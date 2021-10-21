Kengoo Cad

4

KengooCad is an advanced system that exploits market inefficiencies and finds trade points with high precision.

This is not just a grid that evens out the balance using a grid of orders,
but a powerful trending advisor that brings profit on a daily basis using real market mechanics.

Recommended currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Recommended time frame: M15

Requirements:
- The EA is NOT sensitive to spreads and slippage, but I advise you to use an ECN account.
- The advisor must work around the clock, on a VPS.
- With 1:30 leverage, it is recommended to use a risk setting of at least $ 3,000. (AccountBalance / Risk)
- With a leverage of 1: 100 and higher, with a risk setting of at least $ 1000. (AccountBalance / Risk)

Expert settings:
Info Panel - enable / disable the information panel of the advisor. (When testing in the strategy tester, we recommend disabling it);
Fix lot - fixed lot size;
lot = AccountBalance / Risk - if = 0, then it works with Fix lot. (6000-low risk, 3000-moderate risk, 1000-higher risk);
2nd Trade Multiplier - lot multiplier for the 2nd order in the grid;
3rd-5th Trade Multiplier - lot multiplier for orders in the grid from 3rd to 5th;
6th- Trade Multiplier - lot multiplier for orders in the grid from the 6th onwards;
Stop Loss - Stop Loss in pips;
Take Profit - Take Profit in pips;
Smart Profit - when this function is enabled, Stop Loss and Take Profit are disabled. All orders are closed according to a special algorithm based on the price movement.
Reqot - in pips, the maximum allowable price slippage;
close on reverse signal - if enabled, all trades are closed when an opposite signal is received at the entrance;
Magic - is a magic number. The Expert Advisor controls orders only with this marker;
Step Order - min. step between grid orders;
Count Order - the maximum allowed number of orders in one direction;
BBPeriod - Bollinger Bands indicator period used to calculate the upper / lower levels;
BBDev - deviation from the main Bollinger Bands line;
Period Rsi - period of the Relative Strength Index indicator, used to filter trades with little potential;

Comment - a comment to orders.

The default settings are suitable for: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD time frame M15 !!!

Reviews 1
Andreas Mollstaetter
619
