes the ratio between buys and sells by projecting candlestick price data onto its volume, allowing traders to gain a more comprehensive view of market dynamics — namely, how much volume was driven by buyers and how much by sellers. Calculations are based on al
FREE
Heiken Ashi Button
Lee Teik Hong
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Button Heiken-Ashi , often spelled Heikin-Ashi, is a Japanese word that means "Average Bar." The Heiken-Ashi approach can be used in conjunction with candlestick charts to spot market trends and forecast future prices. It's useful for making candlestick charts easier to read and analysing patterns. Traders can use Heiken-Ashi charts to determine when to stay in trades while the trend continues and close trades when the trend reverses. The majority of earnings are made when markets a
FREE
TPX Calculadora de Lotes
TPX
Indicators
The tool that will help you calculate the lot accurately for the risk you need, if you want to risk 1% of your account, just enter the entry, target and stop values ​​ and you will have the lot size to use and only lose the chosen percentage. You can also choose a fixed value. This tool will help you with consistency, because you can only be consistent if you operate consistently and enter with fixed loss values, it is an INFALLIBLE way to be consistent!!!!
FREE
WAD Stoch
Yonny Pascal Ekwa Mezui
Indicators
WAD Divergence + Stochastic Overview WAD Divergence + Stochastic is a technical indicator designed to assist traders in identifying potential market turning points. It combines price behavior with momentum confirmation to highlight areas where buying or selling pressure may be shifting. The indicator works directly on the chart and provides clear visual signals to support decision-making in fast-moving markets. How It Works The indicator analyzes the relationship between price movement and inte
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.27 (59)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. VERSION MT5 - More useful indicators There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: 1. To the right of the price (runs behind the price); 2. As a comment (in the upper
FREE
Hull Trend Flip
Luke Anthony Caras
5 (1)
Indicators
Hull Trend Flip   identifies the moment the Hull Moving Average changes direction — giving you a clean, visual signal exactly when momentum shifts. The HMA is one of the fastest trend-following moving averages available, minimising lag while remaining smooth. Hull Trend Flip builds on this by splitting the line into two colours —   lime when rising, red when falling   — and firing an   arrow on every confirmed flip , so you never miss a trend change at a glance. Features Hull Moving Average wit
FREE
Magic Macd Cross
Christophe Godart
Indicators
This classic "old school" MAGIC MACD indicator gives you the cross of the parameters you set. Standart setting is (12,26,9) . The arrows give you a possible change of trend. Be careful and do not use this indicator as a single signal source. FREE version  Please feel free to check out our other REX indicator series. We do have other free indicators.     "OLD BUT GOLD"
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicators
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Market Phase Analyzer MT4
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
Description Market Phase Analyzer is an advanced indicator designed to identify the three main market phases: Accumulation , Manipulation , and Distribution . Through automatic session analysis, the indicator draws the Asia Box , detects sweep moves above or below key levels, and confirms reversals with the ATR filter to reduce false signals. Main Features Highlights the Asian session range with a customizable box. Automatic detection of bullish or bearish sweeps. Optional ATR filter for signal
FREE
Williams Precision Prime
Steffen Reinhold Noll
5 (2)
Indicators
Williams Precision Prime – Precision Meets Legend Williams Precision Prime is a high-performance trend-following indicator that bridges the gap between Larry Williams' time-tested logic and modern algorithmic filtering, all wrapped in the exclusive Peak Precision design. Engineered for traders who demand clarity, stability, and mathematically sound entries, this system utilizes a triple-layer EMA strategy (100, 50, and 21) to identify high-probability "Cross-Momentum" setups within a confirmed d
FREE
Tick Impact
Nikolay Tyumin
Indicators
Not AI. Tick Impact Indicator. The logic is as follows: If 10 bullish ticks raised the price by 20 points, while 10 bearish ticks lowered it by only 5, then buyers are 4 times more effective (either weak limit resistance or strong limit support). In either case, the upside potential prevails. Works in an active market. Does not repaint. Initially, when the indicator is first attached to a chart, its window displays nothing. As live tick history accumulates, it begins to display a volume histogr
FREE
Zentrade
Dmytro Kasianov
Indicators
Zentrade is your step up to the professional level. It's an indicator that gives you consistency, clarity, and precision so you can trade with confidence, knowing your signal won't disappear and your logic won't be compromised. No Redrawing. Ever. BUY and SELL signals are generated instantly on the current candle and are permanent. What you see is reality. Unchanged Logic. Past signals are not deleted or changed. You can analyze history with complete confidence that your tests correspon
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Shadow Flare MT4
Kestutis Balciunas
Indicators
Shadow Flare Indicator is a non-repainting trend & liquidity tool for MetaTrader 4. It runs a configurable moving-average baseline (HMA, EMA, SMA, or RMA) wrapped in an Average True Range envelope and produces a sticky trend state that only flips when price closes through the upper or lower band. The same trend engine drives an automatic supply/demand zone module that detects pivot highs and pivot lows, draws coloured boxes around them, and mitigates each zone the moment price closes through it.
