CandleShadow free

The free distribution of the advisor is over!

This version of the EA with limited functionality.





Full version and description here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64451

Monitoring the advisor: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/975873





We recommend using the EA in any market with a low spread and good liquidity.





The following currency pairs have been tested: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY





Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on the analysis of the pattern shadow

and filtering by RSI.





Well tested on history with high quality simulations, real or floating spreads, commissions and random slippage, with 99% tick quality

It is recommended to use the EA with brokers with low spreads, low commissions and fast execution.

Most ECN brokers provide such conditions.