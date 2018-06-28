Sessions Indicator Scanner

If you are tired of jumping from chart to chart or loading up a 1000 of currency pairs on restricted MetaTrader 4 terminal to see what are the best trading opportunities out of the Asian Session, then Sessions Indicator Scanner may be the perfect indicator for you.

Based on Steve Mauro's Forex training, the Sessions Indicator was developed to scan the entire Forex market at the opening of the London Session and the closing of the Asian Session. This can also be used for those who incorporate breakouts in their training. What the Sessions indicator does is track the amount of pips/points out of the Asian Session to the possible High or Low of the day based on the breakout of the Asian Session. Once the goal of pips/points is met, Sessions Indicator will alert you that the market has reached its goal you specified within Session Indicator settings.


Scenario

The market reset at 5:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. This is known as the Asian Session to many traders. At this time, the Sessions Scanner Indicator also resets to zero on the dashboard. Once the Asian Session is completed, the Sessions Scanner Indicator begins to tracks the moves of the market outside of the Asian Session Range in points/pips. When the market reaches specified goal out side the Asian Range according the values set in the first, second goal input parameters, an alarm will sound indicating that the goal has been reached. The Session Indicator will continue track the movements of the market outside the Asian Range until it resets at 5:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.


Note

The Session Indicator only monitors and alerts you the trader of specific conditions that are met within the market and is not a signal service to alert you the trader to take any position within the markets.


Features

Sessions Scanner Indicator comes with adjustable options to serve your trading needs. Adjustable options are as follows:


Input Parameters

  • Session Time: Specifies what time to track the number of pips/points.
  • Goal: As a trader, you will have 2 options of specifying your goal in points. Example: If you desire to receive an alert when the market reaches 25 pips, you as trader would enter 250.
  • Pairs: Enter the amount of currency pairs you would like to appear on the dashboard. You will have two sections to enter the symbols since all the symbols will not fit or load on that section. Yes, you can also enter cryptocurrencies, commodities, and stocks or whatever symbol your broker provides. Please note: Enter the symbol exactly how the broker notes it in your MetaTrader 4 terminal and a semicolon after each symbol. Example: "EURUSD;" or "EURUSDi;".
  • Color Code: The Color code section will change color once the range specified in the goal section has been met. You can adjust them to your liking.
  • Font Size: Increase the font size to make the Session Indicator scanner dashboard has big as you like within the confines of the MetaTrader 4 terminal.
  • Chart Positioning: Session Indicator Scanner can appear where like within the confines of the MetaTrader 4 terminal.
  • Alerts: Receive Alerts once the range is meet within Sessions Indicator goal requirements. Alerts include: Pop-Up Alert, Push Notification, Email Notification, and Sound Alert.

Please Note: A Negative number on the Session Indicator Scanner means the market is in a downward movement. A zero on Session Indicator Scanner means that the scanner has rested for the given timeframe or no movement has happened outside the Asian Session Range.

Clear Chart Screen

  1. Once the indicator is loaded on the chart it is very important to Right click on the chart and select "properties".
  2. Once "properties" is selected, it is important to select "none" to chart colors that will prevent you from seeing the chart on a clear screen.
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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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