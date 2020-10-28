EA Builder is a tool allowing you to create your own algorithm and adapt it to your own trading style.

Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with your personal settings, independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size and many more..

The EA Builder has everything you need to create your perfect EA. There is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own algorithm. Be creative!

Guide on my blog post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740705

⚠️ This EA is not recommended to beginner or new MT5 user. It's a tool to create your algorithm, it is not supposed to be used with the default settings. You need to fully understand how it works and test in demo before going live, you are responsible for your strategy, please be careful.

Indicators available:

Pivots points

Relative Strength Index

Money Flow Index

Moving Average

Bollinger Bands

Stochastic

Average True Range

Envelopes

Commodity Channel Index

ADX

Williams' Percent Range

Parabolic SAR

MACD

Ichimoku

Fractal Adaptive Moving Average

Volume

Price change

High and low breakout

Random



Bug report

Given the complexity of this EA, some bugs may not have been discovered yet.

If you think you've found a bug in EA Builder PRO, here's the protocol to follow:



Write a precise description of the context. (date, pair, etc..) Write a description of the error as precise as possible. (if necessary, attach explanatory screenshots) Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date. Send everything in a private message on my MQL5 profile.





Interested in a new indicator or feature?

If the description is clear, I will take care of the problem as soon as possible to update the version.

If you would like to make a request for me to integrate a new indicator or feature, feel free to leave your request in an EA review.





What do you think about the EA Builder PRO?

Reviews are important for the development of EA Builder PRO, whether it is good or bad, feel free to leave a review here.





WARNING: I sell all my products only on the official MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, it's a scam.