FREE
Super Trend Ind
Alexander Chertnik
4.73 (41)
Indicators
Super Trend Indicator uses two moving averages for calculating the trend direction.  Combination with other market signals and analysis is necessary and provides more stable results. Indicator can be easily customized by the user including change of colors, with and arrow sizes. MT5 version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185239?source=Site +Profile# FREE   Super Trend Expert Advisor >  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81160?source=Site +Profile+Seller best results broker > 
FREE
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicators
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
FREE
Color Macd Tf
Syarif Nur Arief
5 (1)
Indicators
MACD is well known indicator that still can be use for prediction where price will go next few minutes, hours or even weekly  With colored bar of Macd, your eyes can easily catch when color is changed based what market price movement to find any early trend on market. here is the parameter of the indicator: TF_MACD , default is 1 Hour , this mean you can see clearly MACD of 1 Hour TimeFrame on Lower TimeFrame. InpPrice , default is Price Close , this is original MACD parameter from Metaquotes st
FREE
NearONE
Vasiliy Anokhin
5 (1)
Indicators
NearONE displays the average value of the price deviation in points for a specified period in a subwindow of a selected trading instrument. Inputs : DRAWs - number of bars to display the indicator; NearPeriod - indicator period. If NearPeriod is 0 , recommended periods are used for each chart timeframe. If NearPeriod = 0: M1 timeframe - period = 60 ; M5 timeframe - period = 48 ; M15 timeframe - period = 96 ; M30 timeframe - period = 192 ; H1 timeframe - period = 96 ; H4 timeframe - period = 3
FREE
Max Spread Monitor
CHU HAI HA Chu Hai
Indicators
Description: This Free Indicator will allow you to monitor the Max/Min spread in a bar/candle. By running it 24h/24h will allow you to recognize which period of time having maximum spread, based on that you will understand the market more, and could develop/improve to have better trading strategy. Parameters: limit: <specify the limit of spread, above which the indicator will mark the price, at which high spread occurs> Note: Beside the price marked due to high spread above, the indicator al
FREE
Universal Separate Window Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
Not everyone can write an indicator. But anyone can have an idea. The indicator Universal Separate Window Free , which takes as an input parameter the formula by which the indicator line will be drawn, will help to implement it. This indicator is intended for use in the separate chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window
FREE
Delta AG Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
The difference between the arithmetic and geometric means at the specified range. Since the greater is the difference between the values, the greater the resulting figure is, actually the indicator shows volatility fluctuations. The arithmetic mean of a certain number of values ​​is the sum of the values ​​divided by their number. The geometric mean is the root of the power of the number of values ​​extracted from the product of these values. If all values ​​are equal, the arithmetic mean and th
FREE
Price Velocity
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator calculates the average price velocity over the specified time period. It is known that the trading time flows unevenly, in bursts. It either goes faster, or slows down. This indicator will tell if the trading time has accelerated and it is necessary to go to the smaller timeframes to search for trade signals. Usage Alert is generated when the price velocity exceeds the specified threshold. The threshold value can be modified using the buttons on the information panel. A .wav file
FREE
Adjustable Price Channel MT4
Dmitry Timin
4 (1)
Indicators
APriceChannel is a modification of the standard Price_Channel indicator. The EA draws 2 levels - the upper level shows the price High for the specified period of time, the lower level shows the price Low for the same period. In addition to the period, you can set vertical offset in points to widen the channel up and down. This prevents false breakouts of current support/resistance levels. Inputs Period - time period in bars - the number of bars to calculate the price High/Low. Offset up and dow
FREE
SC MTF Rsi MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (1)
Indicators
Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is RSI? Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and magnitude of price changes. The indicator oscillates between 0 and 100, comparing the magnitude of recent gains to recent lo
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
More from author
Resistance level and support level
Wiktor Keller
5 (2)
Indicators
Resistance and Support is an easy to use indicator to apply horizontal lines of resistance and support. There are two windows for adding levels. When you press the button, a line appears on the price chart. It is possible to move this line with the mouse, thereby changing the indicator readings. In the indicator menu there is a choice of possible alerts - no alert, alert on touching the level and an alert for closing the candle after the level.
