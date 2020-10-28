EA Builder PRO

4.56

EA Builder is a tool allowing you to create your own algorithm and adapt it to your own trading style.
Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with your personal settings, independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size and many more..
The EA Builder has everything you need to create your perfect EA. There is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own algorithm. Be creative!

Guide on my blog post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740705

⚠️  This EA is not recommended to beginner or new MT5 user. It's a tool to create your algorithm, it is not supposed to be used with the default settings.

You need to fully understand how it works and test in demo before going live, you are responsible for your strategy, please be careful.


Indicators available: 

  • Pivots points
  • Relative Strength Index
  • Money Flow Index
  • Moving Average
  • Bollinger Bands
  • Stochastic
  • Average True Range 
  • Envelopes
  • Commodity Channel Index
  • ADX
  • Williams' Percent Range
  • Parabolic SAR
  • MACD
  • Ichimoku
  • Fractal Adaptive Moving Average
  • Volume
  • Price change 
  • High and low breakout
  • Random

Bug report

Given the complexity of this EA, some bugs may not have been discovered yet.

If you think you've found a bug in EA Builder PRO, here's the protocol to follow:

  1. Write a precise description of the context. (date, pair, etc..)
  2. Write a description of the error as precise as possible. (if necessary, attach explanatory screenshots)
  3. Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date.
  4. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date.
  5. Send everything in a private message on my MQL5 profile.
If the description is clear, I will take care of the problem as soon as possible to update the version.


Interested in a new indicator or feature? 

If you would like to make a request for me to integrate a new indicator or feature, feel free to leave your request in an EA review. 


What do you think about the EA Builder PRO?

Reviews are important for the development of EA Builder PRO, whether it is good or bad, feel free to leave a review here.


WARNING: I sell all my products only on the official MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, it's a scam.


Reviews 15
Salah Eddine Karafi
158
Salah Eddine Karafi 2023.02.13 23:29 
 

Super EA. tant de possibilités et de combinaisons, j'ai réussi à fiabiliser pas mal de stratégies avec cet EA. J'espère un jour, que l'indicateur Pivot sera mis à jour et deviendra paramétrable (Fibo, D1, etc.), avec la possibilité d'acheter ou vendre à chaque support ou résistance. c'est la seule chose qui me manque dans mes stratégies!

Troy Kindt
176
Troy Kindt 2023.01.02 16:58 
 

This ea was already a great ea that I have automated many of my manual trading strategies with. The recent addition of the breakout indicator is just fantastic. Some of my most profitable strategies use breakouts and now with those automated as well I can finally do my chart analysis and just baby sit the ea without having to worry about when to enter the trade myself

Julien Gandossi
368
Julien Gandossi 2022.12.27 17:33 
 

Excellent expert avec beaucoup de possibilités! Bravo à son auteur.

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Rubia Angelo Burgos
385
Rubia Angelo Burgos 2023.09.24 16:40 
 

Thanks for a useful EA and i just want to request to add something in Securities area that can able to close all trades with the TP Target. But after closing the trades EA will execute the new trade again when the signal occur. i believe that this will be useful trading strategy for this EA BUILDER PRO.

kornjoan
19
kornjoan 2023.08.04 14:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pandu Sanjaya
132
Pandu Sanjaya 2023.07.26 10:34 
 

Good EA, I can modify with my style, i will appreciate more if you can add close trade with independent indicator for exit strategy

Salah Eddine Karafi
158
Salah Eddine Karafi 2023.02.13 23:29 
 

Super EA. tant de possibilités et de combinaisons, j'ai réussi à fiabiliser pas mal de stratégies avec cet EA. J'espère un jour, que l'indicateur Pivot sera mis à jour et deviendra paramétrable (Fibo, D1, etc.), avec la possibilité d'acheter ou vendre à chaque support ou résistance. c'est la seule chose qui me manque dans mes stratégies!

Troy Kindt
176
Troy Kindt 2023.01.02 16:58 
 

This ea was already a great ea that I have automated many of my manual trading strategies with. The recent addition of the breakout indicator is just fantastic. Some of my most profitable strategies use breakouts and now with those automated as well I can finally do my chart analysis and just baby sit the ea without having to worry about when to enter the trade myself

Julien Gandossi
368
Julien Gandossi 2022.12.27 17:33 
 

Excellent expert avec beaucoup de possibilités! Bravo à son auteur.

amperoo
102
amperoo 2022.05.13 08:52 
 

There is a problem in expert.. It not do what you want in parameters entry's.. You can use my vps to see that by your eyes.. It not open or close orders as you edit parameters.. I am so sad to use it 😭😭

Arthur Hatchiguian
41914
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.05.13 09:31
Hello, can you be more specific please so I can help you?
If you change the strategy with opened orders, you have to clear your orders or the EA will not understand what was the previous strategy, it just sticks to the current one and that’s the normal behavior. If there is a problem with opening and closing order you can check your logs, sometimes it comes from the broker or the mt5. Please send me the details, pairs, set, logs on a private message. Arthur
Loops737972
36
Loops737972 2022.04.23 14:11 
 

Hi Arthur, thank you for this excellent EA, so many possibilities. I hope some day you could add an entry signal from another EA builder pro (by magic number for exemple) to multiplicate possibities again. I have a strategy with two stochastic indicators in different timeframes...

Bon Bon
100
Bon Bon 2021.11.16 13:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bernardus1
29
Bernardus1 2021.05.03 14:50 
 

Hi Arthur I hope you are doing well, Is it possible to have a option to not open a new (Buy) Long or (Sell) short order if EA close the old (Buy) Long or (Sell) short order. I am using only the Grid to trade and need the EA to open new trades only on the Grid. If you can to add (Buy) Long to uptrend and (Sell)shorts to downtrend or a option to choose. I hope I did explain it correctly. Regarding Bernard. PS: Excellent EA good job.

Arthur Hatchiguian
41914
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2021.12.16 19:42
Hello, can you please clarify your question? thank you
skmedlock86
19
skmedlock86 2021.04.03 15:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Phan Hieu
368
Phan Hieu 2021.02.19 03:53 
 

Test and buy today. This EA look like a very good tool. For now, i rate 5 star.

Arthur Hatchiguian
41914
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2021.03.01 10:56
Thank you very much
David Perez
273
David Perez 2021.01.26 13:28 
 

Fantastic EA, multiple possibilities and ease of creation. The only thing I would add is the possibility of a lot multiplier if the previous operation has been negative and another if it has been positive. I would also like the possibility of marking a minimum level to reach before the opposite operation can be activated. For example: I buy in RSI at level 40 and I want to sell at level 60 but as long as it has reached level 80. Thank you for your EA!

Arthur Hatchiguian
41914
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2021.01.26 15:13
Thanks for your review. I'll see if I can integrate this
Hussain Sajwani
1821
Hussain Sajwani 2021.01.22 21:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Arthur Hatchiguian
41914
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2021.01.22 21:46
Thanks for the feedback, really appreciated.
xTraderPL
40
xTraderPL 2020.10.28 16:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Arthur Hatchiguian
41914
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2021.01.22 21:45
Thanks for your review. You're totally right, all strategies must be tested before going live!
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