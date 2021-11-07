Signal indicator "Scraper M5" works on the basis of several indicators and filters, does not redraw.



Designed for: NZDCAD AUDNZD EURCHF GBPAUD AUDCAD CADCHF AUDCHF USDCHF EURCAD.





Works only on M5 and M15.





During testing on different currency pairs, the accuracy of the signals ranged from 69 to 87%.





You just need to install the indicator on one of the above listed pairs with the M5 or M15 time frame





and follow the signals.





It does not need additional settings.





Everything is intuitive.