FREE
My Notes
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
My notes is a simple indicator that will help you put any notes on your price chart. W ith one click you get as many notes as you choose from the menu. All blanks for your entries are lined up in one column. You only need to move the records to the right place on the graph and click on the record. The menu consists of four items: My_sum_Note number of entries , default 5 ; MyMessage Font font name, default "Arial"; MyMessage FontSize font size, default 10; MyMessageColor is the font color, Black
FREE
Levels of resistance and support
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
Resistance and Support is an easy to use indicator to apply horizontal lines of resistance and support. There are two windows for adding levels. When you press the button, a line appears on the price chart. It is possible to double-click this line with the mouse to activate and move it, thereby changing the indicator readings. In the indicator menu there is a choice of possible alerts - no alert, alert on touching the level   an alert for closing the candle after the level.
FREE
Trend easy
Wiktor Keller
1 (1)
Indicators
Trend easy простой трендовый индикатор в виде гистограмы. окно индикатора разделено на две части верхняя гистограма движение в бай, нижняя гистограма движениие в сел. Кроме гистограмы, сигнал индикатора дублируется на графике стрелками. В меню индикатора имеется количество баров в истории индикатора  значения периода для определения тренда разрешение рисования стрелок на графике код и цвета стрелок алерты и отступ стрелок
FREE
Costom Moving Averagest
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
Adaptiv Ma это индикатор средняя линия  значение которой выставляется в меню и применяется на тейфрейме Н4. В последствии она адаптируется к выбранному определенному таймфрейму. В меню индикатора задаются следующие параметры 1. Период индикатора 2.Метод определения Ма. 3. Стиль Ма. 4.Толщина линии Ма. 5.Цвет линии Ма. При переключении между таймфреймами автоматически переключается значение периода Ма для адаптации к новому таймфрейму. Пишите насколько вам была полезен такой индикатор. 
FREE
Infometer
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
Infometer индикатор для вывода информации в одном из углов - сколько пунктов  (пипсов) или в валюте депозита профита во всех отрытых ордеров данного торгового инструмента. В меню индикатора внесены такие данные 1. Угол вывода информации. 2. Цвет вывода информации. 3. вывод валюты депозита и пипсов. 4. Выбор вывода информации - профит и пункты - профит -пункты. На белом фоне автоматически информация выводится черным цветом на других фонах цвет вывода информации определяется в меню.
FREE
Uroven bezubytka
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
The Breakeven indicator is based on determining the breakeven levels of orders for a given instrument.  The indicator draws the breakeven level of BUY orders, the breakeven level of SELL orders.  If the number of lots between BUY orders and SELL orders between each other, the indicator draws the ALL breakeven level.  Drawing of levels is disabled in the indicator menu.
Rails
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
The RAILS indicator is the identification of the candlestick analysis pattern - Price Action. It signals an imminent price reversal or pullback. The main feature is the identification of candle combinations. In this case, the indicator is looking for two adjacent candles that are directed in different directions. In the upper part there is an information panel where information about different timeframes and identified "Rails" paptterns. There is also information - how many bars to that the pat
Pin bar Price Action
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
One of the Price Action patterns called PinBar is implemented in a custom indicator. Usually means a large candle with a small body and a large tail. Such candles appear at the end of a movement or candles that indicate a continuation of the trend. The peculiarity of this PinBar indicator is that it determines the pattern on all timeframes. Information output by arrows is organized for the active timeframe and additionally for timeframes H1, H4, D1.
Soldbar Price Action
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
The Soldbar indicator is a price action candlestick pattern indicator. It indicates the begin or end of a trend. The information panel shows the last Soldbar of the found pattern on all time frames. When you hover the mouse arrow over an information bar, the pop-up menu shows the time of that bar. The signal of the active window is displayed by arrows, it is separately possible to turn on additional information timeframes H1, H4, D1.
Outside Bar Price Action
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
Outsidebar is an indicator of price action candlestick patterns. The following information changes in the indicator menu 1. The number of bars in history. 2. Indent of the information panel. 3.Filter by trend. 4. Turning on the arrows of the current chart. 5. Turning on the arrows of the typhreys H1, H4, D1. 6. Inclusion of alert, signal, e-mail, push notification. 7.Select a signal. 8. Arrow indent.
