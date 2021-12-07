Line Regression
- Experts
- Aleksandr Butkov
- Version: 1.0
good robot... but you must control/ setting your lot. and if you too much open. you must cut your ea or stop your ea. because market same time not too good.
I don't know how to thank you. I tried it on a trial account for two weeks and it gave me amazing results. It's really smart. He can't close a deal at a loss unless he makes up for it with another deal, and now I'm trying it out on a real account. I didn't change anything in the settings, just the size of the deal. I express my thanks to you for your efforts and I will comment in the future on the results as well.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
i need this expert for MT5, please.....
Results after first day of testing on DEMO VPS are looking quite promising. 4 stars for the moment
Edit: 21.12.2021: After 2 weeks of forward testing on VPS the results are excellent. You cannot expect more from an expert advisor. 5 stars
Edit: 27.12.2021: EA crashed after a lot of stupid trades. Final rating: 1 star
So far great! Like all bots just have to monitor it and make adjustments accordingly. For me lot size as I'm using a smaller account but I like the way it trades. It shouldn't really need updates based on how it trades just small adjustments.