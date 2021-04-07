CandleShadow free

The free distribution of the advisor is over!

This version of the EA with limited functionality.

Full version and description here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64451

We recommend using the EA in any market with a low spread and good liquidity.

The following currency pairs have been tested: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on the analysis of the pattern shadow
and filtering by RSI.

Well tested on history with high quality simulations, real or floating spreads, commissions and random slippage, with 99% tick quality
It is recommended to use the EA with brokers with low spreads, low commissions and fast execution.
Most ECN brokers provide such conditions.
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Experts
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1 (1)
Indicators
Signal indicator "Scraper M5" works on the basis of several indicators and filters, does not redraw. Designed for: NZDCAD AUDNZD EURCHF GBPAUD AUDCAD CADCHF AUDCHF USDCHF EURCAD. Works only on M5 and M15. During testing on different currency pairs, the accuracy of the signals ranged from 69 to 87%. You just need to install the indicator on one of the above listed pairs with the M5 or M15 time frame and follow the signals. It does not need additional settings. Everything is intuitive.
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.10 08:28 
 

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