Back to the Future
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
Back to the Future is a trend indicator. It consists of four parts. 1. Part is the fibo levels that define the minimum and maximum targets. 2. This is a target level that defines the minimum correction targets and trend targets. 3. Dynamic levels correction targets and trend targets.. 4. Trend levels based on trend lines. All parts are included in the indicator menu. the indicator Back to the Future does not repaint. The change of information comes after the calculation of the last 3 bars.
Divergence HiLo
Wiktor Keller
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Stock! Now there is a special price for the first 10 buyers. Hurry up. Divergence HiLo is an indicator that identifies highs and lows prices (High end Low) . Based on a special algorithm, the indicator determines the value of divergence or convergence. In addition to divergence or convergence values, the indicator determines the expected take levels profit. The price chart shows divergence lines, possible profit levels and arrows that indicate the formed signal of the indicator in buy or sell.
Divergence HiLo Dashboard
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
The logical continuation of the divergence indicator is the Divergence HiLo Dashboard indicator - a divergence scanner immediately for three currency pairs. In the indicator menu, select which currency pairs we will analyze. The analysis is carried out on the timeframes M15, H1, H4, D1. In addition to divergences, tops and bottoms are analyzed. All data is entered into tables Alerts are provided in the indicator. According to the logic of the indicator, the signal appears after the end of 3 bars
Breakeven levels
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
The Breakeven levels indicator is an indicator that, according to its algorithm of work, determines the number of open orders on a certain instrument finds the level at which all orders go from loss to profit. Separately, for sell and buy orders, the general level of the beginning of profit is found. In the lower left or right corner, information is displayed on three buttons to choose from. When you press the button, a horizontal line of a certain level is displayed on the screen. On the right
Divergence HiLo scaner
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
Divergence HiLo scaner is a good tool for market analysis.   The indicator looks through all currency pairs and finds those that meet the selection conditions, where corrections or reversals to the main movements are supposed to begin. The indicator values ​​are entered in the final table. 1 value is swap 2 Currency pair. 3  The number of bars after finding the selection conditions. The bar color blue is used for the buy signal. The bar color yellow is used for the sell signal. The color of the
Trade panel manual
Wiktor Keller
Utilities
Trade panel manual is a multifunctional trading assistant. It allows you to open market and pending orders in one click. Value is set via button menu edit or deleted by specific buttons pending orders and the value of take profit and stop loss in one click. Through the edit menu of the button, a value is set that can be easily changed by simply moving level_tp lines for take profit or stop loss levels and for pending orders. It is possible to select orders and determine for them and set the leve
Volume com
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
The Volume com indicator is an indicator in which the price movement control mode is organized using tick volumes. Volume com indicator gives signals that can be filtered and get a good result   The main advantage of the signals of this indicator is that they appear both at the end of the trend and along its course. The indicator works on all timeframe. The first indicator in the series .
Volume Str
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
The Volume Str indicator is an indicator based on tick volumes. The very name of the indicator "Volume Street" indicates the use and sorting of volumes. according to a certain algorithm, which leads to a good result at the output. Look at the screenshots and you will see what signals it gives. The indicator does not redraw and you can use its signals after the first bar closes.
Volume Mag
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
Volume mag indicator is another indicator that is used to calculate entry points tick volume. The indicator rarely gives a signal, but this can be said to be its advantage. The indicator's signals are not redrawn and do not lag, but are issued after the close of the current candle. The indicator does not overload the terminal and calculates entry points within the BarsCount value, which is set in the menu, by default 500 bar.
Volume New
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
The Volume New indicator is the main indicator for calculating direction of price movement by tick volumes. The indicator generates the maximum number of signals that it is possible to filter according to your strategies. The indicator does not redraw or lag and generates a signal according to the settings SIGNALBAR values, default 1 - after the close of the current candle. The number of history bars for calculation is set in the indicator menu by the value BarsCount, default is 500 bars.
Back to the future 5
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
Back to the Future это индикатор который определяет направление тренда. Определяет  четыре уровня для роста и падения  1-й уровень  флета 2 -й уровень  коррекции  3-й уровень продолжения тренда и 4-й уровень  возможного разворота. Индикатор рисует трендовые линии краткострочного и долгострочного тренда. Так же индикатор определяет  динамические сел и бай зоны в виде прямоугольников. От ближайшего максимума или минимума рисует фибо уровни для определения целей движения.  В меню индикатора отключа
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review