Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk
- Experts
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Pankaj KapadiaHere is the Link For My Products:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/1099439/seller
- Version: 10.2
- Updated: 28 December 2024
- Activations: 20
Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk.: Version 8.01 For Dax40(De40)(Ger40)
The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is a product for traders who are interested in trading in DE40(DAX40) index of CDF. The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is likely an automated trading system that uses technical analysis and algorithms to trade the DAX40 index. By automating the trading process, the product aims to eliminate emotional and psychological biases from the decision-making process, potentially leading to more consistent and stable with low risk. The Dax30 Ea operates based on the highly reliable Daily Technical starting trend analysis. To minimized potential draw-down, Ea is set to opening only one daily position. The Ea has been optimized for multiple Index CDF and future offering versatility in its trading approach. Unlike traditional trading methods, Ea dose not use any stop loss. Ea relies on a combination of established market indicators and volume trends to determine the market trend and execute trades. Utilizing a novel strategy of buying and selling at market price on fixed daily time range on new bar open, the Ea operates with a high level of precision.You can find set file and All Details of Ea.
For testing Ea on DE40 symbol you not required any set file, run EA on Auto lot mode with minimum Balance of $500 where lot size step = 0.10 per 10000 balance.
Working Symbols are: DE40, DAX40, GER40.
Settings may be different for Broker-Wise trading condition like minimum lot size and Maximum lot size. For first time testing of the use default settings with minimum 1000$ balance on H-1 time chart. .
Recommended timeframe: H1, Minimum Balance: 500 USD, Suitable Risk Balance Step = 500 for lot size = 0.10.
Features:
- Ready to use on DE40 index on H-1 time chart. No set file required for DE40(Dax40) index.
- Very easy to use: just read below instructions. Ready to works with default settings.
- Much cheaper than other available in the market.
How to install
- The EA must be attached to DE40(Dax40)(Ger40) one H1 chart is recommended
- Use recommended index only. You don't need any set files, all settings are stored internally in EA.
- set Virtual Take Profits points = 25(Virtual profits = 25 usd per 1 lot)
- Set Ea Start Time and Stop Time = Default set time.
- Select Friday for working true or false. As per default setting Friday trading is allowed.
- Ser Regular Recovery Distance in price and lot multiplier in percentage as above.(Default settings is best, not need to change any thing.
Requirements
- The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a Good ECN broker or Low Spread broker.
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously but don't open trades every day. You have to wait for correct signal in EA for trading.
- I advise to use minimum 1:200 leverage to work with low risk settings with fixed lot size 0.10. Use Minimum 1000 USD balance to work smoothly on Auto Lot on Balance. Minimum DD will be 20% to 35%.
Lot Size settings
- Lot-sizing Method = Auto Lot on Balance Step of 10000 for 0.10 lot.
- Lot multiplier percentage after open First Trade.
- Allow Recovery to opening of recovery orders if first open trade profits is below 0 and floating PnL is in loss.
- Maximum Lot - max allowed trading lot = 100 for account account up 5000. For testing EA on 100000 balance account change limit to 100 from 10.
- Maximum Spread = 900; Ignore spread limit other wise EA don't open trade in High Volatile market condition.
- Maximum Slippage - maximal slippage limit = 100
- Ea don't allow opening multi-directional trades on the same symbol
- Allow to Buy = True, Sell = True, Buy-Recovery = true, Sell-Recovery = true.
Contact me any time for any confution on testing or Installation of the Ea.
Hello, Ea is working very nicely. I just added in Real account. I will update my result you later after one week.