Price Action Toolkit MT5

The price action toolkit EA is designed for scalpers but can be used on all timeframes to quickly enter the market with correctly calculated lot sizing based on your stop level, It allows you to quickly enter trades (instantly or at candle highs and lows with pending orders) and then adjust stops and take profits as the market moves.

For a full list of all the features, settings and best practice strategy click here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/748072
NOTE FOR MT5 USERS: The MT5 version does not have the "scaling in to trades" feature described in the video, MT4 does.
MT4 Version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78238/

Risk Based Entry

The quick order buttons get you into positions based on a percentage risk of your account. It automatically calculates your lot size based on your risk selected and the distance to your stop loss. As such you need to make sure your broker allows you to use 0.01 lot sizing, it will not work if you are forced to use 0.10 or 1.00 lot increments.

Fast Trade Execution Buttons

It places quick trade execution buttons on your chart which will automatically open, close or adjust trades instantly. As well as the normal entry buttons you have a fast close button to exit all positions, move your stop to breakeven (or your average breakeven if you have more than one trade open), place buy and sell stops above the current or last candles high and low and also the ability to close out only your most profitable position so you can take a partial profit on positions you scale into with multiple trades as they start to work for you.
The stop loss mode button allows you to quickly change your stop strategy. You can toggle between placing your stops at a set number of points (conservative) or at the current or last candles high/low (aggressive).

Candlestick Pattern Recognition

The EA shows on the chart when the most commonly used scalping candlestick patterns are detected including hammers and shooting stars (long wick candles), bullish and bearish engulfing patterns, strong close candles, equal highs and lows, inventory retracement bars (IRBs) and 2 inside bar patterns.
There is also an EMA (exponential moving average) filter for the patterns to filter out only long or short patterns based on trend.

Session Opening Ranges & Recent Ranges

The EA will automatically draw the opening ranges to help spot and trade opening range breakouts at the 2 main trading session starts (Frankfurt and New York). You can choose two opening ranges per session and also adjust the start and end times of these sessions and the opening ranges you want to identify. The EA comes defaulted to UTC+2 which most brokers use and draws in the opening 5 minutes and 90 minutes but these can be adjuted as required.
You can also have the last 5, 15, 30 and 60 candles high and low ranges drawn on the chart which adjust as price moves helping you to spot breakouts from recent consolidation periods.

Automated Trading

You can set the EA to automatically trade for you based on opening ranges, candlestick patterns and also it will auto scale into winning positions for you so you can maximise on your winning entries taking the psychology out of adding to your winners for you which many traders struggle to do. The EA will also auto trail stops to lock in profits on positions that move your way and minimise risks on any trades in profit that may be subject to large, fast moves against you. 

Exit Strategies

You can set the EA to auto exit for you based on a percentage account increase for your open trades which helps you achieve targets automatically. If you are using the automated trading facilities for candlestick pattern recognition and opening ranges you can also set a daily profit target which will stop all automated trading when hit. Locking in those profits and preventing over trading of the account which often results in you giving back a lot of your hard earned profits!
There is also an option to have the EA exit your positions on signs of a reversal. e.g. If long the EA monitors the low of the last bull candle and when price closed below that level (potential reversal or pullback) it will exit your positions and bank the profit ready for the next entry.


