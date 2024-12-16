Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit MT4 Multi Timeframe

Special offer: ALL TOOLS , just $35 each!

New tools will be $30 for the first week or the first 3 purchases! Trading Tools Channel on MQL5: Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me

The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit Multi-Timeframe is an advanced technical analysis tool designed for professional traders, helping to identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. With multi-timeframe display capabilities through the Timeframe Selector dashboard, this toolkit provides a comprehensive and insightful view of market dynamics, enabling you to make accurate and timely trading decisions.

See more MT5 version at: Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit MT5 Multi Timeframe

See more products at: All Products

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit Multi-Timeframe allows you to monitor and analyze signals across multiple timeframes through an easy-to-use dashboard. This helps you grasp the complete market picture, from short-term to long-term, ensuring your trading decisions are based on comprehensive and accurate data.

Identification of Price Reversal Zones

This toolkit automatically detects CHoCH (Change of Character) points – key indicators of market direction shifts. These CHoCH points are used to define Areas of Interest (AOI), where significant price movements or strong reactions are expected.

Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Application

When new swing highs or swing lows appear within the AOI, the tool automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones. This helps traders easily identify pullback areas, providing actionable entry points or possible reversal opportunities.

Engulfing Candle Pattern Detection

The toolkit also automatically detects engulfing candle patterns within AOIs, helping to refine entry points and enhance confluence, thereby improving the quality of trading decisions based on real-time trend dynamics and price behavior.

Dashboard Timeframe Selector

One of the significant improvements in the Multi-Timeframe version is the Timeframe Selector dashboard, which allows you to easily switch between different timeframes without manually changing settings. This feature not only saves time but also helps you quickly identify trading opportunities across various timeframes.

Detailed Settings

Market Patterns

Bullish Structures: Enable or disable all bullish components of the indicator.

Enable or disable all bullish components of the indicator.

Bearish Structures: Enable or disable all bearish components of the indicator.

Enable or disable all bearish components of the indicator.

Highlight Area of Interest: Toggle the option to highlight Areas of Interest.

Toggle the option to highlight Areas of Interest.

CHoCH Line: Choose the line style for CHoCH (Solid, Dashed, or Dotted).

Choose the line style for CHoCH (Solid, Dashed, or Dotted).

Width: Adjust the width of the CHoCH line.

Retracement Levels

Select which Fibonacci retracement levels to display (e.g., 0, 23.6, 38.2, etc.).

Swing Levels & Engulfing Patterns

Swing Levels: Choose how to mark swing levels (symbols like Dots, Arrows, or H/L).

Choose how to mark swing levels (symbols like Dots, Arrows, or H/L).

Engulfing Candle Patterns: Choose which engulfing candle patterns to detect (All, Structure-Based, or Disabled).

Timeframe Selector Settings

Benefits of Using Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit Multi-Timeframe

Accurate Analysis: Based on pure price patterns, eliminating the need for user-defined inputs, ensuring objective and robust market analysis.

Based on pure price patterns, eliminating the need for user-defined inputs, ensuring objective and robust market analysis. Time Saving: Automates complex analysis steps, allowing you to focus on your main trading strategy.

Automates complex analysis steps, allowing you to focus on your main trading strategy. Strategy Diversification: Supports multiple timeframes and diverse signals, suitable for different trading styles.

Supports multiple timeframes and diverse signals, suitable for different trading styles. Enhanced Confluence: Combines Fibonacci elements and candle patterns to identify more precise entry points, minimizing risk and optimizing profits.