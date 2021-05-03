The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is a product for traders who are interested in trading in DE40(DAX40) index of CDF. The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is likely an automated trading system that uses technical analysis and algorithms to trade the DAX40 index. By automating the trading process, the product aims to eliminate emotional and psychological biases from the decision-making process, potentially leading to more consistent and stable with low risk. The Dax30 Ea operates based on the highly reliable Daily Technical starting trend analysis. To minimized potential draw-down, Ea is set to opening only one daily position. The Ea has been optimized for multiple Index CDF and future offering versatility in its trading approach. Unlike traditional trading methods, Ea dose not use any stop loss. Ea relies on a combination of established market indicators and volume trends to determine the market trend and execute trades. Utilizing a novel strategy of buying and selling at market price on fixed daily time range on new bar open, the Ea operates with a high level of precision.