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Latency Arbitrage – Ultra Fast Execution & Price Inefficiency Capture Latency Arbitrage  utility tool is designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies between fast and slow price feeds. Instead of predicting market direction, the EA focuses on execution speed and price deviation opportunities, allowing traders to capture micro-movements before the market fully adjusts. With built-in risk controls and smart filtering, it ensures precise and disciplined trading performance. Price increases b
Spot vs Future Gold Arbitrage EA
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Utilities
Check EA performance  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376164?source=Site +Profile+Seller Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA for MT5 Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates using price differences between Gold spot and Gold futures instruments. The strategy opens positions on both instruments simultaneously to take advantage of temporary differences between spot and futures prices. Requirements The trading account must provide both Gold spot
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Indicator Automator EA
Fatih Klavun
Utilities
Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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Market Reversal Alerts EA
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4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis MT5
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Indicators
Stop Guessing. Start Trading with a Statistical Edge. Stock indices don't trade like forex. They have defined sessions, they gap overnight, and they follow predictable statistical patterns. This indicator gives you the probability data you need to trade indices like the DAX, S&P 500, and Dow Jones with confidence. What Makes This Different Most indicators show you what happened. This one shows you what's likely to happen next.  Every trading day, the indicator analyses your current setup against
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4.67 (9)
Indicators
The ADR Reversal Indicator shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The indicator draws horizontal lines on the chart at the average daily range extremes and also extensions above those levels which have mathematical probabilities attached to them of pric
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Indicators
The RSI / TDI alert dashboard allows you to monitor RSIs at once (selectable by you) on every major pair you trade. You can use it in two ways: 1.   Select multiple time frames and the dash will show you when there are multiple time frames extended beyond normal trading conditions. A great indicator that price has pushed hard recently as it has achieved an overbought or oversold level across multiple time frames so a pullback or reversal is due soon. 2.   Use one time frame (your favourite to tr
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Lee Samson
4.43 (21)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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Lee Samson
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Automatically draw support and resistance levels   PLUS   propulsion candle gaps on your chart, so you can see where price is likely to head next and/or potentially reverse. This indicator is designed to be used as part of the position trading methodology taught on my website (The Market Structure Trader) and displays key information for targeting and potential entries. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97246/ There are 2 CORE features in the indicator and 4 additional ones:
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Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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Lee Samson
4.21 (14)
Indicators
The ADR Reversal Indicator shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The indicator draws horizontal lines on the chart at the average daily range extremes and also extensions above those levels which have mathematical probabilities attached to them of pric
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
Lee Samson
Indicators
Stop Guessing. Start Trading with a Statistical Edge. Stock indices don't trade like forex. They have defined sessions, they gap overnight, and they follow predictable statistical patterns. This indicator gives you the probability data you need to trade indices like the DAX, S&P 500, and Dow Jones with confidence. What Makes This Different Most indicators show you what happened. This one shows you what's likely to happen next.  Every trading day, the indicator analyses your current setup against
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5 (9)
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
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5 (4)
Indicators
A symmetrical triangle chart pattern represents a period of contraction & consolidation before the price is forced to breakout to the upside or breakdown. A breakdown from the lower trendline marks the start of a new bearish trend, while a breakout from the upper trendline indicates the start of a new bullish trend. Get the dashboard to monitor all instruments and time frames you trade for symmetrical triangle patterns at once! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69169/ MT5 Version Available
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Indicators
The ADR Alert Dashboard shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The dash is designed to be placed on a blank chart and just sit in the background and alert you when levels are hit so you do not need to sit and watch it or even look at all! MT5 VERSION AV
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4.64 (11)
Experts
Turn any trading strategy into a position trading strategy or trade the proven RSI & ADR based position trading strategies, including automated drawdown control system for positions that move against you. This EA is an evolution and a simplification of the MRA EA that has been used for position trading strategies taught on the Market Structure Trader website for many years. See my profile for a link to the website, free position trading course and other products. The EA will automatically scale
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Lee Samson
4.36 (11)
Experts
The Market Reversal Alerts EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the re
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Lee Samson
3.29 (7)
Experts
