Standard Oscillator RSI (Relative Strength Index) with some additions.





Allows you to select up to 5 instruments.





Displaying indicator data from selected instruments for all time frames.





Fast switching to the selected instrument or time frame.





The RSI indicator shows good signals, but its readings still need to be filtered.





One such possible filter could be RSI from a higher period.





This version of the Oscillator is designed to make it easier to work with charts, namely, to reduce the number of open windows for analysis.