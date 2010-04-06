CoralPage is a simple little utility to add navigation controls to your chart. You can now easily step through the symbols in the Market Watch without having to click-and-drag a symbol from the Market Watch onto your chart. It's a simple but indispensable time-saver!

Click move to the first, previous, next or last symbol in the Market Watch. Shift-click to go the the previous or next symbol that has an open order.

CoralPage is completely free. If you like this, please check out my other products!