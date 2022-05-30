Stabil Hedge 2 pare

Free version of the advisor HERE

The advisor works on a diversification and hedging strategy.


Currency pairs: EURUSD - USDCHFEURCHF - AUDNZD and other highly correlated currency pairs.

Time frame: from M5 to H4.

The advisor's strategy:

· We open one Buy deal on EURUSD;

· If you have reached profit, then close the deal; (TakeProfit)

If the price went against us, open a new Buy deal, but already on the USDCHF pair; (Loss to open a trend order)

· After a while, one of the pairs will become profitable;

As soon as the profit on EURUSD has reached the N value, we open another deal to buy on EURUSD; (Profit for opening an order with a trend)

· If a EURUSD deal goes negative to N value, then a Buy is opened for the USDCHF pair, thereby hedging an unprofitable EURUSD deal. (Loss to open a trend order)

Closing of all orders is carried out according to the total profit in the deposit currency. (Total Profit (of all orders in currency))

There is not a limited number of such hedging orders, but as a result, sooner or later, we enter the trend and make a profit.

First symbol - The first pair (example: EURUSD) Place the EA on the chart of this pair !!

Seckond symbol - Second pair (example: USDCHF)

correlation - Correlation selection (direct/inverse)

a trade is entered by a specific signal:

If two consecutive candles for the EURUSD pair closed with growth (bullish candles), then open a buy;

· If two consecutive candles for the EURUSD pair closed with a decline (bearish candles), then open a sell.

Attention: The EA will not work in the strategy tester! Testing is carried out on a demo or real account!

Install the advisor only on a couple specified in the settings (First symbol) !!