Profit from the explosive moves that occur at the open of stock indices and give yourself an actionable edge every day. The opening range breakout EA can be tweaked to your liking to capture the trends that form just after the open every day on the main stock indices like the DAX, DOW, NASDAQ and S&P500. These opens happen at the same time every day, so you know when volatility will occur, and often just after the open strong trends form which you can capture with this EA. The opening range is t
Stock Index Hedge EA
Lee Samson
5 (2)
Experts
Take advantage of the opening volatility of the major stock indexes and profit from the sudden moves created at those times when the market breaks away at the opening bell. The strategies' goal is to simply benefit from those days when the market moves fast and hard in one direction at the open and bank that move. If the market opens weak and directionless, the EA locks in a hedge loss and waits for the market to decide on a direction before exiting the positions. The stock index hedge EA analys
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5 (3)
Experts
Turn any trading strategy into a position trading strategy or trade the proven RSI & ADR based position trading strategies, including automated drawdown control system for positions that move against you. This EA is an evolution and a simplification of the MRA EA that has been used for position trading strategies taught on the Market Structure Trader website for many years. See my profile for a link to the website, free position trading course and other products. The EA will automatically scale
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Lee Samson
5 (5)
Indicators
Automatically draw support and resistance levels PLUS propulsion candle gaps on your chart, so you can see where price is likely to head next and/or potentially reverse. This indicator is designed to be used as part of the position trading methodology taught on my website (The Market Structure Trader) and displays key information for targeting and potential entries. MT5 version available here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97973 There are 2 CORE features in the indicator and 4 addition
The Ultimate Indicator Dashboard
Lee Samson
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Monitor every symbol and every timeframe with your favourite indicators from a single chart. The Ultimate Indicator Dashboard gives you a complete multi-symbol, multi-indicator, multi-timeframe view — all in one clean, draggable panel. Stop flipping between charts. See RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku, ATR, volume, and more across all your instruments at a glance. Colour-coded signals show you exactly where the opportunities are, and smart alerts tell you when conditions change — so you neve
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons MT5
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5 (1)
Utilities
The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 5. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with instant execution capabilities, real-time p
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Trade Portfolio Dashboard MT5
Lee Samson
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132081/ Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trad
Trade Equity Guardian
Lee Samson
Utilities
Automatic Trade Protection EA For MT5 Overview Trade Equity Guardian is a lightweight, always-on Expert Advisor that continuously monitors all open positions on your account and automatically closes any trade that breaches your predefined risk thresholds. It acts as a safety net — protecting your account from oversized positions, runaway losses, or locking in profits when targets are hit. Attach it to any chart and let it run in the background. It works alongside your other EAs and manual trades
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Multi Timeframe MTF Visual Stochastics Display
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Indicators
AT LAST! A stochastic indicator for MT4 that shows multiple time frames on one chart ! See the actual position of the main and signal lines in 4 separate time frames instantly to help you make educated trading decisions.A true MTF stochastic indicator for traders that need to see visually what the indicator is telling them on multiple time frames, no arrows that just point up or down or numbers displayed. No more flicking between time frames to see where other stochastics are positioned! Stay on
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Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
Lee Samson
Utilities
The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with instant execution capabilities, real-time p
Symmetrical Triangle Patterns MT5
Lee Samson
3 (2)
Indicators
A symmetrical triangle chart pattern represents a period of contraction & consolidation before the price is forced to breakout to the upside or breakdown. A breakdown from the lower trendline marks the start of a new bearish trend, while a breakout from the upper trendline indicates the start of a new bullish trend. MT4 Version Available Here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68709/ This indicator identifies these patterns and alerts you when the 4 key points have formed and price has pul
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard MT5
Lee Samson
3 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
The Strat Dashboard MT5
Lee Samson
Indicators
The Strat Dashboard - Multi-Symbol Pattern Scanner for Rob Smith's Strat Strategy Transform Your Trading with Real-Time Multi-Symbol Strat Analysis The Strat Dashboard   is a powerful, professional-grade indicator designed specifically for traders using Rob Smith's renowned "Strat" trading methodology. Monitor unlimited symbols across multiple timeframes simultaneously, identify high-probability setups instantly, and never miss another actionable pattern. MT4 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/m
Multi Timeframe ATR ADR
Lee Samson
Indicators
The Multi-Timeframe ATR is an enhanced version of the standard ATR indicator for MetaTrader 4 that allows traders to view volatility from any timeframe directly on their current chart. Unlike the default ATR, which only plots data from the active chart timeframe, this version lets you select a higher or lower timeframe (for example, display the Daily ATR while analysing a 15-minute chart ). How It Works The indicator retrieves ATR values from the timeframe you specify — such as H1, H4, or D1 —
FREE
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