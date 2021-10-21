Kengoo Cad

2 copies left at this price. Next price -> $ 180 KengooCad is an advanced system that exploits market inefficiencies and finds trade points with high precision.

This is not just a grid that evens out the balance using a grid of orders,

but a powerful trending advisor that brings profit on a daily basis using real market mechanics.





Recommended currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD





Recommended time frame: M15





Requirements:

- The EA is NOT sensitive to spreads and slippage, but I advise you to use an ECN account.

- The advisor must work around the clock, on a VPS.

- With 1:30 leverage, it is recommended to use a risk setting of at least $ 3,000. (AccountBalance / Risk)

- With a leverage of 1: 100 and higher, with a risk setting of at least $ 1000. (AccountBalance / Risk)





Expert settings:

Info Panel - enable / disable the information panel of the advisor. (When testing in the strategy tester, we recommend disabling it);

Fix lot - fixed lot size;

lot = AccountBalance / Risk - if = 0, then it works with Fix lot. (6000-low risk, 3000-moderate risk, 1000-higher risk);

2nd Trade Multiplier - lot multiplier for the 2nd order in the grid;

3rd-5th Trade Multiplier - lot multiplier for orders in the grid from 3rd to 5th;

6th- Trade Multiplier - lot multiplier for orders in the grid from the 6th onwards;

Stop Loss - Stop Loss in pips;

Take Profit - Take Profit in pips;

Smart Profit - when this function is enabled, Stop Loss and Take Profit are disabled. All orders are closed according to a special algorithm based on the price movement.

Reqot - in pips, the maximum allowable price slippage;

close on reverse signal - if enabled, all trades are closed when an opposite signal is received at the entrance;

Magic - is a magic number. The Expert Advisor controls orders only with this marker;

Step Order - min. step between grid orders;

Count Order - the maximum allowed number of orders in one direction;

BBPeriod - Bollinger Bands indicator period used to calculate the upper / lower levels;

BBDev - deviation from the main Bollinger Bands line;

Period Rsi - period of the Relative Strength Index indicator, used to filter trades with little potential;