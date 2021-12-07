Line Regression

This utility advisor builds a linear regression channel on the chart and opens trades for a breakout or rebound from the channel boundaries.

Orders are closed when the price reaches the middle line of the channel.

The Expert Advisor can be used as a utility drawing a channel. to do this, you need to disable the advisor in the settings: Trade = false.





About settings:

Two points are responsible for plotting the regression channel:

the start point of the Last bar, the end point of the First bar.

In the settings, you can select the mode of deviation from the regression line

- standard: Standart

- by Atr

for the deviation mode Atr, the period can be selected: PeriodATR for Deviation

and the multiplier Atr: MultiplierATR

The lot for opening a deal can be fixed: Fix lot

or calculated as a percentage of the deposit: Risk

There are two modes available for trading (Signal mode):

- channel breakdown: channel breakdown

- channel rebound: channel rebound

Trade entry is filtered by the slope height of the linear regression channel: Сhannel tilt angle

It is possible to specify a condition: the angle of inclination is greater (Above the angle) or less (Below the angle)

Num.Deal for Martin - position number from which orders with lot will be opened multiplied by the KLot coefficient.

StopLoss, TakeProfit - in points, I think there is no need to explain.

Profit in $ - when this profit value is reached, the advisor will close all orders of the type go all open.